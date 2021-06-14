U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Author Emphasizes the Gift of Teaching and Stimulates the Desire of Professional Development for Teachers Globally in New Book

·3 min read

Australian lawyer and teaching professional Nigel Wilson, Ph. D. has released 'Teaching Professionals' for teachers and those wanting to be teachers in adult education

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the significant impact of COVID-19 on global teaching and learning, the United Nations has been prompted to call upon the teaching profession to reimagine education and to accelerate change. "Teaching Professionals: The Art of the Teaching Professional and How to Teach Professionals The CAISSEP Technique" by Nigel Wilson, Ph.D. strives to help teachers and those wanting to be teachers to respond to this call for the benefit of today's and future generations. Throughout this innovative text, Dr. Wilson, a seasoned educator, lawyer and inventor of the CAISSEP® teaching and learning technique, provides insights, guidance, and tools to challenge, inform and stimulate the aspirations of teachers globally who wish to improve their craft and develop the art and science of educating adult learners.

Teachers are change agents, each motivated by different goals and aspirations. Educators understand that the teaching process, especially surrounding adult learning, can be creative, challenging, complex, and full of joys and frustrations. Through Dr. Wilson's proven methodologies, teachers will learn a variety of teaching and learning techniques based on international best practices that include the key principles of effective adult learning, the four elements of experiential learning, a variety of practical teaching techniques and approaches, guidance on how to develop a teaching plan utilizing the CAISSEP® template and ways in which technology can benefit teaching methodologies.

"By teaching, we are given a gift," says Dr. Wilson. "There is the gift of knowledge in our hands, together with the responsibility to share it, the gift of receiving from our students as they learn and discover with our assistance and the gift that, as we teach, we learn more about ourselves."

Globally, adult education is a key driver for change. The COVID-19 pandemic has been the largest disruption to the education systems in history. Through this visual and easy to follow publication, it is Dr. Wilson's hope that "Teaching Professionals" and the CAISSEP® techniques will provide positive and practical resources to assist educators worldwide to reimagine teaching and accelerate positive change for future generations.

"Teaching Professionals: The Art of the Teaching Professional and How to Teach Professionals The CAISSEP Technique"
By Nigel Wilson, Ph.D.
ISBN: 9781665703185 (softcover); 9781665703192 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing

About the author
Nigel Wilson, Ph. D. is an Australian lawyer and teaching professional. He has over 28 years' experience in legal education, curriculum development and legal practice. He was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy by the University of South Australia and holds degrees in Law (Honors, First Class) and Economics from the University of Adelaide and a graduate diploma in legal practice from the University of South Australia. Dr. Wilson also holds a master's degree in Law from Oxford University and has been awarded Harvard University's Premier Certificate in Cybersecurity. As an expert teaching professionally since 1992, Dr. Wilson has been a tutor, seminar leader, examiner, course coordinator, continuing professional development presenter, convenor, senior lecturer, and director of studies of undergraduate, postgraduate and post-admission law programs. For over two decades, he has conducted educational training programs for Australian legal practices, workplaces and Australian judicial colleges. Dr. Wilson is the inventor and owner of the CAISSEP® teaching and learning technique. He currently resides in Adelaide, Australia. To learn more about Dr. Wilson, please visit http://www.australischambers.com.

General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Meghan Bowman
480-306-6597
mbowman@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Meghan Bowman, LAVIDGE, 480-306-6597, mbowman@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE

