Author, entrepreneur lists Dublin condo for $2.6 million

A Dublin condominium new to the market includes nearly 4,000 square feet on two levels.

The entrepreneur and author Brent Yates and his wife, Christina, have listed their Dublin penthouse condominium for $2.6 million.

If the home gets its asking price, it would be the most money paid for an attached condominium in Dublin in more than three years, said Shawn Redman, the Sotheby's International Realty agent listing the property.

The 3,950-square-foot condominium straddles two floors in Bridge Park West, overlooking the Scioto River, and features a "bright airy open floorplan and huge outdoor entertaining space," Redman said.

A Bridge Park West condominium in Dublin listed for $2.6 million overlooks the Scioto River.

The Yates bought the condo new five years ago, after Brent retired as CEO of Mid-Ohio Pipeline near Mansfield, founded by his father, Gene Yates, in 1972.

Brent Yates chronicled his career, and his recovery from physical and spiritual illness, in the Wall Street Journal-best selling book The Gravity of Up, published in 2022 by Simon & Schuster.

More: Pre-Civil War German Village cottage listed for $1 million-plus after renovation

Yates said he is selling the condominium, which he and Christina custom finished, because the couple have another home.

"Now that we are empty nesters, we aren’t in Ohio often," he said. "Central Ohio will always be home to us. We've raised our families here. However, we have a home in another state and spend the majority of our time there. You will find us in central Ohio watching our grandkids pursue their passions."

A Dublin condominium new to the market includes a large terrace.

With wall-to-wall windows, the condominium offers a light-filled open floorplan with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The home features two decks and a balcony, with views to both the west and east, overlooking the Scioto.

"Our favorite way to start our morning is drinking coffee from our deck while overlooking the beautiful bridge and the peaceful nature of Dublin," Yates said. "Our condo will be hard to say goodbye to because we were lucky enough to customize it to our needs and style. This hasn’t been a typical condo living experience. The multi-level and abundant square feet make it feel more like a traditional home."

Windows stretch nearly wall to wall in the owner's suite in a Dublin condominium listed for $2.6 million.

The condominium's features include a first-floor guest suite, second-floor family room with wet bar, a kitchen pantry and four-car garage. The complex includes a gated entrance, private dog park, on-site storage and guest parking.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two-story Bridge Park condo with nearly 4,000 square feet hits market