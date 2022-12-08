An author writing a book about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover says the billionaire is one of the most 'complex characters of our time'

Author Ben Mezrich is writing a book about Elon Musk taking over Twitter. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Elon Musk is one of the "most complex" people in today's society, according to author Ben Mezrich.

Mezrich announced he was writing a book called "Breaking Twitter" about Musk's Twitter takeover.

Mezrich told the Wall Street Journal the book would include the culture clash between the left and right.

The author of an upcoming book about Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition said the billionaire is one of the "most complex" people in this day and age, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Ben Mezrich told the Journal he's in the process of writing a book about Twitter's new leadership, despite Musk only being in the job for less than six weeks. "Breaking Twitter" is projected to be released in fall next year, Mezrich told the publication.

Mezrich announced plans for his new book on Twitter, saying: "This is gonna be quite a ride."

The book is expected to include "the culture clash between the right and the left," but also go into detail about the meaning of free speech, Mezrich told the Journal.

"Elon Musk is one of the most complex characters of our time," Mezrich said in the interview.

Mezrich previously wrote "The Antisocial Network," the book about GameStop, and "The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook — A Tale of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal," which was later made into the film "The Social Network" starring Jesse Eisenberg.

Overall, he has published 25 books, he told the Journal.

Mezrich said in the interview he has always finished writing a book within six months. He added that he wasn't bothered about his books not having a final ending. Instead, he said he focuses on events which deserve to be written about and which have the potential to become a film.

"If the whole world is excited by something, you want to be a part of the conversation," Mezrich told the Journal.

Mezrich didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal US working hours.

Musk's dealings with Twitter go back to April, when he first agreed to buy the company, having already been a major shareholder. Musk requested to terminate the acquisition in July, but Twitter quickly sued him. After a contentious legal battle, Musk in October offered to buy Twitter again and the deal was closed for $44 billion.

Since becoming Twitter's owner in late October, thousands of employees have been been laid off, fired, or have resigned. Musk has also changed features on Twitter, including a $7.99 monthly subscription service, and has converted offices into bedrooms at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

