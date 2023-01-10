Authorized Car Service Center Market to value USD 350 Billion by 2032: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major authorized car service center market participants include Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The authorized car service center market is expected to record a valuation of USD 350 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Ownership of passenger cars is growing at a robust pace every year, given the sizeable increase in average disposable incomes. Several regions are also experiencing strong growth in their total GDP, which has led to a further improvement in the sales of passenger vehicles.

Carmakers are also establishing manufacturing facilities in developing economies owing to low production cost and the availability of affordable skilled & unskilled labor. This has created a conducive environment for the establishment and expansion of authorized car service centers to help customers get an easier access to timely car servicing.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2701



The OEM authorized workshops segment accounted for 9% of the authorized car service center market share in 2022 on account of the availability of highly skilled OEM-certified technicians and tools required for car servicing. The workshops also offer extended warranty schemes along with annual maintenance packages, which will support industry expansion.

The brakes service segment is predicted to observe more than 5% growth rate through 2032. The incidence of car accidents and resultant fatalities is rising across the world. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an estimated 42,915 people in the country died from road accidents in 2021, indicating a 10.5% rise from 2020. Since such accidents can stem from inefficient braking systems, the demand for efficient braking solutions is likely to rise. Replacement of brake pads and fluids at regular intervals are essential to improve the vehicle’s overall efficiency and performance. Authorized car service centers can a vital role in the installation of high-quality braking systems, which will strengthen the industry outlook.

Story continues

In terms of vehicle age, less than 3 years vehicles segment held over 16.5% share of authorized car service center market in 2022. Customers owning vehicles that are under three years old prefer to get their automobiles repaired, maintained, and serviced from OEM-certified car service centers, due to a wider range of benefits as compared with other multi-brand centers. Advantages such as the availability of highly skilled labor, replacements under warranty, and suitable tools for carrying out vehicle servicing are thus expected to accelerate business expansion.

Latin America authorized car service center market is projected to attain nearly 3.5% CAGR through 2032. This growth is attributed to the expanding automotive industry and availability of domestically manufactured spare parts. Developing economies, including Brazil and Argentina, have witnessed a strong hike in vehicle sales, further augmenting the demand for repair & maintenance services in the region.

Leading players operating in authorized car service center market are Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and many others. Many of these companies are focusing on the launch of novel services as a viable strategy to drive growth in the global market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2701

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Authorized Car Service Center Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Impact analysis of Russia-Ukraine war

3.4 Technological evolution

3.5 Authorized car service center industry ecosystem analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Investment portfolio

3.9 Industry news

3.10 Regulatory landscape

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.1.1 High motorization rate

3.11.1.2 Stringent government regulations for fuel economy and carbon emission

3.11.1.3 Growth in passenger cars and aftersales service industry

3.11.1.4 Increasing old car fleet and reduced road infrastructure spending

3.11.1.5 Proliferating automobile industry and increasing demand for high-end cars

3.11.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1 Growing unauthorized car service centers

3.11.2.2 Rising use of electric vehicles

3.12 Growth potential analysis

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com



