NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365189/?utm_source=PRN



Summary

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), also known as autism, is a highly heterogenous disorder characterized by varying social and communication impairments and pervasive repetitive behaviors, in addition to a wide range of associated non-core symptoms.



The ASD market is chronically underserved, with no approved treatments for the core symptoms or for most of the associated non-core symptoms.The only two treatments for ASD that are approved by the FDA are Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Risperdal (risperidone) and Otsuka Pharmaceuticalâ€™s Abilify (aripiprazole).



These atypical antipsychotics are both indicated for the treatment of irritability associated with ASD in children and adolescents.In Japan, only Abilify is approved for ASD, and there are no approved treatments in the 5EU.



A wide variety of other drug classes are used off-label in the management of various symptoms associated with ASD.



Key Highlights

- Strong growth is expected in the ASD market from 2020 to 2030.

- the analyst anticipates that ten late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the ASD market across the 7MM.

- The analyst expects Johnson and Johnsonâ€™s JNJ-5279 to become the top-selling drug in the ASD market with sales of $655.9 Million in 2031.

- Since most drugs used for ASD are used off-label, there are very few companies with a strong presence in the ASD market. Historically, Otsuka and Johnson & Johnson have been the major players, as these companies marketed the only two products approved for the treatment of ASD. Seven new companies are expected to launch products in the ASD market during the forecast period.

- Opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for the core symptoms of ASD, improved options for irritability associated with ASD, and drugs for other non-core symptoms.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key ASD treatments in 2021?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall ASD market in the 7MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



Scope

- Overview of ASD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized ASD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (children, adolescents, and adults) forecast from 2021 to 2031.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the ASD therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ASD therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III and IIb development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global ASD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global ASD therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global ASD therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365189/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autism-spectrum-disorder-market-size-and-trend-report-including-epidemiology-disease-management-pipeline-analysis-competitor-assessment-unmet-needs-clinical-trial-strategies-and-forecast-2021---2031-301686826.html

SOURCE Reportlinker