U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.50
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,124.00
    +78.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,835.25
    +62.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.20
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.79
    -1.17 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.44 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6900
    -0.6450 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,607.67
    -62.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.70
    -1.41 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.90
    -14.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 6.47% Annually Through 2033

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market by Treatment, Application, Distribution Channel, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autism spectrum disorder treatment market size is estimated to be USD 2,453.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Rising prevalence of ASD, growing investment for ASD research and development, solid product pipelines are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, extensive research activities carried out by the organization and growing public knowledge of the disease and treatment alternatives are other factors supporting the market growth. However, high price of diagnosis and treatment for autism spectrum disorder and the strict laws regarding product approval is expected to hinder the growth.

Extensive research activities carried out by the organization to assess the efficacy and safety of medications in patients with ASD is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period. The strong findings of these studies present the market with novel chances for expansion. For instance, Stalicla completed successfully phase 1b trials of precision medicine candidate STP1 in March 2022, and the results were encouraging with symptom reduction in ASD patients. Therefore, it is projected that the trial's successful conclusion and subsequent product approvals will drive the market.

Segmentation
By Treatment

The market is categorized into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotic drugs, sleep medications, stimulants, and others. In 2022, the stimulants segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the accessibility and availability of drugs for patients. Several stimulants have been approved by the American FDA for the treatment of autistic patients, including Adderall, Dexedrine, Focalin, Vyvanse, and Ritalin. When given to patients properly, these drugs reduce their symptoms by 80%. As a result, the stimulants' great efficacy can attract in a new target market and expand sources of income. The antipsychotic drug segment is predicted to increase profitably over the projected period. This increase can be attributed to the availability of antipsychotic medications, which are the most secure and efficient treatment option for ASD patients. Currently, the U.S. FDA has only approved Risperdal and Abilify to treat irritability in children with autism spectrum condition. Both drugs are primarily used by ASD patients owing to its high safety, efficacy, and tolerability compared to other drugs.

By Application

The market is categorized into pervasive developmental disorder, autistic disorder, asperger syndrome, and others. In the global market, the autistic disorder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to disease's rising prevalence in different regions of the world. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals estimates that there would be 1.4 million ASD patients living in the United States in November 2022. As a result, it is anticipated that there would be a greater demand for medications used to treat ASD symptoms in patients, which will help generate revenue. The others segment is anticipated to expand rapidly over the course of the forecast period. Williams Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Landau-Kleffner Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Rett Syndrome, and Tardive Dyskinesia are the seven primary disorders that are most closely associated with autism, according to the Autism Research Institute (ARI). 15% to 20% of people with fragile x syndrome display symptoms resembling ASD, such as hand flapping, strange gestures, and poor eye contact. The segment is therefore expected to be driven by an increase in the number of autistic patients as well as late-stage product candidates like Zygel and STX209 (Arbaclofen).

By Distribution Channel

The market is segmented into online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. In 2022, the retail pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to widespread accessibility of pharmaceuticals including stimulants, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, SSRIs, and anxiety medications at retail pharmacies. According to a June 2021 article, between 30% and 50% of all ASD patients have reportedly received treatment with at least one of the drugs listed above. As a result, the market is greatly influenced by the growing number of people who have ASD. The hospital pharmacy industry is anticipated to increase significantly over the projection period. Increased emphasis is being paid to patient care programmes, such as the Autism Center Partial Hospital Program and Autism Inpatient Care, to help children with ASD. Rising medicine prescriptions and increasing public knowledge of the condition are further factors driving market expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

7. Market Analysis by Treatment

8. Market Analysis by Application

9. Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

8. Regional Market Analysis

9. North America Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

10. Europe Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

11. Asia Pacific Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

12. Latin America Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

13. MEA Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

14. Competitor Analysis

15. Company Profiles

16. Conclusion

17. Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Yamo Pharmaceuticals

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Curemark LLC

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Novartis AG.

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Axial Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s0tsz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • The Petri Dish: Group eyes Biogen Alzheimer's drug price, FDA rejects psych drug application

    The FDA has elected not to accept a new drug application from Minerva Neurosciences Inc., sending shares plummeting. Read this, and more, in the latest biotech news roundup, The Petri Dish.

  • The Battles Brewing That Could Stoke Already Red-Hot Eli Lilly Stock

    Investors are closely watching two Eli Lilly battles that will unfold in 2023 as LLY stock continues a fevered streak, tacking on new highs.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • Recent Report Shows That Extracellular Vesicles Might Also Be Key To Stopping COVID, Colds, And Other Nasal Viruses

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Breast cancer symptoms: What are the early signs you should look out for?

    Check yourself regularly

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin announces he's been diagnosed with cancer

    Rep. Jamie Raskin, a prominent member of the Jan. 6 committee and a former Trump impeachment manager, announced Wednesday that he's been diagnosed with cancer.

  • Britain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingMental health issues are keeping Britain’s work

  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 CureVac N.V. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.25, expectations were $-0.27. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to CureVac Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results and Business Update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session […]

  • Drinking Habits That Age Your Brain Faster, Say Experts

    We only get one brain; anything we can do to fortify our brain's health is an investment in our longevity. Having an agile mind that can grasp comprehension, retention, focus, and creativity will keep us feeling younger and happier—but this all hinges on how well you take care of yourself and manage your health. Even your eating and drinking habits can age your brain if you're not careful.As you age, your brain will naturally change over time. People may experience brain shrinkage or loss of mas

  • Too much sugar in childhood is linked to lower wages later on

    A pair of economists wants the US government to go after the food industry in the same way it went after tobacco companies because early childhood sugar consumption can influence lifelong health and wage outcomes.

  • US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks

    The Biden administration is planning new coronavirus precautions on travelers arriving from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the lack of transparent reporting data from the country, federal health officials said Wednesday. Beginning Jan. 5, all air passengers at least 2 years old originating from China will be required to…

  • Precigen’s Overnight Cell Manufacturing Technology Could Offer Advanced AML Patients The Option Of Promising CAR-T Therapy

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Baby diagnosed with rare condition after mother noticed he looked nothing like her

    A new mother has shared the symptoms that she spotten in her newborn baby and is now hoping to spread awareness of the condition

  • Pfizer’s hemophilia B treatment meets primary endpoint in Phase 3 study

    Pfizer Inc. said Thursday that a Phase 3 study of fidanacogene elaparvovec for the treatment of hemophilia B in adult males met its primary endpoint of superiority in the annualized bleeding rate (ABR). The drug maker (PFE) said key secondary endpoints demonstrated a 78% reduction in treated ABR and a 92% reduction in annualized infusion rate. Pfizer said fidanacogene was also “well tolerated,” and in line with Phase 1/2 results.

  • Tips for improving your health in 2023

    Dr. William Li, a physician and author of “Eat to Beat your Diet,” gives tips for success on those New Year’s resolutions.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

    Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who served on the House Jan. 6 committee, says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. He described it as "a serious but curable form of cancer" and said he would undergo chemo-immunotherapy.

  • China's vast countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's thinly resourced countryside is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of factory workers return home for the Lunar New Year holiday next month from cities where COVID-19 is surging. Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China reversed course this month towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

  • Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern

    Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced in the country in late 2019. The U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China.

  • Gilead Sciences Acquires Jounce Therapeutics Cancer Immunotherapy Program

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) amended their existing license agreement for GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), enabling Gilead to buyout remaining contingent payments potentially due under the license agreement executed in August 2020. GS-1811, an immunotherapy, is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. It is currently in Phase 1 development for solid tumors. Jounce will recei