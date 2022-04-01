U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.26
    -18.15 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,573.45
    -104.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,148.57
    -71.94 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.71
    +0.58 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.08
    -1.20 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.00
    -30.00 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.48 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3680
    +0.0410 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0044 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5070
    +0.8190 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,243.55
    +468.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.12
    +42.85 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

AutismOne Lets Parents Know During National Autism Awareness Month 2022 and World Autism Awareness Day about AutismOne 2022 Conference!

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutismOne has exciting information: the AutismOne 2022 Conference will be in Mesa, Arizona! The dates will be Thursday afternoon, August 18th through Sunday morning, August 21st. To register, the amount for one attendee will be $89 (early-bird price until 04/30/22) to be at AutismOne 2022 Conference presentations at the convention center in Mesa. And the hotel will be $89 per night + taxes/fees (the cut-off date is July 28th) at Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa. In order to get the discounted room rate ($89 per night + taxes/fees), conference participants will need to book their rooms no later than July 28th. To register for the AutismOne 2022 Conference, CLICK HERE at www.autismone.org.

To learn about helping children, here are major topics at the AutismOne 2022 Conference:

AutismOne 2022 Conference, Mesa, Arizona
Back to Basics: The Foundation of Autism Recovery

Three Pillars of Autism Recovery -- Mesa, AZ, August:

  1. The Foundation of Recovery: Basic & Advanced Topics
    How do I recover or help my loved one?
    Learn how children recovered or greatly improved. Hear about the basics used for twenty years, and learn about the updated areas of health, treatment, research, medicine, nutrition, food, and law.

  2. The Foundation of AutismOne
    What were the key principles discovered by AutismOne's founders that improved the lives of thousands of children?
    Nearly twenty years ago, a father, whose son had autism, retired from his position at Boeing so that Ed would dedicate his life to finding a cure and treatment for autism. Ed Arranga, with the help of other pioneering visionaries, left us with a legacy of key strategies that have helped thousands of children with autism to lead better lives. Ed Arranga, Dr. James Jeffrey Bradstreet, Dr. John Hicks, Dr. Mayer Eisenstein…pediatricians and warriors who cared deeply about children, recovering them from around the world. Learn of their legacy, vision, and strategies that will help your child today.

  3. Protecting the Family
    What will happen to my child if I become sick or incapacitated? Discover leading edge solutions to protect our children.
    AutismOne will work and/or learn about places where children can be safely cared for while parents are in the hospital or parents pass away. The best gift would be safety for your child and confidence in your heart.

Join us...AutismOne August 2022

The AutismOne 2022 Conference is located in the midst of the world's first autism certified city.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autismone-lets-parents-know-during-national-autism-awareness-month-2022-and-world-autism-awareness-day-about-autismone-2022-conference-301515476.html

SOURCE AutismOne

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    The company dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2 study of its gene therapy candidate targeting a rare eye disease.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Skyrocketed 80% This Week

    Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 80% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Clovis' big move didn't come until Thursday, however, when the company announced positive data regarding its drug Rubraca (rucaparib). It was a big development for the company as its shares had fallen significantly from last year, when it was trading as high as $11 a share early in February.

  • TNXP: Targeting Organ Transplant Rejection with TNX-1500; Phase 1 Trial to Initiate 2H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update TNX-1500 to Enter Phase 1 Clinical Trial in 2H22 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) recently highlighted new preclinical data for TNX-1500 showing long-term rejection free graft survival in heart and kidney allografts in non-human primates (NHPs). The studies were conducted at Massachusetts General

  • U.S. lawmakers close to agreeing on $10 billion in funding for next phase of the COVID-19 battle, as death toll tops 980,000

    U.S. lawmakers moved close to agreeing on a bipartisan compromise to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19 on Thursday, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week.

  • ARCA biopharma's Tissue Factor Inhibitor Disappoints In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study

    ARCA biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) announced results from the ASPEN-COVID-19 Phase 2 trial evaluating rNAPc2, a specific inhibitor of tissue factor, as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In the 160-patient trial, both doses of rNAPc2 demonstrated a treatment benefit; however, neither dose achieved statistical significance for the primary efficacy endpoint of change in D-dimer level from Baseline to Day 8 compared to standard of care heparin. The pooled lower and higher

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Omicron has all but wiped out the more deadly Delta strain—but that’s not necessarily a good thing

    The highly transmissible newer version of the coronavirus can more easily evade the current portfolio of vaccines.

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • Former IPO Scorcher Amylyx Dives After FDA Panel Strikes Down ALS Drug

    Shares of IPO stock Amylyx crumbled Thursday after a split FDA committee voted against its experimental ALS treatment.

  • How Moderna kept its mostly millennial staff from burning out while developing the COVID vaccine

    The biotech firm was barely a decade old when the pandemic hit. "We essentially had to build the company overnight," HR chief Tracey Franklin tells Fortune.

  • Clovis Oncology to seek FDA approval for ovarian cancer drug as a maintenance therapy

    Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. soared 40.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its drug, Rubraca, improved survival when used as a maintenance treatment for women with ovarian cancer. The data comes from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 538 women. Clovis said it plans to seek approval for Rubraca in the E.U. and the U.S. this year as first-line maintenance treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their biomarker s

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough of These 2 Biotech Stocks

    Almost every day, Ark Invest buys at least a handful of innovation-heavy stocks for its collection of exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has a lot of confidence in the genomic revolution, and in two companies in particular. Hardly a day in March has gone by without Wood making purchases of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR), or both.

  • Clovis Oncology's Rubraca Significantly Improves PFS In Ovarian Cancer Regardless Of Biomarker Status

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced positive topline data from the monotherapy arm of Phase 3 ATHENA-MONO trial of Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment in ovarian cancer. Rubraca achieved the primary endpoint of significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo (20.2 months vs. 9.2 months). The median PFS for the HRD-positive patient population treated with rucaparib was 28.7 months vs. 11.3 months among those who received a placebo. The med

  • More than 161,000 lbs. of peanut butter recalled over possible stainless steel fragments

    Skippy Foods announced Thursday it is recalling thousands of pounds of peanut butter after stainless steel fragments were suspected in some of the packages. The company says 9,353 cases of peanut butter, or 161,692 pounds, are affected by the recall. The three products that could possible contain the fragments are the Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut…

  • Why Some People Have Never Gotten COVID

    There have been nearly 80 million total cases of COVID-19 in the US, and almost 975,000 deaths, according to stats from the "New York Times." Over the past two years, there have been times when it felt like everyone I knew was contracting the highly contagious virus, especially during the initial spike in cases, as well as during the surges caused by the delta and omicron variants.

  • Vladimir Putin ‘visited by cancer doctor 35 times and bathes in deer antlers’

    Vladimir Putin took a cancer specialist with him on regular trips away from Moscow, according to a new investigation that raises further questions about his health.

  • Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

    The anti-parasite drug became one of the more popular 'alternative' COVID treatments in the U.S.

  • Deep doubts on legal marijuana remain in GOP

    The vast majority of House Republicans on Friday are expected to vote against a bill ending the federal prohibition on marijuana, underscoring the deep reservations that remain in the GOP over its use and allowing it to become widely available even as support for legalization grows. Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are recommending their…

  • BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review BioNTech's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 operational progress and financial results. As outlined on Slide 2, during today's presentation, we will be making several forward-looking statements.