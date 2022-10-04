Auto Link Announces Second Patent Approval for Innovative Upgrade Offers

HARAHAN, La., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading technology and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company's second U.S. Patent.

The patent is part of the Company's marketing solution and covers the ability to generate vehicle upgrade offer emails to consumers, track each consumer based on how they interact with the email and their subsequent visits to the Auto Link site on a client's webpage. The patented technology allows financial institutions to display content to the consumer based on their currently owned vehicle with the goal of generating auto loan leads from consumer interaction on the site. It also allows clients to include consumers in a sweepstakes based on the creation of a loan lead.

Auto Link's exclusive Digital Car Buying Solution allows financial institutions of any size to compete and win in the auto-vertical against competitors such as auto dealers and internet marketers by providing all of the vehicle research, buying and financing tools directly on the client's website, thus controlling the member experience. The new patented technology provides clients with an effective tool in targeting borrowers earlier in the sales cycle, increasing loan growth and preventing runoff, and allows financial institutions to stay connected with their existing borrowers when they are most likely to upgrade their existing vehicle.

Ed Bourgeois, Auto Link CEO, states "The digital transformation of the car buying process is a wake-up call for financial institutions. Consumers are more in control of the car buying process than ever before, and our technology ensures the financial institution is "in the game" for members' next vehicle loan."

The technology is quite engaging because of the highly targeted nature of the offers, with clients seeing a 45% - 60% open rate on e-mails, with an interaction rate of 15% - 25%. Intuitive automation controls allow the solution to run on an ongoing basis, generating continuing member engagement and loan leads.

Story continues

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

Contact Chris Miller | 804-387-3026

345892@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auto-link-announces-second-patent-approval-for-innovative-upgrade-offers-301639237.html

SOURCE Auto Link