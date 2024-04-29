Honda detailed the second series of e:N Series electric vehicle (EV) models, the e:NP2 and e:NS2, at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, China.

The e:NP2 is now on sale from GAC Honda Automobile (GAC Honda), the vehicle production and sales joint venture in China.

The e:NS2 will be sold by Dongfeng Honda Automobile (Dongfeng Honda), the second production and sales joint venture, in June 2024.

Starting with the 2022 introduction of the e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda planned to introduce 10 EVs in China by 2027, aiming for EVs to account for 100% of its sales in China by 2035.

The e:N Architecture F, one of the dedicated platforms for the e:N Series, has a high capacity battery for the IPU (Intelligent Power Unit), further advanced battery control technology and reduced driving resistance giving the e:NP2 a range of 545km (340 miles) based on the CLTC [China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle] standards.

The e:NP2 and e:NS2 have an advanced and highly functional human-machine interface (HMI) including a large head up display (HUD) and interior light patterns which change according to vehicle functions.

The 12.8 inch display audio and Connect 4.0, the latest connectivity technology designed exclusively for Honda EVs in China, further enhances convenience and comfort for all occupants, the automaker claimed.

The new models have an intelligent heating system which minimises power consumption through various measures such as a cooperative control of the air conditioning unit and other onboard heating features.

The are also the first Honda China models to have an aroma system which enables the occupants to use the display audio or a smartphone app to select their favorite fragrance and diffuse it throughout the vehicle.

"Auto China 2024: Honda shows more new EVs" was originally created and published by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand.







