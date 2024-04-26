Marelli, and Hesai Group, which develops automotive-grade LiDAR, have announced a collaboration.

Marelli will integrate its headlamp design with Hesai’s next-gen ATX LiDAR technology.

David Fan, EVP and President China, Marelli said: "Co-creating innovative solutions with our customers or partners is at the core of Marelli's approach to driving the future of mobility. This collaboration with Hesai exemplifies our design-led innovation model perfectly."

The integration of both firms’ technology will offer key advantages, they say.

These include enhanced safety, seamless integration and improve performance. In addition, the solution also ensures affordability and cost competitiveness.

The ATX LiDAR is a compact and highly customisable long-range sensor specifically designed for automotive applications.

Compared to the previous generation product, the new ATX has achieved a significant volume reduction of nearly 60%, which makes it much easier to integrate into the headlamp.

Marelli will be hosting live demonstrations of the new headlamp concept with Hesai LiDAR integration at the Auto China 2024.

"Auto China 2024: Marelli, Hesai show LiDAR-integrated headlamps" was originally created and published by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand.







The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.