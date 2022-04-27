U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.75
    +35.25 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,480.00
    +320.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,125.50
    +109.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.30
    +12.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.76
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.10
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.88
    +3.86 (+14.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9240
    +0.7140 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,056.18
    -1,572.22 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.73
    -35.15 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.55
    +18.36 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Auto Dialer Software Market to Exceed US$ 1 Bn by 2032 as Demand for Workflow Automation in Industrial Sector Burgeons

·6 min read

Auto Dialer Software Market to Offer an Absolute $ Opportunity Worth US$ 614.1 Mn by 2032

In its latest study on auto dialer software market, Fact.MR divulges key insights into recent developments, historical outlook, and forecast data for the assessment period (2022-2032). This study also offers vital data including opportunities and challenges expected to promote growth in the market through segments including deployment type, type, end users, organization size.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the auto dialer software market are projected to surpass US$ 417 Mn in 2022 from US$ 382 Mn registered in 2021. Exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 9.5%, the auto dialer software market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2032.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Growing establishment of call centers in developing countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan due to high return on investment policy is likely to increase the scope of adoption of auto dialer software.

In addition to this, many organizations are preferring to hire third parties for professional telemarketing and telecommunications services. This is expected to propel the deployment of auto dialer software across various industries.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7211

Availability of valuable features such as progressive and predictive dialing in auto dialer software will increase its application across various sectors. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and e-commerce sectors are expected to emerge as key end users of auto dialer software in the forthcoming years.

Also, growing demand for customer relationship management (CRM) software, and speed dialing option in cloud in call centers will continue driving the adoption of auto dialer software.

Apart from this, gaining access to customer contact details before dialing, customer requirements, and real-time information through auto dialer software is likely to spur its sales in the forthcoming years.

Subsequently, increasing workflow in organizations is underpinning the need for automated software in the industrial sector, thereby bolstering the growth in the auto dialer software market.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 382 Mn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 417 Mn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 1 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 9.5%

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. is estimated to dominate the market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 214.7 Mn during 2022-2032.

  • Demand for auto dialer software in China is projected to reach around US$ 74.8 Mn by 2032 on the back of rapid expansion of the telecommunication industry.

  • By deployment type, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to lead the market, registering growth at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

  • The auto dialer software market is likely to offer an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 614.1 Mn until 2032.

  • Based on type, the predictive auto dialer software segment is expected to witness fastest growth owing to rising demand for streamlined operations and call center efficiency.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising inclination toward customer care and telemarketing solutions in call centers is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

  • Work from home culture is boosting the demand for cloud-based telemarketing and the establishment of call centers. This is expected to propel the adoption of auto dialer software.

Restraints:

  • High installation and maintenance costs of auto dialer software are factors projected to restrain the growth in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Auto Dialer Software Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7211

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers profiled in the global auto dialer software market are focusing on advancing their product line to improve customer-client relationships and expand their business in the coming years. Furthermore, they are also investing in inorganic business strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

  • June 2020: Hudosoft introduced auto dialer in its contact center software with the goal of supporting the healthcare sector. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for auto dialer software in the hospitals owing to the increased number of patient admission. Thus, the latest development is projected to help spread awareness and provide better treatment outcomes.

  • August 2020: Tevatel introduced Doocti, a cloud-based telephony system to advance sales support systems. This will help the organizations retain almost 89% of their customers. The latest multi-featured auto dialer software can help attain call center capabilities in CRM models.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • A-Star Group

  • Agile CRM

  • Voiptime Cloud

  • CallFire Inc.

  • Voicent Communications Inc.

  • OnTimeTelecom

  • Arbeit Software

  • Vert-Age Dialer

  • CallOnTheGo

More Valuable Insights on Auto Dialer Software Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR provides insights into the key factors including opportunities, challenges, and other factors promoting demand in the global auto dialer software market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study also offers a detailed analysis of the application and benefits of auto dialer software through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Deployment Type:

  • Cloud-based Auto Dialer Software

  • On-premise Auto Dialer Software

By Type:

  • Predictive Auto Dialer Software

  • Progress Auto Dialer Software

  • Power Auto Dialer Software

  • Preview Auto Dialer Software

By End Users:

  • Banking & Financial Services

  • Healthcare

  • Utilities

  • Telecommunications

  • Other End Users

By Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Auto Dialer Software Market Report

  • What will be the market value of the auto dialer software market in 2022?

  • Which are the factors restraining the growth in the auto dialer software market?

  • What is the estimated market size of the auto dialer software market by the end of 2032?

  • Which factors are driving the auto dialer software market during the forecast period?

  • At what rate will the auto dialer software market grow until 2032?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global auto dialer software market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Increasing demand for tracking travelling criminals or terrorist groups is boosting the use of automatic number plate recognition among law enforcement authorities. Also, rising requirement for security, surveillance, and traffic regulation in parking, traffic management facilities, and tolls will continue fueling demand in the market.

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market: Global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market is estimated to reach US$ 1.85 Bn by 2032 owing to rising demand for Android-base operating systems and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated music. Furthermore, growing need to improve customer experience within entertainment and media industries is projected increase the adoption of digital audio workstations.

Business Rules Management System Market: Growing demand for securing data, streamlining operations, and improving customer-client relationships is compelling organizations to invest in business rules management systems. This is anticipated to increase its sales at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auto-dialer-software-market-to-exceed-us-1-bn-by-2032-as-demand-for-workflow-automation-in-industrial-sector-burgeons-301533855.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss GE earnings.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Here's the Best Advice I Can Give for This Miserable Market

    At the closing bell, breadth was around 1,250 gainers to 7,000 decliners, and there were 122,5 stocks hitting new 12-month lows. There has now been well over a year of misery for many growth stocks, small-caps, biotechnology, and other groups. It is classic bear market action, and it is miserable.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • Microsoft ‘has pretty good guidance going forward’ compared to other tech stocks: Analyst

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the takeaways from Microsoft's Q3 earnings report, competition within the mega cap tech space, and the supply chain and production pressures Tesla is facing from the Shanghai lockdown.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    When Elon Musk announced his surprise bid for Twitter Inc earlier this month, he said the social media company should reach out to his family office with any questions. Yet very little is known about the Austin, Texas-based family office that manages the assets of Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX. The office is called Excession and the man who helped build it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents.

  • Euro Weakness Continues

    The Euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back gains above the 1.07 level to show signs of weakness. By doing so, the downtrend continues.

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • China Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Priva

  • Twitter is protecting its source code from disgruntled employees, reports say

    Twitter locked down its source code to prevent unauthorized changes, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The reports say that this change was made to prevent employees from "going rogue" and sabotaging the platform after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Twitter declined to comment on the matter.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open mixed after tech-led rout

    U.S. stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening after the major equity indexes slid during the regular trading day, as concerns over inflation and global economic growth stirred up further volatility across risk assets.