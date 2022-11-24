U.S. markets closed

Auto-Injectors Market Is Estimated to Grow At CAGR of 16.60%, 2022-2030 | Latest Industry Coverage By Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Auto-Injectors Market by Product Type (Disposable Auto-injectors, Reusable Auto-injectors), by Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Others), and by End-user (Hospitals, Home Care, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Auto-Injectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.60% from 2021 to reach US$ 191.21 billion by 2030.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Auto-Injectors Market:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/auto-injectors-market/7925

Market Driver

The rise in demand for targeted therapies and self-administration is the primary driver propelling the global auto-injectors market. Furthermore, increased incidence of anaphylaxis, migraines and chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis is also a major driver of the global auto-injectors market. Auto-injectors have several advantages, including increased dosage quality and efficacy, decreased needle phobia, fewer needlestick injuries, and accidents, and increased dosage accuracy. The rise in biologics research and development, as well as the increasing approval of biologics and biosimilars, is facilitating the auto-injectors market growth. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies, the expiration of biologics patents, and increased investment by market leaders to manufacture affordable and reusable injectors are all expected to drive market growth.

The global auto-injectors market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product type, diseases indication, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global auto-injectors market is bifurcated into

  • Disposable

  • Reusable Auto-Injectors

The disposable auto-injectors hold the largest market share in 2021. The large share of disposable auto-injectors is primarily attributed to their ease of use. They have a built-in syringe, which eliminates the need for manual syringe loading and thus increases device safety. Biopharma companies are investing in advanced technologies to improve disposable auto-injectors. For instance, in March 2022, Ipsen announced to invest in new cutting-edge electronic auto-injector for Somatuline, Autogel / Somatuline Depot (lanreotide), to bring additional innovation to the class to improve administration and the injection experience for patients. This device will be made in collaboration with Phillips-Medisize.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Indication Segmentation’

Based on disease indications, the global auto-injectors market is segmented into

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Diabetes

  • Anaphylaxis

  • Other Therapies

The anaphylaxis segment dominates the market with the largest market share in 2021. Diabetes is another prominent application area for auto-injectors. The segment is growing due to the increased demand for insulin auto-injectors. According to the International Diabetes Federation, type 1 diabetes affects approximately 10% of the diabetes population, with about 1.2 million children and adolescents affected. Moreover, the demand for self-administer insulin in home care is also boosting segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global auto-injectors market has been classified into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest Of The World

North America dominated the global auto-injectors market in 2021. Europe has the second-largest market for auto-injectors. The large share of the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) more than 150 million people in Europe suffer from chronic allergic diseases. In U.K., around 20% of the population has allergies. According to MRC Asthma UK Centre in Allergic Mechanisms of Asthma, approximately 20 to 30 deaths are caused due to allergies in the U.K. Moreover, the availability of top market players, a robust healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare spending also fuels growth in European market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global auto-injectors market are

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Eli Lilly And Company

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson And Company

  • Ypsomed Holding AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Owen Mumford

  • Halozyme Therapeutics

  • Glaxosmithkline Plc

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Scandinavian Health Ltd.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/auto-injectors-market/7925

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL AUTO-INJECTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

    1. Disposable auto-injectors

    2. Reusable auto-injectors

      1. Prefilled

      2. Empty

  6. GLOBAL AUTO-INJECTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE INDICATION

    1. Rheumatoid Arthritis

    2. Multiple Sclerosis

    3. Diabetes

    4. Anaphylaxis

    5. Other Therapies

  7. GLOBAL AUTO-INJECTORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USERS

    1. Hospitals

    2. Home Care

    3. Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Day Care, etc.)

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 48 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 191.21 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 16.60% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Product type, disease indication, end-user, and region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Auto-Injectors Market Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=6Xf4OeYdDWa1ST0hqICMhoa5w0EwLgoboL1z8BOz&report_id=7925&license=Single

About Us        

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


