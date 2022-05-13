U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

Go Auto Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

·2 min read

EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Go Auto, one of Canada's largest automotive dealership networks, has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for the 4th consecutive year, moving to Gold Standard in 2022.

Go Auto Logo (CNW Group/Go Auto)
Go Auto Logo (CNW Group/Go Auto)

The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

Go Auto was recognized for its customer-focused approach, ethical leadership, and industry-leading corporate culture. With 50 locations and 23 vehicle brands, Go Auto offers one of the largest selection of vehicles in Western Canada.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty," said [Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies Program]. "Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth."

"We are extremely proud to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 4th consecutive year," said Phil Abram, President of Go Auto. "In today's economy, businesses need to be thinking long-term in order to succeed, and this year's list of Best Managed winners are distancing themselves from their competition by investing in the future. Not only does this award allow us a moment to celebrate all the hard work we have done, but it also makes us incredibly enthusiastic about where we are going."

About Go Auto

Go Auto is made up of more than 50 locations across Canada. A one-stop-shop, Go Auto dealerships offer sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair. They represent 23 new-vehicle brands: Ford, Ram, Dodge, Chevrolet, Chrysler, GMC, Jeep, Toyota, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Honda, Buick, Volkswagen, Infiniti, Lincoln, Land Rover, Jaguar, Audi, Porsche, BWM, —all available on GoAuto.ca

10% off every service and parts purchase, $500 referrals, a 30-Day exchange policy, no extra fees, and free service loaners are just a few of the reasons why Go Auto has been recognized as an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.goauto.ca/about/who-we-are#awards

SOURCE Go Auto

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c8197.html

