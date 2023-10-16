Auto Trader Group plc's (LON:AUTO) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Auto Trader Group's (LON:AUTO) stock up by 2.8% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Auto Trader Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Auto Trader Group is:

44% = UK£234m ÷ UK£527m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.44 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Auto Trader Group's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Auto Trader Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.0% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 5.3% net income growth seen by Auto Trader Group over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Auto Trader Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.2% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AUTO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Auto Trader Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Auto Trader Group has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 33% (or a retention ratio of 67%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Auto Trader Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 33%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Auto Trader Group's future ROE will be 50% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Auto Trader Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

