U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.70
    -21.45 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,322.83
    -173.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,757.28
    -131.54 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.87
    -26.06 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.06
    -2.17 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    +14.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6540
    +0.0450 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8800
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,412.82
    -563.59 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.54
    +2.88 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Auto-Tune® developer Antares Audio Technology releases Auto-Tune SoundSoap -- the easiest way to clean audio

·3 min read

"Auto-Tune SoundSoap is the fastest and easiest way to clean your audio tracks."

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technology, creators of Auto-Tune®, have released a redesigned and improved version of their pioneering audio restoration software, Auto-Tune SoundSoap. Originally created by Antares Audio Technology CEO Steve Berkley in 2002, Auto-Tune SoundSoap has endured as a standard of noise reduction and audio repair for editors and engineers across the industry.

From the creators of Auto-Tune® comes the latest version of their audio restoration software, Auto-Tune SoundSoap.

For nearly 20 years, audio professionals have trusted Auto-Tune SoundSoap to repair imperfect vocals, rescue "unusable" recordings, and enhance tone and timbre of a wide range of projects with touch of a button. Auto-Tune SoundSoap requires no specialized training and can be used by everyone from the beginner to the experienced professional to make immediate improvements in the audio of any project.

New to Auto-Tune SoundSoap is a re-designed De-Ess module for surgical removal of distracting ess sounds, an updated user interface that matches the Auto-Tune Unlimited product family, and Light and Dark modes for an improved user experience.

Noiseless is More

Auto-Tune SoundSoap is the final step in producing the most pristine audio and reaching the full potential of Auto-Tune Unlimited, the ultimate vocal production suite.

Steve Berkley, CEO of Antares Audio Technology says "Auto-Tune SoundSoap is the original and most straightforward product there is for reducing noise and cleaning up audio. Clipping, clicks, line hum, and sibilance are all cleaned up the moment you put it on a track. And, our updated Enhance section brings any recording back to life. We're thrilled to refresh this beloved product with higher-quality processing, a new UI, additional features, and enhancements throughout."

Auto-Tune SoundSoap Features:

REPAIR
With built-in intelligence, Auto-Tune SoundSoap knows precisely where your tracks need the most help.

RESCUE
Auto-Tune SoundSoap can save the "unsavable" and bring damaged audio back to life.

ENHANCE
Make subtle track-wide changes with Auto-Tune SoundSoap that combine for striking overall improvements.

Auto-Tune SoundSoap is available exclusively with Auto-Tune Unlimited, the premium subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Slice and Auto-Tune Vocodist, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy. Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers have immediate access to Auto-Tune SoundSoap at no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $18.74 a month with paid annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.

Download Free Trial of Auto-Tune SoundSoap Here

Availability: Available now to current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers.

Price: Available exclusively with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $224.90/yr.

Press Materials

Folder to Press Assets:
Path: Marketing > Product Marketing > Auto-Tune SoundSoap > Press Materials
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1iD1msgMIpF3fU_iZ0YYxrumWkvr4C-wX

Auto-Tune SoundSoap Press Images

Auto-Tune SoundSoap Trial Software (Included with Auto-Tune Unlimited)

Auto-Tune SoundSoap Product Page

Auto-Tune SoundSoap Teaser Video

Auto-Tune SoundSoap Tutorial Video and Article

Antares Logo
Antares Logo
Auto-Tune&#xae; SoundSoap GUI
Auto-Tune® SoundSoap GUI
Auto-Tune&#xae; SoundSoap Wordmarks
Auto-Tune® SoundSoap Wordmarks
Auto-Tune&#xae; SoundSoap Social Media Image
Auto-Tune® SoundSoap Social Media Image
Auto-Tune&#xae; SoundSoap Banner
Auto-Tune® SoundSoap Banner
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auto-tune-developer-antares-audio-technology-releases-auto-tune-soundsoap--the-easiest-way-to-clean-audio-301519362.html

SOURCE Antares Audio Technology (Auto-Tune)

Recommended Stories

  • Technics' iconic turntable gets a seven-color makeover for its 50th anniversary

    Technics plans to only sell 12,000 units of the SL-1200M7L.

  • The Best Budget Soundbars to Buy in 2022 (All Less Than $100)

    Whether you’re listening to Lady Whistledown’s commands in “Bridgerton” or catching the behind-the-scenes drama on the tracks of an F1 race, it’s important to create an immersive audio experience to better appreciate your favorite shows and movies. If you aren’t looking to invest more than $1,000 in a quality soundbar quite yet but are you […]

  • 16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

    Time for an audio upgrade? We think you’ll like the sound of this round-up, with portable to boombox options

  • The Best Headphones and Wireless Earbud Deals Are Here: $99 AirPods, $174 AirPods Pro, $55 JBL Wireless Headphones

    Save big on top audio products from brands like Apple, Samsung, JBL, and Beats.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover gives a snippet of what Mars sounds like: 'It was so quiet'

    Using microphones on the Perseverance rover, NASA researchers concluded sound is much quieter and slower than it is on Earth.

  • GBP/USD Tests Support At 1.3050

    GBP/USD settled below the support at 1.3080 and is testing the next support level at 1.3050.

  • JetBlue, Frontier each make case for Spirit takeover

    (Reuters) -JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday mounted a vigorous defense of its unsolicited $3.6 billion bid to acquire ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, saying the company is "highly confident" of securing regulatory approval for the deal. The New York-based carrier on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with a $33 per share cash offer, potentially derailing a $2.7 billion merger plan between Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Frontier on Wednesday said it remained committed to its merger with Spirit as that would create the country's "most competitive" airline and offer more ultra-low fares to consumers.

  • Is Trouble Brewing for the S&P500?

    It is essentially “do-or-die time” for the Bulls.

  • Do I Need Long-Term Disability Insurance?

    Long-term disability insurance can replace lost income if an injury or illness prevents you from working for an extended period of time. Employers can offer long-term disability insurance through a group policy or you may be able to purchase a … Continue reading → The post Do I Need Long-Term Disability Insurance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why it’s so hard to cut off gas trade between Russia and Europe

    Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s supply of natural gas has been one of Moscow’s biggest bargaining chips. Lithuania is the only country to stop importing the fuel from Russia, on April 3, with the rest of the continent torn between its energy needs and not wanting to put money in Russian coffers. Days before Lithuania took its stand, Russian president Vladimir Putin warned he could cut off gas supplies to other countries if they don’t start to pay their bill in rubles.

  • It’s the wine bottles that are really getting expensive

    Higher energy costs are driving up prices of glass bottles for wine, sometimes as much as 20%, according Rabobank.

  • VillageMD adds Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer to its board

    VillageMD said it's named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. CEO Roz Brewer to its board. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) owns 63% of the Chicago primary care provider after investing another $5.2 billion in VillageMD last year. The two companies are partnering on opening co-located primary care practices across the country, with plans to open at least 600 Village Medical subsidiaries at Walgreens primary care practices in more than 30 U.S. markets by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027.

  • Oil tanker groups Euronav and Frontline plan $4.2 billion tie-up

    Belgian oil tanker group Euronav and smaller Oslo-listed rival Frontline plan to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.2 billion that they said would cut costs and help in their low-carbon transition. Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, the largest owner of Frontline and the second biggest in Euronav, said the deal would establish a market leader and position the group for continued shareholder value creation. Euronav's owners will get 59% of the combined group and will also receive a cash dividend before the deal closes, while Frontline owners will hold the remaining 41%, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Spain's banking bailout fund FROB surpasses 50% stake in bad bank Sareb

    Spain's state rescue fund FROB has increased its stake in the country's "bad bank" Sareb to more than 50%, in line with a European Union order to count its liabilities as public debt. FROB said on Tuesday it had bought a 4.24% stake in Sareb, set up in 2012 to take on bad loans after the financial crisis, to raise its holding to 50.14%. The move comes after the government in January approved a legal framework allowing FROB to surpass the 50% threshold in Sareb following the EU order.

  • U.S. oil benchmark ends below $100 a barrel as IEA plans to release reserves, U.S. crude supplies rise

    Oil futures post their lowest finish in three weeks on Wednesday, following news that the International Energy Agency plans to release 120 million barrels from crude reserves and as data reveal an unexpected climb in U.S. crude supplies, the first in three weeks.

  • Stocks open lower as investors look for details of Fed's balance-sheet plans

    U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, losing ground as investors awaited the afternoon release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting, which are expected to reveal details of the central bank's plans to begin unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Stocks stumbled Tuesday after Fed Gov. Lael Brainard indicated the Fed was prepared to begin an aggressive unwind as early as next month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 295 points, or 0.8%, to 34,347, while the S&P 500

  • Airbus, Qatar jetliner feud enters UK court spotlight

    Airbus and Qatar Airways are set to face each other in court as a dispute over billions of dollars of jets enters a theatrical phase and rattles some airline leaders. The Gulf carrier will on Thursday ask a UK judge to extend an order that prevents Airbus revoking a contract for 50 A321neo jets, pending fuller hearings. Airbus took the exceptionally rare step of halting the order in January in retaliation for Qatar's refusal to accept delivery of larger A350s, citing a breakdown in relations that has the makings of a corporate divorce trial.

  • Intel becomes latest Western tech firm to suspend business in Russia

    The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations. "Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said. International Business Machines Corp too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged U.S. cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.

  • Bridgewater, Rokos Funds Gain as Macro Soars in Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant hedge fund Bridgewater Associates posted a 16.3% return in the first quarter, joining macro funds that are benefiting from increased volatility in global markets. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRay Dalio

  • China Cabinet Vows Monetary Stimulus, Saying Risks Worsening

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled it will step up monetary stimulus for the economy, acknowledging that domestic and global risks are now bigger than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyOfficials will u