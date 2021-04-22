AutoCanada Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q1 2021 Financial Results and 2021 AGM
EDMONTON, AB, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the close of markets. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.
Date:
May 6, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)
Call:
1.888.231.8191 (Canada and USA)
Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Thursday, May 13, 2021 by dialing 1.855.859.2056 (Canada and USA), passcode 9797735. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.
This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://www.autocan.ca/investors/q12021-presentation/
For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.
In addition, the Company announced details for its Annual General Shareholders meeting ("AGM"). AutoCanada's 2021 AGM will be held in a virtual only meeting format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast on May 6, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.
MEETING DATE AND LOCATION
Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
Location: Online https://web.lumiagm.com/219664924
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates one used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.
Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.
