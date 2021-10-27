AutoCanada Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q3 2021 Financial Results

U.S. markets closed

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the close of markets. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

AutoCanada Logo
The conference call will include prepared remarks from AutoCanada's management team. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.

Date:

November 10, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Call:

1.888.664.6392 (Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Wednesday, November 17, 2021 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (Canada and USA), passcode 550457. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://www.autocan.ca/investors/q32021-presentation/

For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates two used vehicle dealership supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and three stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 18 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

