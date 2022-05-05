U.S. markets closed

AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS

·2 min read
In this article:
  • AOCIF

EDMONTON, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 5, 2022. A total of 19,725,149 common shares (representing 73.19% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the following nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Autocanada Announces Election Of Directors And Voting Results (CNW Group/AutoCanada Inc.)
Autocanada Announces Election Of Directors And Voting Results (CNW Group/AutoCanada Inc.)

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Antony

19,299,717

97.95%

404,269

2.05%

Dennis DesRosiers

19,210,458

97.50%

493,528

2.50%

Rhonda English

19,692,866

99.94%

11,120

0.06%

Stephen Green

17,536,373

89.00%

2,167,613

11.00%

Barry James

19,692,777

99.94%

11,209

0.06%

Lee Matheson

19,045,547

96.66%

658,439

3.34%

Elias Olmeta

19,685,166

99.90%

18,820

0.10%

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 80 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 2 used vehicle dealerships supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, the RightRide division operates 7 locations, and 4 stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 18 collision centres). In 2021, our dealerships sold approximately 86,000 vehicles and processed over 800,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,303 service bays generating revenue in excess of $4 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c5716.html

