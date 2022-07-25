U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.75
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,017.00
    +142.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,471.75
    +48.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.68
    +0.98 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    +0.77 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6960
    +0.6460 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,966.23
    -670.99 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.84
    +15.47 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES SELECTED PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AOCIF

EDMONTON, AB, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a leading multi-location North American automobile dealership group, is pleased to announce the following preliminary unaudited highlights of what it expects to report in respect of its second quarter 2022 results. The preliminary results announced are consistent with management's expectations for the fiscal quarter and are being disclosed at this time because the Company's scheduled quarterly earnings release date of August 10, 2022 (see below for further details) is after the expiry of its substantial issuer bid. The Company's substantial issuer bid for up to $100 million of its common shares commenced on June 30, 2022 and is scheduled to expire on August 4, 2022 unless extended or withdrawn.

AutoCanada Inc Logo (CNW Group/AutoCanada Inc.)
AutoCanada Inc Logo (CNW Group/AutoCanada Inc.)

Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

For the three month period ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022"), on a preliminary unaudited basis (as discussed in further detail below), management expects to report the following highlights:

  • Q2 2022 revenue of approximately $1.7 billion, representing growth of approximately 32% over the same period in 2021 ("Q2 2021")

  • Net income of approximately $39.1 million versus $37.7 million in the prior year, which includes $10.0 million of incremental inventory writedowns in Q2 2022

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately $75.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million compared to $70.5 million in 2021

  • Same store total retail unit2 sales growth of approximately 0.6% as compared to 40.5% in the prior year

  • An increase in AutoCanada's same store used-to-new retail units ratio2 to approximately 1.59 in Q2 2022 from 1.37 in Q2 2021

  • Indebtedness of $374.8 million at the end of Q2 2022 compares to $285.9 million at the end of Q4 2021

  • An increase in net indebtedness1 by approximately $45.1 million in the quarter, from $248.8 million as at March 31, 2022, to approximately $293.8 million as at June 30, 2022

Second quarter results include an incremental charge of $10.0 million for the writedown of used vehicle inventory in our Canadian Operations to net realizable value. Management determined that the writedown was prudent to calibrate our cost of used vehicle inventory for the changing macro environment. Management will continue to assess the net realizable value of our inventory in the quarters ahead.

The Company has not yet completed its financial closing process for Q2 2022, and the selected unaudited results provided above are preliminary estimates. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by the Company's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. These estimates are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for Q2 2022 or for any other period and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and these estimates are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for Q2 2022 or for any other period.

The Company is issuing preliminary results in order to enable it to disclose such information in connection with its substantial issuer bid, and the Company does not intend to provide preliminary results in the future. The preliminary results provided in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see the section below entitled "Forward-Looking Statements". The preliminary results have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, management of the Company. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has not reviewed the preliminary results. Neither PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP nor any other independent accountants express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to the preliminary results.

1

See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below.

2

This press release contains "Supplementary Financial Measures". Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022 MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com).

Acquisition Pipeline

We have established a significant acquisition pipeline, with dealerships and collision centres representing in excess of $175 million in annual revenue currently being evaluated. We are at varying stages of the acquisition process with these targets, ranging from signed letter of intents to signed purchase agreements, with the potential deals remaining subject to due diligence, OEM approvals, and other standard closing conditions.

Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after the close of markets. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00am Mountain (11:00am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1.888.664.6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Thursday, August 18, 2022 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (Canada and USA), passcode 467186. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2022-q2-conference-call/

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash and cash equivalents, and indebtedness determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA and net indebtedness are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced non-GAAP and other financial measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are identified and described under section "15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" of the Q1 2022 MD&A hereby incorporated by reference (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com).

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, over the last two years of operations:

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Period from April 1 to June 30



Net income for the period

39,097

37,698

Add back:



Income tax expense

9,685

13,932

Depreciation of property and equipment

5,077

4,267

Interest on long-term indebtedness

6,610

5,485

Depreciation of right of use assets

7,561

6,147

Lease liability interest

6,946

5,333


74,976

72,862

Add back:



Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,128

Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments

(182)

50

Amortization of loss on terminated hedges

817

817

Unrealized foreign exchange losses

84

298

Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative

(4,644)

Gain on disposal of assets

(95)

(20)

Adjusted EBITDA

75,600

70,491

Net Indebtedness

The following table illustrates the Company's net indebtedness as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Syndicated Credit Facility - Revolving Credit

(1,292)

63,842

Senior unsecured notes (including embedded derivative asset)

344,053

221,965

Non-recourse mortgage and other debt

32,088

101

Total indebtedness

374,849

285,908

Add back:



Embedded derivative asset

29,306

Indebtedness for net indebtedness purpose

374,849

315,214

Cash and cash equivalents

(81,004)

(102,480)

Net indebtedness

293,845

212,734

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 80 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 2 used vehicle dealerships supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, the RightRide division operates 9 locations, and 5 stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 19 collision centres). In 2021, our dealerships sold approximately 86,000 vehicles and processed over 800,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,303 service bays generating revenue in excess of $4 billion.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions of future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things,  AutoCanada's preliminary operating and financial results for Q2 2022 and the expected impact of acquisitions completed in fiscal 2022.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that, by their nature, involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in the forward-looking statements. These known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: potential changes in the regulatory and legislative environment; political uncertainty and instability in North America and internationally; volatility in interest and tax rates; operating risks inherent in the automotive retail industry; and changes in general economic conditions including the capital and credit markets.

Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In particular, in presenting its forward-looking statements, AutoCanada has made assumptions respecting, among other things: the relative stability of general North American economic conditions; and regulatory and legislative conditions. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedar.com.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/25/c9312.html

Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Pro

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Newmont stock drops after profit miss, as costs jump 33% while sales slip

    Shares of Newmont Corp. dropped 2.5% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Monday, after the gold miner reported second-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations, as cost of sales jumped 33% while sales slipped. Net income declined to $387 million, or 49 cents a share, from $650 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents missed the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Sales slipped 0.2% to $3.06 b

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Bear Market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, says strategist

    U.S. stocks continued to climb on Thursday for the third consecutive day, recording the best three-day Nasdaq gain since late May. However, one strategist reminded investors that he believed this is still a bear market.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • The Upper Middle Class Is Getting Squeezed

    FINANCE Mark Yu had a profitable pandemic. Like many Americans, he added to his savings and pulled in big gains from the stock-market rally. He purchased a house in his new hometown of McAllen, Texas, then a duplex and an eight-unit apartment complex in Cleveland.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • 15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

    Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. Buffett's success is a reflection of a long list of factors, including his portfolio concentration, narrow investment focus, and love of dividend stocks.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.