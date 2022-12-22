U.S. markets closed

AUTOCANADA RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL FOR RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

·3 min read

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), Pursuant to the NCIB, AutoCanada may purchase up to 1,350,048 common shares during the 12-month period commencing December 28, 2022 and ending December 27, 2023 or such earlier date as the Company may complete its purchases under the NCIB.

AutoCanada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/AutoCanada Inc.)
AutoCanada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/AutoCanada Inc.)

The renewal of the NCIB follows on the conclusion of AutoCanada's previous NCIB that expired today. From December 23, 2021 to December 22, 2022, AutoCanada purchased 1,730,321 common shares at a weighted average price of $32.70 per common share. The renewal of the NCIB also follows on the Company's substantial issuer bid that expired on December 16, 2022 with the results of the substantial issuer bid having been announced on December 19, 2022. As a result of AutoCanada's recent substantial issuer bid, AutoCanada is prohibited pursuant to section 2.5 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids from acquiring any common shares until January 19, 2023.

The number of common shares authorized for purchase under the NCIB represents 10% of AutoCanada's public float as of December 20, 2022 (calculated in accordance with TSX rules). Purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market prices in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. Daily repurchases will be limited to a maximum of 21,695 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended November 30, 2022 (being 86,781 common shares), except where purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase exception" of the TSX rules. All common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Although the Company has a present intention to acquire its common shares pursuant to the NCIB, the Company will not be obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by the Company at any time. The Company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 82 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, com Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates three used vehicle dealerships and one used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 11 RightRide division locations, and nine stand-alone collision centres within our group of 24 collision centres. In 2021, our dealerships sold approximately 86,000 vehicles and processed over 800,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,303 service bays generating revenue in excess of $4 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at www.autocan.ca and www.sedar.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward looking. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the intention to purchase common shares under the NCIB, including the number of common shares to be purchased.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in the forward-looking statements. These known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future operating results, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, financial condition and liquidity and the duration of such impacts; potential changes in the regulatory and legislative environment; volatility in interest and tax rates; operating risks inherent in the automotive retail industry; and changes in general economic conditions including the capital and credit markets all of which may affect the Company's ability to or decision to purchase common shares under its NCIB.

Forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

AutoCanada cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and AutoCanada assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c6055.html

