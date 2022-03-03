AUTOCANADA REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Revenue was $1,195.8 million as compared to $876.1 million in the prior year, an increase of 36.5% and the highest fourth quarter revenue reported in the Company's history
Net income for the period was $69.4 million versus $24.3 million in the prior year and includes recovery of non-financial assets of $39.8 million in Q4 2021 and $11.2 million in Q4 2020
Net income margin1 was 5.8% versus 2.8% in the prior year, an increase of 3.0 percentage points
Adjusted EBITDA2 was $65.9 million versus $40.5 million in the prior year, an increase of 62.8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 5.5% versus 4.6% in the prior year, an increase of 0.9 percentage points
Diluted earnings per share was $2.38, an increase of $1.57 from $0.81 in the prior year.
Indebtedness of $285.9 million at the end of Q4 2021 compares to $197.2 million at the end of Q4 2020
Net indebtedness2 of $212.7 million at the end of Q4 2021 compares to $89.5 million at the end of Q4 2020
EDMONTON, AB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2021.
"Our operations delivered yet another record fourth quarter, reflecting the fundamental strength and resiliency of our business model," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "Continued strong used vehicle sales and F&I business, proactive inventory management as well as outstanding performance in our U.S. operations were key drivers of our results."
"We also significantly advanced our acquisition strategy in the fourth quarter with the recent Autopoint transaction, providing strong brand and geographic diversification, and adding considerable size, scale and scope to AutoCanada's existing platform in a growing market."
"Looking ahead in 2022, we will continue to build on our positive momentum and focus on strategic growth initiatives to drive industry-leading performance and enhance shareholder returns, regardless of changing market conditions. We remain well positioned to continue to execute on our acquisition strategy in the coming quarters with several dealerships representing over $100 million in annual revenue currently being evaluated."
In addition, AutoCanada announced today that Michael Rawluk, President of Canadian Operations and Director, is departing the Company for personal reasons.
"I would like to thank Michael in his role as President of Canadian Operations, for his dedicated service and substantial contributions to AutoCanada since 2018. He has been instrumental in stabilizing our Canadian dealership platform, strengthening the team of talented professionals running the business day-to-day and successfully positioning us to enter our next stage of growth. We wish him well in his future endeavors," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman. "While the team we've put in place over the last few years is exceptional and we do not anticipate any impact on the Company's strong momentum heading into 2022, we have been actively in dialogue with a number of candidates for the role. We expect to make an announcement in the coming weeks, given the advanced stage of these discussions."
"The AutoCanada team has worked tirelessly over the last three and a half years and I am very proud of all that we have accomplished," said Michael Rawluk. "AutoCanada's future is bright and I am very confident in the team as they embark on the next chapter of the Company's growth story."
2021 Fourth Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments
All comparisons presented below are between the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 and the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.
Executive Overview
The momentum generated by the Company's previous three quarters carried over into the record-setting fourth quarter of 2021 as revenue reached $1,195.8 million as compared to $876.1 million in the prior year, an increase of 36.5%. Record Q4 2021 results were driven by the strong performance of our used vehicle and finance and insurance ("F&I") business operations, and the material improvements from our U.S. Operations.
Net income for the period was $69.4 million, as compared to $24.3 million in Q4 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $2.38, an increase of $1.57 from $0.81 in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA2 for the period was $65.9 million as compared to $40.5 million reported in Q4 2020, an improvement of 62.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 5.5% as compared to 4.6% in the prior year, an increase of 0.9 percentage points ("ppts").
Gross profit increased by $75.8 million to $228.5 million, an increase of 49.6%, as compared to prior year. This increase was largely driven by the increases of $18.3 million from used vehicles and $20.2 million from F&I. In addition, used retail vehicles1 sales increased by 4,504 units, up 61.0%, to 11,893, which contributed to the consolidated used to new retail units ratio1 moving to 1.45 from 0.86. F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 increased to $3,177, up 16.6% or $451 per unit. Gross profit percentage1 of 19.1% was a result of strong performance across all areas of the business and compares to 17.4% in the prior year.
Contributing to our fourth quarter, our U.S. Operations continued to demonstrate strong growth and performance. Actions taken by management previously, including the strategic build-up of used vehicle inventory, the creation of a dedicated used vehicle team, top-grading dealership management, expanding teams across all levels of the business, and the execution of operational best practices, contributed to $39.2 million of gross profit and gross profit margin of 19.9%. The increase in gross profit of $22.6 million, an increase of 136% as compared to prior year, was driven by improvements across all aspects of the business.
Proactive inventory management for both new and used vehicles continued to be a key driver to the Company's success in delivering both strong revenue and retail margin growth across all our business operations in the fourth quarter. We continue to manage our new vehicle inventory as the chip shortage remains an issue, particularly impacting new vehicle inventory supply. While we are gradually seeing improvements in both available new vehicle inventory and allocations, we are not expecting a return to "normalcy" in inventory levels until late 2022 or early 2023. Compensating for reduced new vehicle inventory supply, we doubled our used vehicle inventory position to $441.7 million as at December 31, 2021 as compared to $218.8 million in the prior year. Our strong inventory position is expected to meet market demand and maximize profitability as we enter the prime selling months at the tail end of Q1 2022.
Net indebtedness2 increased by $182.9 million from September 30, 2021 and increased by $123.2 million from December 31, 2020 to $212.7 million at the end of Q4 2021. The increase from Q3 2021 includes debt incurred in connection with the acquisitions of Airdrie Autobody Ltd., a collision centre in Canada, Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Inc., a Stellantis dealership in the U.S., the 11 dealerships from the Autopoint Group, and the purchase of dealership real estate under development in Maple Ridge, BC, which represented a total cash outflow of approximately $181 million during the quarter. The Crystal Lake and Autopoint Group acquisitions added brands that we did not have in the respective operations groups, including Stellantis in our U.S. Operations and Honda, Acura, and Kia in our Canadian Operations. Free cash flow2 on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis was $107.2 million at Q4 2021 as compared to $131.4 million in Q4 2020; the decline in free cash flow2 between years was driven primarily by reduced government assistance in 2021, increased cash taxes, stock based compensation related cash payments, and changes in working capital. Additionally, our net indebtedness leverage ratio2 of 1.0x remained well below our target range at the end of Q4 2021, as compared to 1.3x in Q4 2020.
Had all of the acquisitions completed in fiscal 2021 occurred at January 1, 2021, consolidated pro forma net income would have been $174.8 million compared to consolidated net income $167.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA2 was $266.4 million as compared to normalized adjusted EBITDA2 of $240.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company remains well-positioned to continue to execute on its acquisition strategy in the coming quarters. We continue to develop a transaction pipeline with a number of dealerships currently being evaluated. We currently have approximately $100 million in annual revenue under signed letters of intent ("LOI's") and purchase agreements.
Our performance, both in Canada and U.S. Operations, continues our trend of sustainable improvement and demonstrates the efficacy of our complete business model and strategic initiatives. We remain aware that uncertainty continues to exist in the macroeconomic environment given the ongoing challenges associated with the global pandemic. Uncertainties may include potential economic recessions or downturns, continued disruptions to the global automotive manufacturing supply chain, and other general economic conditions resulting in reduced demand for vehicle sales and service. We will continue to remain proactive and vigilant in assessing how COVID-19 may impact our organization and remain committed to optimizing and building stability and resiliency into our business model to ensure we are able to drive industry-leading performance regardless of changing market condition.
1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". See Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further information regarding the composition of these measures.
2 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
Consolidated AutoCanada Highlights
RECORD SETTING FOURTH QUARTER
As a result of the execution of our complete business model, AutoCanada delivered a record setting fourth quarter.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021:
Revenue was $1,195.8 million, an increase of $319.7 million or 36.5%
Total vehicles1 sold were 20,296, an increase of 3,320 units or 19.6%
Net income for the period was $69.4 million (or $2.38 per diluted share) versus $24.3 million (or $0.81 per diluted share)
Adjusted EBITDA2 increased by 62.8% to $65.9 million, an increase of $25.4 million
Net indebtedness2 of $212.7 million reflected an increase of $182.9 million from the end of Q3 2021 and an increase of $123.2 million from the end of the prior year
Canadian Operations Highlights
USED RETAIL UNIT1 SALES INCREASED BY 3,002 UNITS OR 44.6%
We outperformed the Canadian market, as same store new retail unit1 sales decreased by (11.6)% as compared to the market decrease of (11.9)%, for same store brands represented by AutoCanada as reported by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants ("DesRosiers"), an outperformance of 0.3 ppts.
Our used vehicle and F&I segments were key drivers of the record earnings in Q4 2021. Used vehicle gross profit percentage1 increased to 7.8% as compared to 7.4% in the prior year. F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 increased to $3,130, up 11.1% or $313 per unit.
Current period results include the acquisitions of PG Klassic Autobody collision centre in Q2 2021, Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars and Autolux MB Collision in Q3 2021, Airdrie Autobody Ltd. collision centre on October 1, 2021 and the Autopoint Group on December 1, 2021. Unless stated otherwise, all results for acquired businesses are included in all Canadian references in the MD&A.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021:
Revenue was $998.8 million, an increase of 28.3%
Used retail vehicles1 sold increased by 3,002 or 44.6%
Used to new retail units ratio1 increased to 1.45 from 0.93
F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 increased to $3,130, up 11.1% or $313 per unit
Net income for the period was $62.3 million, up 145.5% from a net income of $25.4 million in 2020
Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 40.6% to $55.1 million, an increase of $15.9 million
1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". See Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further information regarding the composition of these measures.
2 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
U.S. Operations Highlights
REVENUE INCREASED BY 102% TO $197.0 MILLION
As a result of the U.S. management team transition in late Q1 2021, U.S. Operations have demonstrated continued and sustainable improvements due to a fundamental shift in the operating and sales culture of the dealerships. Management's actions have led to improved metrics on multiple fronts and set a fourth quarter record with a total gross profit percentage of 19.9%. Improvements in U.S. Operations also included a 76.2% increase in retail unit1 sales and an increase in F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 to $3,387 per unit, up 60.5% or $1,277 per unit.
Current period results include the acquisition of Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Inc. on November 4, 2021.
Revenue was $197.0 million, an increase of 102%
Used retail vehicles1 sold increased by 1,502 units or 226%
Net income (loss) for the period increased by $8.2 million to $7.1 million, from $(1.0) million in 2020
Adjusted EBITDA2 was $10.7 million, an increase of $9.5 million from 2020
Same Store Metrics - Canadian Operations
F&I GROSS PROFIT PER RETAIL UNIT AVERAGE INCREASED TO $3,312, UP 18.2% OR $509 PER UNIT
We outperformed the Canada market by 0.3 ppts as same store new retail units1 decreased by (11.6)% as compared to the market decrease of (11.9)%, for same store brands represented by AutoCanada as reported by DesRosiers. Same store used retail units1 increased by 1,523, an increase of 22.6% as compared to prior year. The continued optimization of the Company's complete business model is highlighted by the year-over-year 29.4% improvement in gross profit across each individual business segment which collectively totaled $172.7 million.
The Company believes that it takes two years for an acquired dealership to achieve normal operating results. All same store metrics include only Canadian dealerships which have been owned for at least two full years since acquisition to support meaningful analysis. RightRide locations are included in the same stores metrics as they are an extension of the Project 50 initiative to support Canadian dealerships in reaching credit challenged customers.
Revenue increased to $852.9 million, an increase of 14.1%
Gross profit increased by $39.2 million or 29.4%
Used to new retail units ratio1 increased to 1.29 from 0.93
For the thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, F&I gross profit per retail unit average1 increased to $3,312, up 18.2% or $509 per unit; gross profit increased to $48.4 million as compared to $39.1 million in the prior year, an increase of 24.0%
Parts, service and collision repair ("PS&CR") gross profit increased to $60.2 million, an increase of 21.1%.
1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". See Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further information regarding the composition of these measures.
2 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments
COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE AUTOPOINT GROUP, ISSUED $350 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
Net indebtedness2 of $212.7 million resulted in a net indebtedness leverage ratio2 of 1.0x. Acquisition expenditures in the quarter were approximately $181 million. Financing and investing activities included the following:
On October 1, 2021, the Company acquired 100% of the shares in Airdrie Autobody Ltd., a collision centre located in Airdrie, Alberta.
On November 4, 2021, the Company acquired certain franchise rights, inventories and assets to be used in the operations of Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Inc., a Stellantis dealership located in Crystal Lake, Illinois and the related dealership real estate.
On December 1, 2021 the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of eleven dealerships from the Autopoint Group located in Ontario.
On December 17, 2021, the Company acquired the dealership real estate under development in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.
On December 20, 2021, the Company received approval from the TSX to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid. As at March 2, 2022, the Company repurchased and cancelled 542,401 shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid for $20 million.
On January 12, 2022, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") issued a research update and raised both the issuer credit rating and the Company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+'.
On February 7, 2022, amended and extended our existing credit facility for total aggregate bank facilities of $1.3 billion, with a maturity date of April 14, 2025, and included the addition of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to its existing syndicate of lenders which includes The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, HSBC Bank Canada, and ATB Financial.
On February 7, 2022, issued $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes at 5.75%, due February 7, 2029, with the proceeds used to fund the redemption of the outstanding $250 million 8.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 11, 2025, to reduce the outstanding balance under its syndicated credit facility and for general corporate purposes including acquisitions.
Fourth Quarter Financial Information
The following table summarizes the Company's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:
Three Months Ended December 31
Year Ended December 31
Consolidated Operational Data
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue
1,195,782
876,121
36.5%
4,653,415
3,329,494
39.8%
Gross profit
228,514
152,737
49.6%
834,183
547,326
52.4%
Gross profit %
19.1%
17.4%
1.7 ppts
17.9%
16.4%
1.5 ppts
Operating expenses
170,008
119,442
42.3%
612,609
461,663
32.7%
Operating profit
99,410
46,664
113.0%
270,068
70,212
284.6%
Net income (loss) for the period
69,398
24,320
185.4%
167,199
(6,623)
2624.5%
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
2.54
0.87
192.0%
5.98
(0.27)
2314.8%
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
2.38
0.81
193.8%
5.60
(0.27)
2174.1%
Adjusted EBITDA 2
65,873
40,472
62.8%
251,863
112,093
124.7%
New retail vehicles1 sold (units)
8,204
8,623
(4.9)%
35,799
33,188
7.9%
New fleet vehicles1 sold (units)
199
964
(79.4)%
1,872
2,923
(36.0)%
Total new vehicles1 sold (units)
8,403
9,587
(12.4)%
37,671
36,111
4.3%
Used retail vehicles1 sold (units)
11,893
7,389
61.0%
48,729
29,862
63.2%
Total vehicles1 sold
20,296
16,976
19.6%
86,400
65,973
31.0%
Same store new retail vehicles1 sold (units)
6,380
7,215
(11.6)%
28,762
28,277
1.7%
Same store new fleet vehicles1 sold (units)
192
963
(80.1)%
1,864
2,919
(36.1)%
Same store used retail vehicles1 sold (units)
8,248
6,725
22.6%
37,035
26,935
37.5%
Same store total vehicles1 sold
14,820
14,903
(0.6)%
67,661
58,131
16.4%
Same store1 revenue
852,913
747,707
14.1%
3,598,793
2,876,957
25.1%
Same store1 gross profit
172,663
133,429
29.4%
675,771
486,961
38.8%
Same store1 gross profit %
20.2%
17.8%
2.4%
18.8%
16.9%
1.9%
1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". See Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further information regarding the composition of these measures.
2 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The following table shows the unaudited results of the Company for each of the eight most recently completed quarters. The results of operations for these periods are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations to be expected in any given comparable period.
MD&A
Q4
2021
Q3
2021 REVISED
Q2
2021 REVISED
Q1
2021 REVISED
Q4
2020
Q3
2020
Q2
2020
Q1
2020
Income Statement Data
4
New vehicles4
7
467,085
498,142
547,593
451,061
466,468
544,415
381,427
341,582
Used vehicles4
7
524,043
518,791
539,785
354,922
257,301
309,193
215,032
229,355
Parts, service and collision repair4
7
136,800
116,953
122,459
108,427
105,362
111,739
90,417
102,453
Finance, insurance and other4
7
67,854
72,868
71,218
55,414
46,990
51,753
40,571
35,436
Revenue
1,195,782
1,206,754
1,281,055
969,824
876,121
1,017,100
727,447
708,826
New vehicles4
7
50,632
46,525
44,619
34,639
31,199
42,230
10,634
24,267
Used vehicles4
7
38,118
39,669
40,269
23,206
19,787
29,819
4,224
10,173
Parts, service and collision repair4
7
75,917
64,748
68,115
57,874
58,109
59,056
45,836
49,969
Finance, insurance and other4
7
63,847
69,250
64,838
51,917
43,642
48,307
37,185
32,889
Gross Profit
228,514
220,192
217,841
167,636
152,737
179,412
97,879
117,298
Gross profit %
19.1%
18.2%
17.0%
17.3%
17.4%
17.6%
13.5%
16.5%
Operating expenses
170,008
159,880
154,773
127,948
119,442
125,785
99,736
116,700
Operating expenses as a % of gross profit
74.4%
72.6%
71.0%
76.3%
78.2%
70.1%
101.9%
99.5%
Operating profit (loss)
99,410
62,841
66,153
41,664
46,664
56,884
(4,388)
(28,948)
(Recoveries) impairment of non-financial assets
(39,846)
—
—
—
(11,248)
—
3,910
31,545
Net income (loss)
69,398
38,769
37,698
21,334
24,320
35,962
(20,052)
(46,853)
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
2.54
1.37
1.33
0.77
0.87
1.29
(0.72)
(1.70)
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
2.38
1.27
1.23
0.71
0.81
1.23
(0.72)
(1.70)
Dividends declared per share
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.10
Adjusted EBITDA 2
2
65,873
68,265
70,491
47,234
40,472
61,054
4,828
5,739
Free cash flow 2
2
7,603
12,372
67,803
19,391
19,240
53,444
52,557
6,155
Operating Data
4
New retail vehicles1 sold
3
8,204
9,255
10,107
8,233
8,623
10,750
7,526
6,289
New fleet vehicles1 sold
3
199
358
575
740
964
582
340
1,037
Total new vehicles1 sold
3
8,403
9,613
10,682
8,973
9,587
11,332
7,866
7,326
Used retail vehicles1 sold
3
11,893
13,831
13,271
9,734
7,389
8,836
7,228
6,409
Total vehicles sold1
3
20,296
23,444
23,953
18,707
16,976
20,168
15,094
13,735
# of service and collision repair orders completed
3, 5
232,373
199,870
214,149
182,869
203,086
195,004
172,956
185,452
# of dealerships at period end
6
80
68
67
67
67
62
63
63
# of same store dealerships
1
49
49
49
49
47
47
48
48
# of service bays at period end
1,303
1,108
1,098
1,098
1,098
1,039
1,044
1,044
Same stores1 revenue growth
1
14.1%
15.0%
54.2%
27.8%
6.3%
(1.1)%
(22.4)%
0.8%
Same stores1 gross profit
growth
1
29.4%
18.6%
102.5%
35.0%
7.7%
17.1%
(33.9)%
(2.1)%
1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". See Section 15 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further information regarding the composition of these measures.
2 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
3 See the Company's MD&A for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 for complete footnote disclosures.
4 In Q4 2021, it was determined there were Revenues and Cost of sales accounts incorrectly classified between revenue streams in the first three quarters of 2021 within the U.S. Operations segment. As a result, the classification of these accounts has been corrected and we have revised the Q1, Q2, and Q3 2021 amounts. This reclassification had no impact on total gross profit.
The following tables summarize the results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on a same store basis by revenue source and compares these results to the same period in 2020.
Same Store Revenue and Vehicles Sold1
Three Months Ended December 31
Year Ended December 31
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue source
New vehicles - retail
359,400
367,151
(2.1)%
1,533,513
1,406,109
9.1%
New vehicles - fleet
11,958
40,203
(70.3)%
91,826
122,806
(25.2)%
Total new vehicles
371,358
407,354
(8.8)%
1,625,339
1,528,915
6.3%
Used vehicles - retail
267,151
176,013
51.8%
1,110,137
678,742
63.6%
Used vehicles - wholesale
54,796
31,683
73.0%
241,861
149,608
61.7%
Total used vehicles
321,947
207,696
55.0%
1,351,998
828,350
63.2%
Parts, service and collision repair
107,491
90,496
18.8%
399,918
360,197
11.0%
Finance, insurance and other
52,117
42,161
23.6%
221,538
159,495
38.9%
Total
852,913
747,707
14.1%
3,598,793
2,876,957
25.1%
New retail vehicles sold (units)
6,380
7,215
(11.6)%
28,762
28,277
1.7%
New fleet vehicles sold (units)
192
963
(80.1)%
1,864
2,919
(36.1)%
Total new vehicles sold (units)
6,572
8,178
(19.6)%
30,626
31,196
(1.8)%
Used retail vehicles sold (units)
8,248
6,725
22.6%
37,035
26,935
37.5%
Total vehicles sold (units)
14,820
14,903
(0.6)%
67,661
58,131
16.4%
Total vehicles retailed (units)
14,628
13,940
4.9%
65,797
55,212
19.2%
Same Store Gross Profit and Profit Percentage1
Three Months Ended December 31
Gross Profit
Gross Profit %
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
Revenue source
New vehicles - retail
35,684
28,426
25.5%
9.9%
7.7%
New vehicles - fleet
247
406
(39.2)%
2.1%
1.0%
Total new vehicles
35,931
28,832
24.6%
9.7%
7.1%
Used vehicles - retail
26,079
14,370
81.5%
9.8%
8.2%
Used vehicles - wholesale
1,972
1,393
41.6%
3.6%
4.4%
Total used vehicles
28,051
15,763
78.0%
8.7%
7.6%
Parts, service and collision repair
60,240
49,762
21.1%
56.0%
55.0%
Finance, insurance and other
48,441
39,072
24.0%
92.9%
92.7%
Total
172,663
133,429
29.4%
20.2%
17.8%
Year Ended December 31
Gross Profit
Gross Profit %
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
Revenue source
New vehicles - retail
140,962
103,062
36.8%
9.2%
7.3%
New vehicles - fleet
(510)
1,015
(150.2)%
(0.6)%
0.8%
Total new vehicles
140,452
104,077
35.0%
8.6%
6.8%
Used vehicles - retail
94,767
43,581
117.5%
8.5%
6.4%
Used vehicles - wholesale
14,021
6,772
107.0%
5.8%
4.5%
Total used vehicles
108,788
50,353
116.1%
8.0%
6.1%
Parts, service and collision repair
221,888
185,015
19.9%
55.5%
51.4%
Finance, insurance and other
204,643
147,516
38.7%
92.4%
92.5%
Total
675,771
486,961
38.8%
18.8%
16.9%
1 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". See Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further information regarding the composition of these measures.
MD&A and Financial Statements
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash and cash equivalents, and indebtedness determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized adjusted EBITDA, income statement impacts and adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, adjusted EBITDA margin on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net indebtedness, and net indebtedness leverage ratio are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced non-GAAP measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
It should be noted that certain of the financial measures described below include pro forma items estimating the impact of the acquisitions if they had occurred on the first day of the relevant period, or as of a specified date. Readers should understand that these estimates were determined by management in good faith and are not indicative of what the historical results of the businesses acquired in the acquisitions actually were for the relevant period, or what those results would have been if the acquisitions had occurred on the dates indicated, or what they will be for any future period. As a result, the pro forma financial measures may not be indicative of the Company's financial position that would have prevailed, or operating results that would have been obtained, if the transactions had taken place on the dates indicated or of the financial position or operating results which may be obtained in the future. These pro forma financial measures are not a forecast or projection of future results. The actual financial position and results of operations of the Company for any period following the closing of the acquisitions will vary from the amounts set forth following pro forma financial measures, and such variation may be material.
We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:
Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;
Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as a part of the Used Digital Retail Division);
Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on free-standing derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);
Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and
Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for wholesale fraud and settlement income).
The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
With the onset of COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2020, the impact of COVID-19 related government restrictions resulted in charges that are one-time in nature, and related government programs resulted in subsidies that are non-recurring in the future. In addition, at the onset of the pandemic and related government lockdowns, the Company used the opportunity to complete a comprehensive review of all aspects of the business, in essence re-engineering the business model where applicable. As a result of the impacts of COVID-19 and the accompanying initial review, the Company recognized income, subsidies, write-downs, provisions, and non-recurring charges for impacts related to the pandemic.
Normalized adjusted EBITDA is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt, normalized for charges that are non-recurring in nature related to the pandemic such as:
Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") income, expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy;
Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS"), expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy;
One-time forgiveness of Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans;
One-time inventory write-downs for decreased demand for new and used vehicle inventory;
One-time severance charges related to the reduction in the Company's workforce;
One-time retention and recognition payments for key dealership employees;
One-time write-off of prepaid advertising leads provisions for decreased new and used vehicles demand;
One-time write-off of aged accounts receivable and onerous provisions; and
True-up of accruals and other liabilities as a result of the COVID-19 related comprehensive review.
The Company believes normalized adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance normalized for impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA provides improved understanding of the progress of our acquisition strategy as if the acquisitions had occurred at the beginning of the period. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA includes management's estimate of the net income generated by our acquisitions prior to interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, assuming acquisitions in the year had occurred on the first day of the 12 month period ended December 31, prior to any synergies, pursuant to the terms of the credit facilities. Pro forma adjustments estimated by management were derived from dealership financial statements. The Company's blended rate of Canadian corporate tax of 25.4% was applied to pro forma adjustments where applicable.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Pre-IFRS 16 Basis
Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.
Income Statement Impacts and Adjusted EBITDA on a Pre-IFRS 16 Basis
The Company adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases, which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. There are also corresponding income statement impacts to net income and other comprehensive income as identified in Section 21. IFRS 16 Impacts for the Period of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company believes adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity for purposes of comparing to our historical operating performance prior to fiscal year 2019. Our Credit Facility financial covenants are calculated and presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. In addition, the net indebtedness leverage ratio is calculated on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.
Adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis is calculated as adjusted EBITDA less the rental expense, fair market value rent adjustment and step lease rent adjustment eliminated from the adoption of IFRS 16 lease liabilities accounting standards
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a measure used by Management to evaluate the Company's performance. While the closest Canadian GAAP measure is cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It shall be noted that although we consider this measure to be free cash flow, financial and non-financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for distributions, re-investment in the Company, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow may not actually be available for such purposes. References to "Free cash flow" are to cash provided by (used in) operating activities (including the net change in non-cash working capital balances) less capital expenditure (not including acquisitions of dealerships and dealership facilities).
Net Indebtedness Leverage Ratio
Net indebtedness leverage ratio is a measure used by management to evaluate the liquidity of the Company.
The Company believes presenting the net indebtedness leverage ratio on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity for purposes of comparing to our historical operating performance prior to fiscal year 2019 and remains relevant while our Credit Facility financial covenants continues to be calculated and presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. Net indebtedness leverage ratio is calculated as net indebtedness compared to Adjusted EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 on a TTM basis.
We list and define "CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES" below:
...Net Indebtedness
Net indebtedness is used by management to evaluate the liquidity of the Company.
Net indebtedness is calculated as indebtedness, net of unamortized deferred financing costs, adding back embedded derivative asset, and less cash and cash equivalents.
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS
Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA and normalized adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended December 31, over the last two years of operations:
2021
2020
Period from October 1 to December 31
Net income for the period
69,398
24,320
Add back:
Income tax expense
24,463
...