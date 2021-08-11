AutoCanada Reports Record Second Quarter Results - Net Income Of $37.7 Million Outpaces Prior Year by 288% and Adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 Million Ahead of Prior Year by 1,360%

Revenue was $1,281.1 million as compared to $727.4 million in the prior year, an increase of 76.1% and the highest second quarter revenue reported in the Company's history

Net income (loss) for the period was $37.7 million versus $(20.1) million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $70.5 million versus $4.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 1,360%; pre-IFRS 16 Adjusted EBITDA was $59.6 million versus $(5.4) million, an increase of 1,210%; on a trailing twelve month basis, pre-IFRS 16 Adjusted EBITDA was $176.4 million

Fully diluted earnings per share was $1.23, an increase of $1.95 from $(0.72) in the prior year

Net indebtedness of $21.6 million at the end of Q2 2021 compares to $72.6 million at the end of Q1 2021; trailing twelve month free cash flow of $159.9 million compares to $179.3 million in the prior year and net debt leverage on a pre-IFRS 16 basis improves to 0.1x from 0.7x at the end of Q1 2021

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

"We delivered another record-setting performance in Q2 2021, continuing the trend of sustainable improvement and execution of our complete business model and strategic initiatives," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "We're encouraged by the strong momentum across our business both in Canada and the U.S., particularly the strength of our used vehicle and F&I operations, proactive inventory management and our ongoing disciplined focus on operational excellence."

"For our U.S. operations, Q2 was a breakout quarter as the newly appointed management team drove a fundamental shift in the operating and sales culture, while capitalizing on favourable market conditions. Specifically, the U.S. increased used retail unit sales to 1,797 from 693 in the prior year, an improvement of 159%, while delivering normalized Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million in Q2 2021 against $0.9 million in Q2 2020."

"With a robust acquisition pipeline of dealerships and collision centers representing over $500 million in annual revenue currently being evaluated, we remain well positioned to execute our acquisition strategy in the coming quarters. We continue to focus our strategy on diversifying by geography and brands, in addition to expanding our network of used dealerships and collision centres."

"We are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable improvements and build on our positive momentum in a way that carries us through this year and beyond."

Second Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments

All comparisons presented below are between the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company reported record-setting performance as revenue for the second quarter of 2021 reached $1,281.1 million as compared to $727.4 million in Q2 2020, an increase of 76.1%. We continued to demonstrate strong growth across all areas of the business, both in our Canadian and U.S. operations. In particular, the record Q2 2021 was driven by strong performance of our used vehicle and finance and insurance ("F&I") business operations.

Net income (loss) for the period was $37.7 million, as compared to $(20.1) million in Q2 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $70.5 million in Q2 2021 as compared to $4.8 million reported in Q2 2020. In Q2 2020, the impact of COVID-19 resulted in the recognition of a net charge to earnings of $(17.0) million comprised of CEWS income of $26.2 million, offset by COVID-19 related inventory write-downs and operating provisions of $(38.8) million in Canada and $(4.4) million in the U.S.

Captured within second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 million are typically non-recurring government subsidies of $1.6 million for Canada, and $1.3 million for the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for the U.S.

Excluding these typically non-recurring items, normalized Adjusted EBITDA was $67.5 million for the quarter as compared to a normalized $21.9 million in the prior year. On a normalized basis, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.3% as compared to a normalized 2.4% in the prior year, an increase of 2.9 percentage points ("ppts").

Total gross profit increased by 123% to $217.8 million, propelled by the Company's continued focus on the used vehicle market and strong F&I outperformance. Canadian used retail unit sales increased by 75.6% and U.S. used retail unit sales increased by 159%, respectively, over the prior year; consolidated used retail unit sales of 13,271 exceeded the 7,228 reported in the prior year, an increase of 83.6%. Strong used retail sales resulted in our consolidated used to new retail unit ratio improving to 1.31 from 0.96, and to 1.13 on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis, moving beyond the targeted annual 1.0 ratio. Same store F&I gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,942 per unit, an increase of $305 per unit, the eleventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

In the U.S., Q2 2021 was a breakout quarter as the newly appointed management team drove a fundamental shift in the operating and sales culture, while capitalizing on favourable market conditions. Significant strategic operational changes, including establishing a dedicated used vehicle team and actively top-grading talent across all functional areas, positioned the U.S. well for selling season and led to improved metrics on multiple fronts. Specifically, the U.S. increased used retail unit sales to 1,797 from 693 in the prior year, an improvement of 159%, while reporting normalized Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million in Q2 2021 against $0.9 million reported in Q2 2020.

Similar to Q1 2021, proactive inventory management for both new and used vehicles continued to be a key driver to the Company's success in delivering both strong revenue and margin growth across all our business operations in the second quarter. Consolidated used vehicle gross profit margin increased by 6.0 percentage points ("ppts") to 8.0% as compared to the prior year. Normalizing for the COVID-19 related used inventory write-down recognized in Q2 2020, used vehicle gross profit margin increased to 8.0% as compared to 4.4% in Q2 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit decreased by (31.0) ppts to 71.0%, as compared to prior year. Normalized operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit improved to 72.4% as compared to 87.2% in the prior year, and is well below the five-year second quarter historical average of 87.0%. The Company's ability to control and rationalize costs underscores the effectiveness of the actions taken during 2020 to streamline the Company's cost structure while optimizing operating leverage.

Net indebtedness improved by $(51.0) million from March 31, 2021 to $21.6 million. Free cash flow on a TTM basis was $159.9 million at Q2 2021 as compared to $179.3 million in Q2 2020. Additionally, our net indebtedness leverage ratio improved to 0.1x at the end of Q2 2021, as compared to 0.7x in Q1 2021.

The Company remains well-positioned to execute on its acquisition strategy in the coming quarters. We have established a substantial transaction pipeline with a number of dealerships currently being evaluated. We currently have $500 million in annual revenue under signed letters of intent ("LOI's") and purchase agreements. LOI's, subject to due diligence, represent $200 million in annual revenue. Signed purchase agreements for dealerships located in Ontario, subject to OEM approvals and other standard closing conditions, represent over $300 million in annual revenue – inclusive of brands we do not currently operate today.

Our performance, both in Canada and U.S. Operations, continues our trend of sustainable improvement and demonstrates the efficacy of our complete business model and strategic initiatives. However, we remain aware that uncertainty continues to exist in the macroeconomic environment given the ongoing challenges associated with the global pandemic. Uncertainties may include potential economic recessions or downturns, continued disruptions to the global automotive manufacturing supply chain, and other general economic conditions resulting in reduced demand for vehicle sales and service. We will continue to remain proactive and vigilant in assessing how COVID-19 may impact our organization and remain committed to optimizing and building stability and resiliency into our business model to ensure we are able to drive industry-leading performance regardless of changing market conditions.

Consolidated AutoCanada Highlights

RECORD SETTING SECOND QUARTER

As a result of the continued execution of our complete business model, along with the improvement in market outlook and demand during Q2 2021, AutoCanada delivered a record setting second quarter.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue was $1,281.1 million, an increase of $553.6 million or 76.1% and the highest second quarter revenue reported in the Company's history

Total vehicles sold were 23,953, an increase of 8,859 units or 58.7%

Net income (loss) for the period was $37.7 million (or $1.33 per basic share) versus $(20.1) million (or $(0.72) per basic share) in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1,360% to $70.5 million, an increase of $65.7 million

Ending net indebtedness of $21.6 million reflected a decrease of $(51.0) million from Q1 2021, driven primarily by the strength of our operating performance. Free cash flow on a TTM basis was $159.9 million at Q2 2021 as compared to $179.3 million in Q2 2020.

Canadian Operations Highlights

RETAIL UNIT SALES GROWTH OF 47.4%

Our used vehicle and F&I segments were key drivers of improved earnings in Q2 2021. Normalizing for COVID-19 related inventory write-downs taken in Q2 2020, total gross profit percentage increased to 17.3% as compared to 15.8% in the prior year and used vehicle gross profit percentage increased to 7.7% as compared to 3.8% in the prior year. For the eleventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, same store F&I gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,942, up 11.6% or $305 per unit from prior year.

Current period results include the acquisitions of Auto Bugatti collision center and Haldimand Motors which occurred in Q4 2020 and PG Klassic Autobody collision center which occurred on April 1, 2021. Unless stated otherwise, all results for acquired businesses are included in all Canadian references in the MD&A.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue was $1,089.5 million, an increase of 66.0%; the highest second quarter Canadian revenue reported in the Company's history and the first time Canadian revenue has exceeded $1 billion in a single quarter.

Total retail vehicles sold were 19,237, an increase of 6,184 units or 47.4%

Used to new retail units ratio increased to 1.48 from 1.00

Finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,858, up 8.0% or $212 per unit

Net income for the period was $33.0 million, up $46.7 million from a net loss of $(13.7) million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA increased 637% to $61.5 million, an increase of $53.2 million

U.S. Operations Highlights

RETAIL UNIT SALES GROWTH OF 143%

The U.S. management team transition that occurred in late Q1 2021 drove a fundamental shift in the operating and sales culture of the dealerships. Strategic decisions executed throughout Q2 2021 resulted in a breakout quarter, where, along with a 143% improvement in retail unit sales, total gross profit percentage set a second quarter record of 15.6%. Actions taken included the strategic build-up of used vehicle inventory, the creation of a dedicated used vehicle team, top-grading dealership management, expanding team across all levels of the business, and the execution of operational best practices.

Current period results include the acquisition of Autohaus of Peoria which occurred on October 29, 2020.

Revenue was $191.6 million, an increase of 170%

Retail unit sales increased to 4,141 units, up 2,440 units or 143%

Net income (loss) for the period increased by $11.1 million to $4.7 million from $(6.4) million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million, an increase of $12.5 million from 2020

Same Store Metrics - Canadian Operations

SAME STORE USED RETAIL UNIT SALES GROWTH OF 61.7%

Same store new and used retail unit sales increased by 40.5% to 18,362 units; new retail units increased by 19.1% and used retail units increased by 61.7%. The continued optimization of the Company's complete business model is highlighted by the year-over-year improvement in gross profit across every business segment which collectively totaled $89.8 million, or 103%.

Same stores metrics include only Canadian dealerships which have been owned for at least two full years since acquisition.

Revenue increased to $971.2 million, an increase of 54.2%

Gross profit increased by $89.8 million or 103%

Used to new retail units ratio increased to 1.37 from 1.01

Finance and insurance gross profit per retail unit average increased to $2,942, up 11.6% or $305 per unit; gross profit increased to $54.0 million as compared to $34.5 million in the prior year, an increase of $19.6 million or 56.8%

Parts, service and collision repair gross profit increased to $56.8 million, an increase of 43.1%

Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments

ACQUISITION PIPELINE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY STRUCTURE

Our focus has been and continues to be on preserving cash and managing liquidity. In the quarter, net indebtedness decreased by $(51.0) million to $21.6 million, resulting in a net debt leverage of 0.1x.

The following occurred:

Amended and extended our existing credit facility on April 14, 2021 for total aggregate bank facilities of $1.3 billion, with a maturity date of April 14, 2024, maintaining a three-year tenor to our facility.

S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") issued a research update on April 14, 2021 whereby it revised the Company's outlook to stable, raised the issuer credit rating to 'B', and raised the rating of the Company's senior unsecured notes to 'B'.

Issued an additional $125 million add-on on April 15, 2021 to our existing 8.75% senior unsecured notes, due February 11, 2025. The add-on offering was completed at a premium to par, resulting in a yield of 5.595%.

On August 9, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, an independent used vehicle dealership in Guelph, Ontario as part of the development of the Used Digital Retail Division.

Second Quarter Financial Information

The following table summarizes the Company's performance for the quarter:







Three Months Ended June 30 Consolidated Operational Data 2021 2020 % Change Revenue 1,281,055 727,447 76.1% Gross profit 217,841 97,879 122.6% Gross profit % 17.0% 13.5% 3.5% Operating expenses 154,773 99,736 55.2% Operating profit (loss) 66,153 (4,388) 1607.6% Net income (loss) for the period 37,698 (20,052) 288.0% Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 1.33 (0.72) 284.7% Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 1.23 (0.72) 270.8% Adjusted EBITDA 1 70,491 4,828 1360.0%







New retail vehicles sold (units) 10,107 7,526 34.3% New fleet vehicles sold (units) 575 340 69.1% Total new vehicles sold (units) 10,682 7,866 35.8% Used retail vehicles sold (units) 13,271 7,228 83.6% Total vehicles sold 23,953 15,094 58.7% Same store new retail vehicles sold (units) 7,763 6,518 19.1% Same store new fleet vehicles sold (units) 575 337 70.6% Same store used retail vehicles sold (units) 10,599 6,553 61.7% Same store total vehicles sold 18,937 13,408 41.2% Same store revenue 971,184 629,637 54.2% Same store gross profit 177,439 87,613 102.5% Same store gross profit % 18.3% 13.9% 4.4%

See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for complete footnote disclosures.

The following table shows the segmented operating results for the Company for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

Canada $ U.S.

$ Total $

Canada $ U.S.

$ Total $ New vehicles 443,648 90,504 534,152

337,999 43,428 381,427 Used vehicles 477,222 76,667 553,889

200,088 14,944 215,032 Parts, service and collision repair 107,571 14,651 122,222

80,493 9,924 90,417 Finance, insurance and other 61,018 9,774 70,792

37,801 2,770 40,571 Total revenue 1,089,459 191,596 1,281,055

656,381 71,066 727,447 New vehicles 35,931 4,890 40,821

12,485 (1,851) 10,634 Used vehicles 36,523 7,887 44,410

2,839 1,385 4,224 Parts, service and collision repair 60,510 8,104 68,614

40,008 5,828 45,836 Finance, insurance and other 54,981 9,015 63,996

34,534 2,651 37,185 Total gross profit 187,945 29,896 217,841

89,866 8,013 97,879 Employee costs 85,590 13,575 99,165

66,167 6,129 72,296 Government assistance (1,623) (1,330) (2,953)

(26,223) — (26,223) Administrative costs 39,460 8,306 47,766

37,237 5,409 42,646 Facility lease and storage costs 381 — 381

648 — 648 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,972 295 4,267

3,744 307 4,051 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,519 628 6,147

5,682 636 6,318 Total operating expenses 133,299 21,474 154,773

87,255 12,481 99,736















Operating profit (loss) before other income 54,646 8,422 63,068

2,611 (4,468) (1,857)















Operating data













New retail vehicles sold 1 7,763 2,344 10,107

6,518 1,008 7,526 New fleet vehicles sold 1 575 — 575

337 3 340 Total new vehicles sold 1 8,338 2,344 10,682

6,855 1,011 7,866 Used retail vehicles sold 1 11,474 1,797 13,271

6,535 693 7,228 Total vehicles sold 1 19,812 4,141 23,953

13,390 1,704 15,094 # of service and collision repair orders completed 1, 2 185,917 28,232 214,149

152,818 20,138 172,956 # of dealerships at period end 50 17 67

50 13 63 # of service bays at period end 902 196 1,098

867 177 1,044

See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for complete footnote disclosures.

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedar.com .

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used. The following "Non-GAAP Measures" are defined in the quarterly MD&A: adjusted EBITDA; normalized adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; net indebtedness, net indebtedness leverage ratio and lease adjusted leverage ratio.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 will be held on August 12, 2021 at 9:00am Mountain (11:00am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1.888.664.6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/investors/q22021-presentation/

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 66 franchised dealerships, comprised of 27 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. Additionally, the Company's Canadian operations segment currently operates two used vehicle dealerships supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, and two stand-alone collision centres (within our group of 17 collision centres). In 2020, our dealerships sold approximately 66,000 vehicles and processed over 756,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,098 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements", including "with respect to", "among other things", "future performance", "expense reductions" and the "Go Forward Plan"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release.

The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com ) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedar.com .

