AUTOCANADA REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Revenue was $1,623.9 million as compared to $1,206.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 34.6%
Net income for the period was $32.9 million versus net income of $38.8 million in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $76.4 million versus $68.3 million in the prior year, an increase of 11.9%
Diluted earnings per share was $1.16, a decrease of $(0.11) from $1.27 in the prior year
Indebtedness of $460.3 million at the end of Q3 2022 compares to $375.0 million at the end of Q2 2022
Net indebtedness1 of $350.8 million at the end of Q3 2022 compares to $294.1 million at the end of Q2 2022
EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2022.
"Results achieved in the third quarter of 2022 demonstrate the ongoing strength of our business model, where our team once again delivered a record quarter with exceptional performance across our operations," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "Our performance continues the trend of sustainable improvement and reflects our ability to continue navigating a range of industry challenges, including OEM production delays and inventory constraints. I continue to be immeasurably proud of what we've built and our platform's proven ability to thrive in a variety of market conditions and to drive resiliency and stability.
"This strength has allowed us to focus on advancing our acquisition strategy as evidenced with the recent acquisitions of Kelleher Ford Dealership and Collision Centre, Velocity Auto Body, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg, Kavia Auto Body, North Toronto Auction and Excellence Auto. These acquisitions further expand our dealership network, our used digital retail initiative and our national collision centre footprint across Canada. Our M&A pipeline remains strong with a number of dealerships and collision centres representing in excess of $250 million in annual revenue currently being evaluated.
"As we look ahead, AutoCanada is very well positioned to continue to build on our strong momentum and execute on our strategic pillars to deliver industry-leading performance and enhance shareholder returns. With respect to our capital allocation priorities, we will remain disciplined in the management of our balance sheet and debt levels as we continue to pursue our organic and inorganic growth strategies."
The Company also announced today the planned retirement of Mike Borys from the role of Chief Financial Officer. A search process for his successor has commenced. Mike will continue as Chief Financial Officer until a successor is in place to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.
"On behalf of all of us at AutoCanada, I want to thank Mike for his leadership and dedication to the Company," said Mr. Antony. "I am beyond grateful to Mike for all the contributions he has made to AutoCanada, particularly the outstanding work he has done to strengthen our financial position. We wish him well when he embarks on his next phase. We also sincerely appreciate Mike's full support of the transition to his successor."
"I would like to thank the outstanding team at AutoCanada that I have had the privilege of working with," said Mr. Borys. "I am very proud of the accomplishments AutoCanada has achieved and I have every confidence that the Company will continue to execute against a solid business strategy supported by an excellent leadership team."
Third Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments
The Company set a third quarter record as revenue reached $1,623.9 million compared to $1,206.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 34.6%. Results were driven by continued strong performance across all areas of our complete business model, in particular our finance and insurance ("F&I"), parts, service and collision repair ("PS&CR") business operations, continued improvements from our U.S. Operations, and contributions from our acquisitions.
Net income for the period was $32.9 million as compared to $38.8 million in Q3 2021. The $(5.9) million decrease in net income as compared to the prior year is largely driven by an increase of $8.5 million in finance costs and $5.2 million in income taxes, offset by an increase of $6.5 million in operating profit as compared to prior year. Diluted earnings per share was $1.16, a decrease of $(0.11) from $1.27 in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA1 for the period was $76.4 million as compared to $68.3 million in Q3 2021, an improvement of 11.9%. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 4.7% compares to 5.7% in the prior year, a decrease of (1.0) percentage points ("ppts"). This decrease is largely driven by compressed used vehicle gross profit percentage, increased operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit, and increased floorplan financing costs.
Gross profit increased by $53.4 million to $273.6 million, an increase of 24.3%, as compared to prior year. This increase was largely driven by the increases of $24.3 million from F&I and $24.0 million from PS&CR. F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 increased to $3,521, up 17.4% or $521 per unit. Gross profit percentage2 was 16.8% in the quarter as compared to 18.2% in the prior year. This decrease is largely driven by a compression of used vehicle gross profit percentage2, as a result of current used vehicle macro environment. As part of our complete business model, while used retail vehicle gross profit percentage2 weakened, used retail vehicles sales increased by 3,550 units, up 25.7%, to 17,381, and contributed to the consolidated used to new retail units ratio2 moving to 1.89 from 1.49. Used vehicle sales volume also contributed to our strong F&I and PS&CR gross profit performance.
Our U.S. Operations continue to demonstrate strong growth and contributed $40.1 million of gross profit, an increase of $7.5 million or 23.2% as compared to prior year. This improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by F&I and PS&CR performance.
Operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit2 increased by 3.3 ppts to 71.1%. The increase is largely due to increased M&A activity and related costs, inclusive of the expansion of an acquisition and integration team, and increased head count to facilitate organizational growth.
Floorplan financing costs increased by $6.1 million, or 241%, to $8.7 million as compared to prior year. The increase is attributable to the combination of rising interest rates and an increase in our used vehicle inventory position. While rising interest rates are expected to impact customer affordability, we consider the availability of vehicle inventory to remain the most significant challenge to sales growth. Additionally, some of the direct impacts of rising interest rates may be offset by vehicle financing products which provide flexibility in financing terms, inclusive of incentives and term extensions. Overall, we currently do not expect interest rates to impact the pace of new and used vehicle sales due to strong levels of demand relative to limited supply. Management continues to monitor the macro environment and will adjust F&I product offerings and other aspects of the business, where necessary, to meet customer needs.
We continue to actively manage our vehicle inventory as the chip shortage remains an issue and continues to impact the supply of new vehicle inventory. While we have seen positive indicators and noted gradual improvements in both the availability of inventory and product allocations, we are not anticipating a return to "normalcy" in inventory levels until late 2023 to 2024. Compensating for constrained new vehicle supply, we have managed our used vehicle inventory position to meet current market demands. As a result of the incremental used vehicle writedown taken in Q2 2022, we were able to more effectively sell through our used vehicle inventory position by (15.7)%, as compared to Q2 2022. No incremental used vehicle writedown to net realizable value was recognized in Q3 2022.
Net indebtedness1 increased by $56.8 million from June 30 2022 to $350.8 million at the end of Q3 2022. This increase is primarily driven by the purchase and cancellation of $(32.5) million of shares under a Substantial Issuer Bid ("SIB"), the acquisitions of multiple dealerships and collision centres, including Kelleher Ford Dealership and Collision Centre, Velocity Auto Body Inc. collision centre, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg Inc. used vehicle dealership, and North Toronto Auction, a fee-based used vehicle auction business. Free cash flow1 on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis was $112.1 million at Q3 2022 as compared to $118.8 million in Q3 2021; the decrease in free cash flow between years was driven primarily by reduced government assistance, increased cash taxes, stock based compensation related cash payments, and changes in working capital. Additionally, our net indebtedness leverage ratio1 of 1.5x remained well below our target range at the end of Q3 2022, as compared to 0.2x in Q3 2021.
Had all of the acquisitions, completed as of Q3 2022, occurred at October 1, 2021, pro forma net income would have been $146.8 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, as compared to pro forma net income of $174.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA1 would be $289.9 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, as compared to pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA1 of $266.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
We have established an acquisition pipeline, with dealerships and collision centres representing in excess of $250 million in annual revenue currently being evaluated. We are at varying stages of the acquisition process with these targets, ranging from signed letters of intent to signed purchase agreements, with the potential deals remaining subject to due diligence, OEM approvals, and other standard closing conditions. We remain well-positioned to continue to execute on our acquisition strategy in the coming quarters.
Our performance, both in Canada and U.S. Operations, continues our trend of sustainable improvement and demonstrates the efficacy of our complete business model and strategic initiatives. We remain aware that uncertainty continues to exist in the macroeconomic environment given the ongoing challenges associated with the lingering effects of the global pandemic, inflation, rising interest rates, technical recession, and the Russia-Ukraine war. Uncertainties may include potential economic recessions or downturns, continued disruptions to the global automotive manufacturing supply chain, and other general economic conditions resulting in reduced demand for vehicle sales and service. We will continue to remain proactive and vigilant in assessing the impacts on our organization and remain committed to optimizing and building stability and resiliency into our business model to ensure we are able to drive industry-leading performance regardless of changing market condition.
Consolidated AutoCanada Highlights
ANOTHER RECORD SETTING THIRD QUARTER
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022:
Revenue was $1,623.9 million, an increase of $417.2 million or 34.6%
Total vehicles2 sold were 27,000, an increase of 3,556 units or 15.2%
Net income for the period was $32.9 million (or $1.16 per diluted share) versus $38.8 million (or $1.27 per diluted share)
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 11.9% to $76.4 million, an increase of $8.1 million
Net indebtedness1 of $350.8 million reflected an increase of $56.8 million from Q2 2022
Net indebtedness leverage ratio1 of 1.5x at the end of Q3 2022, as compared to 1.3x in Q2 2022
Refer to Section 5 Acquisitions, Divestitures, Relocations and Real Estate of the MD&A for acquisitions included in Q3 2022 results.
Canadian Operations Highlights
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 24%
Our F&I and PS&CR segments were key drivers of the record performance in Q3 2022. F&I gross profit increased by $19.0 million or 32.8% to $76.9 million and PS&CR gross profit increased by $19.0 million or 33.1% to $76.5 million as compared to prior year.
Unless stated otherwise, all results for acquired businesses are included in all Canadian references in the press release.
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022:
Revenue was $1,388.0 million, an increase of 36.3%
Used retail unit2 sales increased by 3,030 or 26.4%
Used to new retail units ratio2 increased to 1.84 from 1.48
F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 increased to $3,431, up 14.1% or $425 per unit
Net income for the period was $30.3 million, down (10.5)% from a net income of $33.8 million in 2021
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 11.1% to $67.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million
U.S. Operations Highlights
USED RETAIL VEHICLES SOLD INCREASED BY 22%
U.S. Operations continues to improve, as demonstrated by the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over year growth in adjusted EBITDA1. This growth was driven by improvements across all aspects of the business, including an 8.5% increase in total retail unit2 sales and a 22.2% increase in used retail vehicles2.
Revenue was $235.9 million, an increase of 25.3%, from $188.3 million
Used retail vehicles2 sold increased by 520 units or 22.2%
F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 increased to $4,009 per unit, up 35.0% or $1,038 per unit
Net income for the period decreased by $(2.3) million to $2.6 million from $4.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $8.8 million as compared to $7.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million
Same Store Metrics - Canadian Operations
F&I GROSS PROFIT PER RETAIL UNIT AVERAGE INCREASED TO $3,796, UP 21% OR $657 PER UNIT
The continued optimization of the Company's complete business model is highlighted by the year-over-year 8.7% improvement in gross profit, which collectively totaled $197.0 million..
Refer to Section 19 Same Store Results Data of the MD&A for the definition of same store and further information.
Revenue increased to $1,147.9 million, an increase of 17.6%
Gross profit increased by $15.7 million or 8.7%
Used to new retail units ratio2 increased to 1.75 from 1.29
F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 increased to $3,796, up 20.9% or $657 per unit; F&I gross profit increased to $66.9 million as compared to $55.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 19.8%
PS&CR gross profit increased to $60.6 million, an increase of 11.3%
PS&CR gross profit percentage2 decreased to 55.1% as compared to 55.7% in the prior year
Financing and Investing Activities and Other Recent Developments
ACQUISITION PIPELINE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY STRUCTURE
Net indebtedness1 of $350.8 million resulted in a net indebtedness leverage ratio1 of 1.5x. Financing and investing activities included the following:
Acquisitions
The Company completed $45.2 million of acquisitions in Q3 2022, and $124.1 million year-to-date. The acquisitions support management's strategic objectives of expanding the Company's presence across Canada and operational capacity.
On August 2, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Kelleher Ford Dealership and Collision Centre ("Kelleher Ford"), a new and used vehicle Ford dealership and collision centre in Brandon, Manitoba.
On August 12, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Velocity Auto Body Inc. ("Velocity Autobody"), a luxury-brand focused collision centre in Markham, Ontario.
On September 22, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Auto Gallery of Winnipeg Inc. ("Auto Gallery of Winnipeg"), an independent used vehicle dealership in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
On September 28, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Northern Auto Auctions of Canada Inc. ("North Toronto Auction"), an entity that operates the North Toronto Auction, a fee-based used vehicle auction business, serving dealers and consumers, located in Innisfil, Ontario.
On October 27, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Kavia Auto Body Inc. ("Kavia Auto Body"), a collision centre located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
On November 4, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Excellence Auto Collision Limited ("Excellence Auto Collision"), two collision centres located in Scarborough, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario.
Share Purchases
On August 15, 2022, the Company completed a SIB, by way of a modified Dutch auction, to purchase, for cancellation, the common shares of the Company (the "Shares", or, the "Offer"). The Company purchased and cancelled 1,159,707 Shares at a purchase price of $28.00 per share under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase price $32.5 million, which represents 4.37% of the total issued and outstanding Shares of the Company before giving effect to the Offer.
On November 9, 2022, the Company announced a SIB offer to purchase, for cancellation, up to $50 million in value of its outstanding common shares at a price range of $25 to $28 per share. The offer is set to expire on December 16, 2022.
Third Quarter Financial Information
The following table summarizes the Company's performance for the quarter:
Three Months Ended September 30
Consolidated Operational Data
2022
2021
% Change
Revenue
1,623,949
1,206,754
34.6 %
Gross profit
273,634
220,192
24.3 %
Gross profit %
16.8 %
18.2 %
(1.4) %
Operating expenses
207,266
159,880
29.6 %
Operating profit
69,303
62,841
10.3 %
Net income for the period
32,870
38,769
(15.2) %
Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
1.22
1.37
(10.9) %
Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
1.16
1.27
(8.7) %
Adjusted EBITDA1
76,374
68,265
11.9 %
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
25,876,198
27,483,596
(5.8) %
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
27,177,819
29,599,494
(8.2) %
Common shares outstanding as at quarter-end date
25,402,988
27,493,016
(7.6) %
New retail vehicles2 sold (units)
9,186
9,255
(0.7) %
New fleet vehicles2 sold (units)
433
358
20.9 %
Total new vehicles2 sold (units)
9,619
9,613
0.1 %
Used retail vehicles2 sold (units)
17,381
13,831
25.7 %
Total vehicles2 sold
27,000
23,444
15.2 %
Same store new retail vehicles2 sold (units)
6,400
7,771
(17.6) %
Same store new fleet vehicles2 sold (units)
386
358
7.8 %
Same store used retail vehicles2 sold (units)
11,228
10,026
12.0 %
Same store total vehicles2 sold
18,014
18,155
(0.8) %
Same store2 revenue
1,147,921
976,454
17.6 %
Same store2 gross profit
197,003
181,291
8.7 %
Same store2 gross profit %
17.2 %
18.6 %
(1.4) %
1
See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
2
This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com).
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The following table shows the unaudited results of the Company for each of the eight most recently completed quarters. The results of operations for these periods are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations to be expected in any given comparable period.
MD&A
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
REVISED
Q2
2021
REVISED
Q1
2021
REVISED
Q4
Income Statement Data
4
New vehicles 4
6
557,492
583,870
511,195
467,085
498,142
547,593
451,061
466,468
Used vehicles 4
6
807,236
840,998
595,514
524,043
518,791
539,785
354,922
257,301
Parts, service and collision repair 4
6
161,805
160,307
152,009
136,800
116,953
122,459
108,427
105,362
Finance, insurance and other 4
6
97,416
100,851
83,720
67,854
72,868
71,218
55,414
46,990
Revenue
1,623,949
1,686,026
1,342,438
1,195,782
1,206,754
1,281,055
969,824
876,121
New vehicles 4
6
58,760
58,950
53,384
50,632
46,525
44,619
34,639
31,199
Used vehicles 4
6
32,627
34,125
36,772
38,118
39,669
40,269
23,206
19,787
Parts, service and collision repair 4
6
88,707
90,713
78,431
75,917
64,748
68,115
57,874
58,109
Finance, insurance and other 4
6
93,540
95,490
78,752
63,847
69,250
64,838
51,917
43,642
Gross Profit
273,634
279,278
247,339
228,514
220,192
217,841
167,636
152,737
Gross profit %
16.8 %
16.6 %
18.4 %
19.1 %
18.2 %
17.0 %
17.3 %
17.4 %
Operating expenses
207,266
212,709
193,646
170,008
159,880
154,773
127,948
119,442
Operating expenses as a % of gross profit
75.7 %
76.2 %
78.3 %
74.4 %
72.6 %
71.0 %
76.3 %
78.2 %
Operating profit
69,303
69,954
56,690
99,410
62,841
66,153
41,664
46,664
Recovery of non-financial assets
—
—
—
(39,846)
—
—
—
(11,248)
Net income
32,870
39,058
4,322
69,398
38,769
37,698
21,334
24,320
Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
1.22
1.40
0.11
2.54
1.37
1.33
0.77
0.87
Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders
1.16
1.33
0.10
2.38
1.27
1.23
0.71
0.81
Dividends declared per share
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA 1
2
76,374
75,561
62,196
65,873
68,265
70,491
47,234
40,472
Free cash flow 1
2
35,319
63,318
5,852
7,603
12,372
67,803
19,391
19,240
Operating Data
4
New retail vehicles2 sold
3
9,186
9,878
9,052
8,204
9,255
10,107
8,233
8,623
New fleet vehicles2 sold
3
433
497
290
199
358
575
740
964
Total new vehicles2 sold
3
9,619
10,375
9,342
8,403
9,613
10,682
8,973
9,587
Used retail vehicles2 sold
3
17,381
17,740
14,072
11,893
13,831
13,271
9,734
7,389
Total vehicles2 sold
3
27,000
28,115
23,414
20,296
23,444
23,953
18,707
16,976
# of service and collision repair orders2 completed
3
241,907
261,671
221,632
232,373
199,870
214,149
182,869
203,086
# of dealerships at period end
5
85
82
80
80
68
67
67
67
# of same store dealerships
1
49
49
49
49
49
49
49
47
# of service bays at period end
1,331
1,322
1,293
1,303
1,108
1,098
1,098
1,098
Same stores2 revenue growth
1
17.6 %
14.2 %
17.2 %
14.1 %
15.0 %
54.2 %
27.8 %
6.3 %
Same stores2 gross profit growth
1
8.7 %
10.3 %
23.2 %
29.4 %
18.6 %
102.5 %
35.0 %
7.7 %
1
See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.
2
This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES". Section 15. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com).
3
See the Company's MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for complete footnote disclosures.
4
In Q4 2021, it was determined there were Revenues and Cost of sales accounts incorrectly classified between revenue streams in the first three quarters of 2021 within the U.S. Operations segment. As a result, the classification of these accounts has been corrected and we have revised the Q1, Q2, and Q3 2021 amounts. This reclassification had no impact on total gross profit.
MD&A and Financial Statements
Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedar.com.
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash and cash equivalents, and indebtedness determined in accordance with Canadian GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures, capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized adjusted EBITDA, income statement impacts and adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma net income, pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net indebtedness, and net indebtedness leverage ratio are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced non-GAAP measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
It should be noted that certain of the financial measures described below include pro forma items estimating the impact of the acquisitions if they had occurred on the first day of the relevant period, or as of a specified date. Readers should understand that these estimates were determined by management in good faith and are not indicative of what the historical results of the businesses acquired in the acquisitions actually were for the relevant period, or what those results would have been if the acquisitions had occurred on the dates indicated, or what they will be for any future period. As a result, the pro forma financial measures may not be indicative of the Company's financial position that would have prevailed, or operating results that would have been obtained, if the transactions had taken place on the dates indicated or of the financial position or operating results which may be obtained in the future. These pro forma financial measures are not a forecast or projection of future results. The actual financial position and results of operations of the Company for any period following the closing of the acquisitions will vary from the amounts set forth following pro forma financial measures, and such variation may be material.
We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:
Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;
Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as a part of the Used Digital Retail Division);
Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on free-standing derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);
Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and
Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for wholesale fraud and settlement income).
The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
With the onset of COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2020, the impact of COVID-19 related government restrictions resulted in charges that are one-time in nature, and related government programs resulted in subsidies that are non-recurring in the future.
Normalized adjusted EBITDA is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt, normalized for charges that are non-recurring in nature related to the pandemic such as:
Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") income expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy;
Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS") expected to recur until the Company is no longer eligible for the subsidy; and
One-time forgiveness of Small Business Association PPP loans.
The Company believes normalized adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance normalized for impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to the COVID-19 impacts section of Note 4 of the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 for further details.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA provides improved understanding of the progress of our acquisition strategy as if the acquisitions had occurred at the beginning of the period. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA includes management's estimate of the net income generated by our acquisitions prior to interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, assuming acquisitions in the year had occurred on the first day of the 12 month period ended September 30, 2022, prior to any synergies, pursuant to the terms of the credit facilities. Pro forma adjustments estimated by management were derived from dealership financial statements. The Company's blended rate of Canadian corporate tax of 25.5% was applied to pro forma adjustments where applicable.
Refer to the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 for the reconciliation of the pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Pro Forma Net Income
The Company believes pro forma net income provides improved understanding of the progress of our acquisition strategy as if the acquisitions had occurred at the beginning of the period. Pro forma net income includes management's estimate of the net income generated by our acquisitions, assuming acquisitions in the year had occurred on the first day of the 12 month period ended September 30, 2022, prior to any synergies, pursuant to the terms of the credit facilities. Pro forma adjustments estimated by management were derived from dealership financial statements. The Company's blended rate of Canadian corporate tax of 25.5% was applied to pro forma adjustments where applicable.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.
The Company believes adjusted EBITDA margin provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.
Income Statement Impacts and Adjusted EBITDA on a Pre-IFRS 16 basis
The Company adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases, which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. There are also corresponding income statement impacts to net income and other comprehensive income.
The Company believes adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity for purposes of comparing to our historical operating performance prior to fiscal year 2019. Our Credit Facility financial covenants are calculated and presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. In addition, the net indebtedness leverage ratio is calculated on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.
Adjusted EBITDA on a pre-IFRS 16 basis is calculated as adjusted EBITDA less the rental expense, fair market value rent adjustment, and step lease rent adjustment eliminated from the adoption of IFRS 16 lease liabilities accounting standards.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a measure used by Management to evaluate the Company's performance. While the closest Canadian GAAP measure is cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It shall be noted that although we consider this measure to be free cash flow, financial and non-financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for distributions, re-investment in the Company, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow may not actually be available for such purposes. References to "Free cash flow" are to cash provided by (used in) operating activities (including the net change in non-cash working capital balances) less capital expenditure (not including acquisitions of dealerships and dealership facilities).
Net Indebtedness Leverage Ratio
Net indebtedness leverage ratio is a measure used by management to evaluate the liquidity of the Company.
The Company believes presenting the net indebtedness leverage ratio on a pre-IFRS 16 basis provides improved continuity for purposes of comparing to our historical operating performance prior to fiscal year 2019 and remains relevant while our Credit Facility financial covenants continues to be calculated and presented on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. Net indebtedness leverage ratio is calculated as net indebtedness compared to Adjusted EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 on a TTM basis.
We list and define "CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES" below:
Net Indebtedness
Net indebtedness is used by management to evaluate the liquidity of the Company.
Net indebtedness is calculated as indebtedness, net of unamortized deferred financing costs, adding back embedded derivative asset, and less cash and cash equivalents.
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS
Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA and normalized adjusted EBITDA, for the three-month period ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:
2022
2021
Period from July 1 to September 30
Net income for the period
32,870
38,769
Add back:
Income tax expense
13,608
8,406
Depreciation of property and equipment
5,371
4,121
Interest on long-term indebtedness
7,436
5,591
Depreciation of right of use assets
7,463
6,464
Lease liability interest
7,227
5,487
73,975
68,838
Add back:
Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments
1,152
(2,151)
Amortization of loss on terminated hedges
817
817
Unrealized foreign exchange gains
(121)
(265)
Loss on termination of lease, net
—
919
Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative
—
116
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
551
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA
76,374
68,265
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
76,374
68,265
Segmented Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
The following table illustrates the segmented adjusted EBITDA and normalized adjusted EBITDA, for the three-month period ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Canada
U.S.
Total
Canada
U.S.
Total
Period from July 1 to September 30
Net income for the period
30,288
2,582
32,870
33,839
4,930
38,769
Add back:
Income tax expense
10,941
2,667
13,608
8,406
—
8,406
Depreciation of property and equipment
4,958
413
5,371
3,811
310
4,121
Interest on long-term indebtedness
5,887
1,549
7,436
4,979
612
5,591
Depreciation of right of use assets
6,758
705
7,463
5,767
697
6,464
Lease liability interest
6,344
883
7,227
4,618
869
5,487
65,176
8,799
73,975
61,420
7,418
68,838
Add back:
Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments
1,152
—
1,152
(2,151)
—
(2,151)
Amortization of loss on terminated hedges
817
—
817
817
—
817
Unrealized foreign exchange gains
(121)
—
(121)
(265)
—
(265)
Loss on termination of lease, net
—
—
—
919
—
919
Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative
—
—
—
116
—
116
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
551
—
551
(9)
—
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA
67,575
8,799
76,374
60,847
7,418
68,265
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
67,575
8,799
76,374
60,847
7,418
68,265
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
The following table illustrates pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma normalized adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:
2022
2021
Period from October 1 to September 30
Net income for the period
145,648
122,121
Add back:
Income tax expense
47,293
37,588
Depreciation of property and equipment
20,018
17,265
Interest on long-term indebtedness
27,365
19,703
Depreciation of right of use assets
29,920
24,992
Lease liability interest
28,065
21,798
298,309
243,467
Add back:
Recoveries of non-financial assets, net
(39,846)
(11,248)
Share-based compensation (Used Digital Retail Division)
—
435
Loss (gain) on redemption liabilities
14,116
(2,108)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
9,860
1,128
Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments
(9,678)
(5,861)
Amortization of loss on terminated hedges
3,268
3,268
Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses
(280)
532
Loss on extinguishment of embedded derivative
29,306
—
(Gain) loss on termination of lease, net
(492)
919
Unrealized fair value changes on embedded derivative
(24,778)
(4,528)
Loss on disposal of assets
219
458
Adjusted EBITDA
280,004
226,462
Normalizing items:
Add back:
Inventory write-down
—
1,841
One-time employee recognition payments
—
309
Operational incentive payments
—
851
Less:
Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy
—
(7,177)
Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy
—
(536)
Forgiveness of PPP loans
—
(6,728)
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
280,004
215,022
Pro forma items had the acquisitions occurred on October 1:
Net income for the period
1,103
3,585
Add back:
Income tax expense
378
1,227
Depreciation of property and equipment
820
1,011
Interest on long-term indebtedness
4,907
4,604
Depreciation of right of use assets
1,029
1,945
Lease liability interest
1,670
3,050
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
289,911
241,884
Pro Forma Normalized Adjusted EBITDA
289,911
230,444
Pro Forma Net Income
146,751
125,706
Quarter-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The following table illustrates adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended September 30, over the last two years of operations:
2022
2021
Period from July 1 to September 30
Adjusted EBITDA
76,374
68,265
Revenue
1,623,949
1,206,754
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
4.7 %
5.7 %
Free Cash Flow
The following table illustrates free cash flow for the last eight consecutive quarters.
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Cash provided by operating activities
37,662
64,935
7,279
10,153
13,721
68,604
20,506
20,447
Deduct:
Purchase of non-growth property and equipment
(2,343)
(1,617)
(1,427)
(2,550)
(1,349)
(801)
(1,115)
(1,207)
Free cash flow
35,319
63,318
5,852
7,603
12,372
67,803
19,391
19,240
Free cash flow - TTM
112,092
89,145
93,630
107,169
118,806
159,878
144,632
131,396
Net Indebtedness and Net Indebtedness Leverage Ratio Reconciliation
The following table illustrates the Company's net indebtedness and net indebtedness leverage ratio as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
September 30, 2022
$
December 31, 2021
$
Syndicated Credit Facility - revolving credit
83,615
63,842
Senior unsecured notes (including embedded derivative asset)
344,277
221,965
Non-recourse mortgages and other debt
32,426
101
Total indebtedness
460,318
285,908
Add back:
Embedded derivative asset
—
29,306
Total indebtedness for net indebtedness purpose
460,318
315,214
Cash and cash equivalents
(109,478)
(102,480)
Net indebtedness
350,840
212,734
Adjusted EBITDA - pre-IFRS 16 - trailing twelve months
227,852
206,584
Net indebtedness leverage ratio
1.5x
1.0x
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 will be held on November 10, 2022 at 9:00am Mountain (11:00am Eastern). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1.888.664.6392 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
This conference call will also be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following URL: https://investors.autocan.ca/event/2022-q3-conference-call/
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 81 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Acura, Honda and Porsche branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Retail Division, 11 RightRide division locations, and 9 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 24 collision centres. In 2021, our dealerships sold approximately 86,000 vehicles and processed over 800,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,303 service bays generating revenue in excess of $4 billion.
Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements", including "with respect to", "among other things", "future performance", "expense reductions" and the "Go Forward Plan"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.
Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release.
The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.
Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Additional Information
Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and www.sedar.com.
