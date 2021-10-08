Autocar Becomes First Truck Manufacturer in the Industry to Offer ADAS - Advanced Driver Assist System

Autocar Adds High-Tech Systems to Enhance Truck Safety

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October8, 2021 / With an eye toward safety and performance, Autocar designed its Badass waste collection vehicles as the nation's first fleet of refuse trucks featuring ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System).

"As part of Autocar's efforts to address various safety challenges, we built a custom test chassis, which included the ADAS technology," said James Johnston, president, Autocar Trucks. To ensure consistent performance, Autocar tested trucks in a variety of road, traffic, and weather conditions-including Michigan's harsh winter conditions.

Autocar's pioneering ADAS-equipped truck boasts the following features:

Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS): Vehicle detects an impending collision and actively engages emergency brakes

Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Operator visibly and audibly warns of an impending collision

Stationary Merge Assistant (SMA): Steady light located on the A-pillar illuminates with an audible warning

Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Flashing light located on the A-pillar warns the operator of a vehicle in his blind spot

Electronic Stability Controls (ESC): Actively intervenes when vehicle is understeering or oversteering in order to maintain vehicle stability

Rollover Stability Controls (RSC): Intervenes when the vehicle is at risk for operator-induced rollover event

The ADAS hardware was subjected to rigorous testing to confirm that the ADAS system canhandle the severe-duty environment of the refuse industry.

When it comes to real-world applications, Autocar's ACX severe-duty refuse trucks feature intuitive technology that "sets a new standard for safety for drivers, customers and communities," according to Longwood, Florida-based WastePro. The privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal company was the first client to purchase Autocar's new refuse trucks.

While operator awareness, training and attention remain a critical element of truck safety, ADAS-equipped trucks are an important tool to assist the operator in safely performing their job.

For more information about Autocar, LLC, visit AutocarTruck.com.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and ACTT-E terminal tractors and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar Truck recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its Always Up direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time and act proactively, timely and with simplicity. For more information on Autocar Truck, visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 833-857-0200.

