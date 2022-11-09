Autocar, LLC Integrates Hexagon Agility’s Blue iQ into Smart Display

New alternative fuel feature allows customers to view, in real-time, critical information about their Hexagon Agility CNG fuel system

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, now offers compressed natural gas (CNG) customers a new way to view crucial information about their fuel management module system. In partnership with Hexagon Agility, a leading global provider of (renewable) natural gas fuel systems, Autocar software engineers integrated the Blue iQ smart gauge into the Autocar Always Up Display.

The integration gives operators access to real-time information regarding the truck's fuel management system. The information provided can be customized by the end customer and includes information such as:

Diesel Gallon Equivalent

Trip Economy

Time to empty

Distance to empty

Fuel pressure

Autocar is committed to improving safety by reducing distractions for truck operators. The Blue iQ smart gauge integration effort consolidates all relevant information into one screen so the operator can easily reference the truck information in one place. As part of the integration effort, Autocar has introduced the ability to read CNG diagnostic information from the Always Up display. The integration of the system removes the prior need of wiring and retrofitting additional CNG gauges and inaccessibility of necessary information by keeping it all in a convenient location. This aids in eliminating the need for extra tools when troubleshooting issues, as well as improves diagnostic time.

"We are excited to offer our CNG customers a new way to monitor the performance of their Autocar trucks with an integrated solution that helps operators better understand their CNG fuel system," said, Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar, LLC. "Autocar and our customers have played a significant role in the shift toward alternative fuels in their respective vocational markets, and we are proud to lead the refuse industry in 3rd party system integration."

A move to natural gas and other alternative fuel options over the last decade has come due, primarily driven by corporate sustainability initiatives and reduced total cost of ownership. To help fleets meet their emission targets, Autocar introduced CNG vehicle options for customers years ahead of competitors. The CNG technology of these purpose-built workhorses continues to improve and change to provide the same reliability and durability as their diesel counterparts.

As more fleets look to these alternative fuel options for their severe-duty vocational trucks, accessibility and ease of use have become an essential focus of Autocar in improving the overall customer experience.

For more information about Autocar, LLC and its CNG fuel options, visit AutocarTruck.com.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized vocational truck brand in North America, is a proudly American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support, and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to engineer and build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-duty truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its ALWAYS UP® direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time, and act proactively, timely and with simplicity.

ABOUT HEXAGON AGILITY:

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

