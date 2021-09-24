U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Valuation is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period, finds TMR Study

·6 min read

- Awareness of the eco-friendly material and attractive performance characteristics of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) boost the uptake in building & construction industry

- Widespread adoption of AAC blocks and panels in construction projects, especially in Asia and Europe drives growth of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is gathering traction in the construction industry for its attractive material and performance characteristics. The remarkable dimensional stability and durability is increasingly being utilized in making of walls, roofs, and floors. Most important, the evolution of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market has been driven by the demand for green building and construction materials.

Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The adoption of eco-friendly building material in residential and commercial applications is propelling manufacturers to increase the availability of autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) blocks and panels for capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the autoclaved aerated concrete market. The advantage of the material in offering thermal and sound insulation, thereby driving heating/cooling energy savings, is a key aspect bolstering the demand. The market valuation is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2027.

The growing awareness about the advantages of AAC products as a green masonry ingredient globally is likely to fuel the massive demand in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry in the near future. The growing trend of use of industrial and environmental waste in the manufacturing of AAC has expanded the avenue in the autoclaved aerated concrete market. This will stridently extend the sustainability quotient of the entire building project where such AAC products will be adopted.

Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12650

Key Findings of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Study

  • Implementation of Green Building Rating Systems Globally to Boost Prospects: The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has witnessed an impetus from stringent implementation of green building standards and certification systems in various countries. For instance, in many European nations, AAC has gained popularity for its value in contributing credits to green rating systems such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). Additionally, the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industry considers the use of AAC attractive for other energy considerations. The use of ACC in floors and walls has helped occupants save on heating and cooling costs significantly. The ease of installation and lightweight/cellular properties has led to the competing demand for AAC in relation to other low-cost construction material.

  • Manufacturers Expanding Distribution, Manufacturing Units to Tap into Revenue Streams: The high cost of ACC products, along with the lack of awareness about their benefits has constrained the product penetration worldwide. Thus, there is a need for expanding AAC manufacturing units in new geographies. Several autoclaved aerated concrete market players are tapping into lucrative avenues by expanding their distribution units. Evidently, the shipping of AAC products has grown worldwide to boost their availability. Furthermore, businesses in the building and construction industry are increasingly spending on skill development programs for masons, which will likely boost the adoption of ACC.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=12650

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Key Drivers

  • The rapid pace of urbanization in developing regions has underpinned expansion of construction of residential and commercial buildings. The trend is propelling potential demand in the autoclaved aerated concrete market, notes the study on the autoclaved aerated concrete market.

  • Architects increasingly seek eco-friendly and environment-friendly masonry material that are sourced and manufactured in sustainable way across the value chain. The increased focus has driven the market prospects of AAC as being one of the potentially sustainable building materials, especially in emerging economies.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Europe autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is replete with opportunities, and widespread uptake in various construction projects over the years have propelled the growth of the regional market. The rise in adopting building materials that help architects and engineers comply with green rating systems has spurred revenue gains to players in the Europe market.

  • Asia Pacific autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is witnessing steady growth in revenue prospects. The trend is fueled increasingly by growing use in commercial unit constructions. The awareness about AAC masons and panels as green building material will further expand growth avenues. China has witnessed rise in investments in the production of AAC products.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=12650&ltype=S

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the autoclaved aerated concrete market are UltraTech Cement Ltd., H+H International, Xella Group, Brickwell, AKG Gazbeton, SOLBET, and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Wollastonite Market - The global wollastonite market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of wollastonite in various applications such as ceramics, paints & coatings, plastics & rubber manufacturing, metallurgical, and friction products. The rise in global demand for ceramics has led to a significant growth in the usage of wollastonite to increase the production output. The growth in production and demand for ceramics & related products is expected to be the primary driver for the expansion of the wollastonite market.

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market - In terms of volume, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market stood at 2,054,284.9 million units in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is driven by the increase in demand for concrete block and brick manufacturing in the building & construction industry across the globe. Concrete block and brick manufacturing plays a key role in the construction of commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure. Blocks and bricks are primarily used as building materials in the construction of walls.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-aac-market-valuation-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-5-during-the-forecast-period-finds-tmr-study-301384644.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

