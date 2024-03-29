Deborah Clifford, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK), has sold 5,553 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $260.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,443,878.53.

Autodesk Inc is a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software. The company offers a broad range of products for industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,553 shares of Autodesk Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) EVP, CFO Deborah Clifford Sells Company Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $260.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $55.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.86, which is above the industry median of 27.105 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, with a GF Value of $257.62, indicating that Autodesk Inc is fairly valued in the market according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) EVP, CFO Deborah Clifford Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions as they can be influenced by many factors, including personal financial requirements or diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

