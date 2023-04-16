Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shareholders have earned a 8.4% CAGR over the last five years

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price is 50% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 1.1% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Autodesk became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Autodesk share price is up 7.6% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 58% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 2.5% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 50.80.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Autodesk has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Autodesk's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Autodesk shares lost 1.1% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 6.7%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 8% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Before spending more time on Autodesk it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

