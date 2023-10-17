Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) investors will be pleased with their notable 58% return over the last five years

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can do a lot better than that by buying good quality businesses for attractive prices. For example, the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price is 58% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 5.5% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Autodesk

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Autodesk became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. In fact, the Autodesk stock price is 18% lower in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 35% each year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -6% a year for three years.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Autodesk has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Autodesk's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Autodesk provided a TSR of 5.5% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 10% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Autodesk better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Autodesk you should be aware of.

Story continues

We will like Autodesk better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.