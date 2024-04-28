Autohome Full Year 2023 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥7.18b (up 3.5% from FY 2022).

Net income: CN¥1.88b (up 4.0% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 26% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: CN¥15.35 (up from CN¥14.48 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Autohome Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Internet Information Providers contributing CN¥7.18b. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to CN¥3.01b (64% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of CN¥742.7m. Explore how ATHM's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10.0% growth forecast for the Interactive Media and Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Interactive Media and Services industry.

The company's shares are up 7.1% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Autohome may be undervalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. You can access our in-depth analysis and discover what the outlook is like for the stock by clicking here.

