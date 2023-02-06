U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Autohome Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023

·3 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on February 16, 2023.

Autohome's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 16, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:               Q4 2022 Autohome Inc. Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:     https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7dc875e91aa64925a66cdc6a029f947e

Please use the conference access information to join the call ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally-generated content, professionally-generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.
Investor Relations
Sterling Song

Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: ir@autohome.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autohome-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-16-2023-301739099.html

SOURCE Autohome Inc.

