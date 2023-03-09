Autohome Publishes its First ESG Report: Leading the Way in Low-Carbon Transition and Actively Promoting Sustainable Development

HONG KONG, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or "the Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report discloses in detail the exploration and progress of Autohome's ESG practices in 2022, ranging from corporate governance, product responsibility, and employee development to green concepts and social welfare. The report demonstrates Autohome's commitment to embedding social responsibility into its products, services, and corporate governance while actively promoting sustainable development of the industry.

According to the report, Autohome has developed a comprehensive ESG management system to strengthen compliance and solidify its management foundations. 100% of the Company's directors and employees have received integrity training and there were no corruption-related lawsuits throughout the year, with the information security training coverage rate reaching 100%. Autohome's accomplishments in ESG have been widely recognized across various sectors. In 2022, Autohome was honored the "Outstanding ESG Innovation Case" at the "2022 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs". The Company was also awarded the honorary titles of "New Energy Technology Pioneer", "Annual Golden Award of Social Responsibility" and "Enterprise with the Outstanding ESG Governance Among Chinese Companies Listed in Hong Kong and the United States".

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's ESG initiatives and highlights achievements across four major pillars:

Fulfilling product responsibility : Autohome optimizes the user experience by offering test drive and AI narration services to compare similar vehicle models from other brands, allowing them to gain first-hand driving experience. The Company leverages technology to empower the industry's sustainable development and has created a powerful and scalable technology platform powered by AI, big data, and cloud technology. This demonstrates Autohome's commitment to delivering a full range of services in car selection, purchase, usage, and exchange.

Pursuing people-centered philosophy: Autohome always considers talent as the driving force for the healthy development of enterprises and the foundation for value creation. To attract more talent, the Company provides competitive remuneration and benefits; respects and safeguards employees' rights and interests; cares about employees' occupational health and safety; promotes sustainable development of the Company and employees; and reinforces talent building and cultivation. Autohome strives to create a platform where employees can improve their professional capabilities while seeking long-term development.

Promoting green operation: In response to national and industry guidelines and policies on environmental protection, Autohome actively incorporates green development into business operations while identifying and coping with climate change risks. For example, Autohome promotes green living through reinforced waste management, optimized resource utilization, and leading new energy vehicles development. The Company will continue taking practical measures to reduce carbon emissions, which will contribute to China's strategic target of achieving "peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060".

Jointly working for a better home: In addition to actively fulfilling its social responsibilities, the Company has long been committed to social welfare and charity, with the aim to protect the environment for human survival, safeguard the safe and healthy growth of children and teenagers, and promote the sustainable development of nature and society by giving full play to its industrial strengths with diligent professionalism and humanistic care. In 2022, Autohome donated a total of RMB 1,000,000 to public welfare activities nationwide.

Encountering significant changes and challenges in the entire industry and the globe, as a leading automotive service platform in China, Autohome strives to adapt and make life easier for consumers by leveraging technology to simplify decision-making processes and reduce transaction costs, ultimately providing consumers with a true convenient car consumption service experience.

Through continuous innovation, Autohome strives to achieve balanced and sustainable development for the Company, employees, users, content creators, partners, and society as a whole. Going forward, Autohome will remain committed to improving ESG standards and creating long-term and sustainable development value for the industry and society.

To learn more about Autohome's commitments to driving ESG, view the full report at: https://autohomeinc.gcs-web.com/static-files/3b6e77e4-49af-4430-8780-6d881981f2bb

Quan Long, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, first announced the Company’s carbon neutrality strategy on CCTV

