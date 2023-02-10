Autoimmune drugs market size to increase by USD 29,314.5 million: North America will account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autoimmune Drugs Market by Therapy Area, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% and register an incremental growth of USD 29,314.5 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the information services market was valued at USD 69,136.12 million. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autoimmune Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The autoimmune drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers autoimmune drugs to treat autoimmune disease and cancer with medicine such as CUG252, a potential best-in-class Treg selective IL2 mutein.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers autoimmune drugs such as TAVNEOS, adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers autoimmune drugs to improve patient outcomes and reframe patient care in other eosinophil-driven diseases that cause debilitating symptoms for patients and dramatically decrease their quality of life.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers autoimmune drugs that are used to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Delphis Pharmaceutical India

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global autoimmune drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing incidence rates of autoimmune diseases and the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis among the rising aging population in the US are attributed to the increasing market size of North America.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as a strong R&D pipeline, targeted therapeutic mechanisms of biologics, and the introduction of affordable biosimilars. However, the high cost of biologics is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on the therapy area, the market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The advanced burn care segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, drug stores/retail pharmacies, and online.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this Autoimmune drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the autoimmune drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the autoimmune drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Autoimmune drugs market vendors

Autoimmune drugs market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,314.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Delphis Pharmaceutical India, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parvus Therapeutics Inc., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wellona Pharma Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports

