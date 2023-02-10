U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Autoimmune drugs market size to increase by USD 29,314.5 million: North America will account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autoimmune Drugs Market by Therapy Area, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% and register an incremental growth of USD 29,314.5 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the information services market was valued at USD 69,136.12 millionDownload a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autoimmune Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The autoimmune drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc.: The company offers autoimmune drugs to treat autoimmune disease and cancer with medicine such as CUG252, a potential best-in-class Treg selective IL2 mutein.

  • Amgen Inc.: The company offers autoimmune drugs such as TAVNEOS, adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody.

  • AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers autoimmune drugs to improve patient outcomes and reframe patient care in other eosinophil-driven diseases that cause debilitating symptoms for patients and dramatically decrease their quality of life.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers autoimmune drugs that are used to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Delphis Pharmaceutical India

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global autoimmune drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing incidence rates of autoimmune diseases and the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis among the rising aging population in the US are attributed to the increasing market size of North America.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as a strong R&D pipeline, targeted therapeutic mechanisms of biologics, and the introduction of affordable biosimilars. However, the high cost of biologics is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on the therapy area, the market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The advanced burn care segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, drug stores/retail pharmacies, and online.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The autoimmune hemolytic anemia therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 268.22 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The darier disease drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 45.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (topical retinoids, oral retinoids, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this Autoimmune drugs market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the autoimmune drugs market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the autoimmune drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Autoimmune drugs market vendors

Autoimmune drugs market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 29,314.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Delphis Pharmaceutical India, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parvus Therapeutics Inc., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wellona Pharma

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's heath care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global autoimmune drugs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Therapy area Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy Area

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Therapy Area

  • 6.3 Rheumatoid arthritis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Multiple sclerosis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Psoriasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Inflammatory bowel disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Therapy Area

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Drug store/Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.5 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 12.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.7 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 12.8 Delphis Pharmaceutical India

  • 12.9 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 Parvus Therapeutics Inc.

  • 12.15 Sanofi SA

  • 12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

