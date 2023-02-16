Autoinjectors Market to Grow Worth US$ 260.45 Billion by 2033 | Exhibiting CAGR of 16%: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR

Introduction of advanced autoinjectors by key players in the autoinjectors market is driving product demand growth, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoinjectors market is valued at US$ 59.04 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2033.



An autoinjector is a syringe that has a spring-charged needle and a pre-charged amount of medication. The device activates and administers a precise quantity of medication when slipped into the body. Autoinjectors are commonly used in migraine therapy, medical and emergency procedures, and the self-administration of epinephrine to prevent anaphylaxis.

Auto-injectors have several advantages, including a reduction in the prevalence of needle-related anxiety disorders, a decreased likelihood of accidental needle sticks, consistent dosage quality, and an improvement in efficacy. A severe, possibly fatal allergic response to food, medications, latex, and stings from hymenopteran stingers is known as anaphylaxis.

One in 1,000 people in the general population experience responses similar to anaphylaxis, according to National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) research.



An autoimmune condition called rheumatoid arthritis (RA) occurs when the body's immune system assaults the joints, inflaming the synovium and resulting in swelling and pain in the joints and the surrounding tissues. Women are more likely to have arthritis than men, and it predominantly affects the elderly.

According to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2020 report, there are currently 727 million individuals in the world who are 65 or older, and by the year 2050, this figure is projected to more than double.



Demand for autoinjectors is rising as arthritis is becoming increasingly common among the elderly population. Also, increasing cases of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes are driving the sales of autoinjectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for autoinjectors is projected to reach US$ 260.45 billion by 2033.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Demand for autoinjectors in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

Use of autoinjectors for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rapid technological advancements and improved autoinjector designs are expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Autoinjectors Industry Research

By Disease : Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Multiple Sclerosis Cardiovascular Disorders Diabetes

By Type : Disposable Autoinjectors Reusable Autoinjectors

By Route of Administration : Subcutaneous Intramuscular

By Type of Molecule : Monoclonal Antibodies Peptides, Proteins Small Molecules

By End User : Home Care Settings Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

Key market players are adopting several marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, and more to maintain their market position and earn more revenue.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. declared the acquisition of Antares Pharma, Inc. in April 2022.

The first autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connection was released in October 2021, according to prominent medical equipment firm Ypsomed.

Key Companies Profiled

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Consort Medical PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Haselmeier GmbH

Mylan NV

Owen Mumford Ltd.

SHL Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autoinjectors market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of disease (rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes), type (disposable autoinjectors, reusable autoinjectors), route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular), type of molecule (monoclonal antibodies, peptides, proteins, small molecules), and end user (home care settings, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care settings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

