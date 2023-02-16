U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

Autoinjectors Market to Grow Worth US$ 260.45 Billion by 2033 | Exhibiting CAGR of 16%: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Introduction of advanced autoinjectors by key players in the autoinjectors market is driving product demand growth, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoinjectors market is valued at US$ 59.04 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2033.

An autoinjector is a syringe that has a spring-charged needle and a pre-charged amount of medication. The device activates and administers a precise quantity of medication when slipped into the body. Autoinjectors are commonly used in migraine therapy, medical and emergency procedures, and the self-administration of epinephrine to prevent anaphylaxis.

Auto-injectors have several advantages, including a reduction in the prevalence of needle-related anxiety disorders, a decreased likelihood of accidental needle sticks, consistent dosage quality, and an improvement in efficacy. A severe, possibly fatal allergic response to food, medications, latex, and stings from hymenopteran stingers is known as anaphylaxis.

  • One in 1,000 people in the general population experience responses similar to anaphylaxis, according to National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) research.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8346

An autoimmune condition called rheumatoid arthritis (RA) occurs when the body's immune system assaults the joints, inflaming the synovium and resulting in swelling and pain in the joints and the surrounding tissues. Women are more likely to have arthritis than men, and it predominantly affects the elderly.

  • According to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2020 report, there are currently 727 million individuals in the world who are 65 or older, and by the year 2050, this figure is projected to more than double.

Demand for autoinjectors is rising as arthritis is becoming increasingly common among the elderly population. Also, increasing cases of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes are driving the sales of autoinjectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for autoinjectors is projected to reach US$ 260.45 billion by 2033.

  • Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

  • Demand for autoinjectors in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

  • Use of autoinjectors for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rapid technological advancements and improved autoinjector designs are expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Autoinjectors Industry Research

  • By Disease :

    • Rheumatoid Arthritis

    • Anaphylaxis

    • Multiple Sclerosis

    • Cardiovascular Disorders

    • Diabetes

  • By Type :

    • Disposable Autoinjectors

    • Reusable Autoinjectors

  • By Route of Administration :

    • Subcutaneous

    • Intramuscular

  • By Type of Molecule :

    • Monoclonal Antibodies

    • Peptides, Proteins

    • Small Molecules

  • By End User :

    • Home Care Settings

    • Hospitals & Clinics

    • Ambulatory Care Settings

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8346

Winning Strategy

Key market players are adopting several marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, and more to maintain their market position and earn more revenue.

  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. declared the acquisition of Antares Pharma, Inc. in April 2022.

  • The first autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connection was released in October 2021, according to prominent medical equipment firm Ypsomed.

Key Companies Profiled

  • AbbVie, Inc.

  • Amgen, Inc.

  • Antares Pharma, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Consort Medical PLC

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Haselmeier GmbH

  • Mylan NV

  • Owen Mumford Ltd.

  • SHL Group

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Ypsomed AG

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8346

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autoinjectors market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of disease (rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes), type (disposable autoinjectors, reusable autoinjectors), route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular), type of molecule (monoclonal antibodies, peptides, proteins, small molecules), and end user (home care settings, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care settings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market - The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a new study of Fact.MR. Roughly US$ 3,300 Mn worth of dual chamber prefilled syringes are likely to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Needle Coke Market - The global market for needle coke to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% and will reach a valuation of US$ 5.86 billion by the end of 2032 from US$ 4.07 billion in 2022. The United States accounts for 91.4% of the North American market share

Single-Use Syringe Market - Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare spending, growing lifestyle-related disorders, and other critical factors are driving factor of Single-Use Syringe, it is forecasted that the market will show a CAGR of 8 to 9% in the forecast period 2021-2031.

Syringes Market - The global syringes market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 17,889 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 26.995.6 Million by the end of 2032.

Disposable Endoscopes Market - The global disposable endoscopes market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 9.26 Bn by 2032. The projected market growth is 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The usage of disposable endoscopes reduces the spread of infectious diseases.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Analyst: Shambhu Nath Jha
Email shambhu@factmr.com  
Sales Teamsales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


