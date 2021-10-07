U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

AutoLeadStar Welcomes Auto Tech Veteran Mike Colacchio as Vice President of Sales

·2 min read

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoLeadStar, a global company offering a connected automation platform to accelerate growth in the auto dealer segment, announced today Dealer Inspire alum Mike Colacchio has joined the team as Vice President of Sales.

With decades of sales experience in automotive tech companies the likes of Dealer Inspire, Dealer.com, DealerTrack, and Cox Automotive, Colacchio brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise to the position. In his new role, Colacchio will be responsible for building out the sales team, introducing new AI-powered, connected solutions to create highly accurate one to one car buyer matches, and expediting new partnerships with both dealer groups and technology providers.

"Mike was a natural fit for our company as the vice president of sales due to his unwavering support for putting the dealer first. He understands that decisions for big ticket items like vehicles will increasingly be decided online by consumers before they even step foot in the showroom," said AutoLeadStar CEO Aharon Horwitz. "His deep understanding of automotive technology, coupled with his strong dealer and partner relationships, will be instrumental as we introduce new and exciting solutions in the automated marketing space next year."

While at Dealer Inspire, Colacchio grew the sales organization from three people to 28, representing three different teams while also increasing the client base by 500%. His experience at Dealer.com coincided with the company's purchase by Dealertrack and Cox Automotive, exposing him to the broader technology automotive field. During his eight years at Dealer.com, he sharpened his industry relations serving in inside sales, regional sales, and strategic sales roles.

"Dealerships need to be ready to answer the growing omnichannel experience push with individualized solutions that offer speed and accuracy," said Colacchio. "At a time when, as an industry, we're tackling everything from waning inventory to the threat of being closed down, AutoLeadStar is providing forward-thinking tools dealers can use to bolster their marketing and get to the customer first. It's an exciting time for automotive tech."

For additional information on AutoLeadStar's marketing automation solutions, please visit www.autoleadstar.com.

About AutoLeadStar:
AutoLeadStar is the only connected customer platform in the automotive industry. Built by top-tier engineers and data scientists, AutoLeadStar's sophisticated machine learning future-proofs a dealership's marketing and sales operations with AI-based decision algorithms that lead to high-intent conversions. AutoLeadStar works industry-wide with hundreds of dealerships, including top 150 dealer groups, providing unique insight into the future of the market. They can be reached at www.autoleadstar.com.

Media Contact:
Laurie Halter
Charisma!
320851@email4pr.com
503-816-2474

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoleadstar-welcomes-auto-tech-veteran-mike-colacchio-as-vice-president-of-sales-301395502.html

SOURCE AutoLeadStar

