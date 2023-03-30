AutoLeap Just Hosted the First Virtual Conference for Auto Repair, Amplify 2023

Toronto, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

On March 24, 2023, AutoLeap conducted its first virtual conference called Amplify 2023. And that’s not the best part. The auto repair management tool also made history by hosting the first-ever virtual conference the repair industry has seen.

Amplify 2023 let auto enthusiasts tune in to learn new strategies and meet like-minded individuals. There’s a massive gap that many in the industry feel in terms of initiatives. While AutoLeap has a large repository of helpful resources for shop owners, they wanted to put something more interactive and immersive together.

The conference featured 13 speaker sessions, spread out over eight hours. These were spearheaded by 22 leading automotive experts from all over North America who took the stage to share business insights, growth strategies, cash flow management, and much more. Some noteworthy names were Aaron Stokes (CEO of ShopFix Academy), Chris Cotton (Owner of AutoFix-AutoShop Coaching), and Cecil Bullard (CEO & President of The Institute of Automotive Business Excellence).

The conference was an immersive experience as it let attendees feel like they’re attending an in-person event. They could navigate the virtual hall to explore live sessions in the auditorium, meet other shop owners in the networking lounge, compete for prizes in the games center, and browse through the exhibitor floor to learn more about businesses of interest.

Additionally, North America’s top auto associations and training institutions partnered with AutoLeap to make sure that the content stayed informative, actionable, and relevant. These included AARO, ASA, Elite Worldwide, MWACA, and NWACA.

The event was a roaring success. 525 auto enthusiasts from the US and Canada registered for the event and 238 attended it. There was positive feedback across the board, with most of the audience sticking around until the very end. Questions kept pouring in and discourse around shop management and hiring strategies in the chat rooms kept many attendees engaged.

Story continues

It’s good to see the auto repair industry finally adopting digital tools to grow. Amplify 2023 indicates that things are off to a great start.

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair management software that helps shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

###

For more information about AutoLeap, contact the company here:



AutoLeap

AutoLeap

855 560 0088

content@autoleap.com

199 Bay St. #4000, Toronto, ON M5L 1A9, Canada

CONTACT: AutoLeap



