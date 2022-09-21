U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.75
    -22.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,169.00
    -113.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,619.75
    -90.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.90
    -12.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.50
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9819
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1234
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2850
    +0.2490 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,511.12
    -419.57 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.58
    -16.30 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

AutoLeap Publishes The Auto Repair Industry’s Most Comprehensive Benchmark Report

0
AutoLeap
·3 min read

Toronto, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

AutoLeap’s inaugural 2022 report shares key takeaways and expert commentary from the independent survey data of nearly 300 auto repair shop owners and managers across North America.

September 21, 2022 – AutoLeap, an all-in-one auto repair shop software, published the auto repair industry’s most comprehensive benchmark report.

AutoLeap’s inaugural 2022 State of the Auto Repair Industry Report is the result of a major independent survey. Speaking to nearly 300 shop owners and managers across the United States and Canada, AutoLeap compiled survey data on the industry’s most relevant topics.

From insights on shop profiles and financials to the sales impact of COVID-19 and technician shortages, this report contextualizes the experiences and views of active shop leaders across the space. Beyond key data takeaways featured in each section, the report includes expert commentary from top automotive associations and shop experts.

Three notable examples of survey data takeaways featured in the report include:

64% of auto repair shop owners plan to retire over the next 10 years

70+% of shops reported higher revenue in 2021 compared to 2019

73% of auto repair shops indicate they plan to hire at least one technician over the next 12 months

“Our team at AutoLeap strives to provide efficient software for auto repair shops and help shop owners grow their business. To help the industry move forward, we put together this report, collecting insights from industry experts so that shop owners can benefit from understanding what their peers are doing. We strive to do our part to help individual repair shops, which in turn creates a more sustainable and thriving industry,” said Rameez Ansari and Steve Lau, co-founders and co-CEOs of AutoLeap, in a joint statement.

AutoLeap’s benchmark report is already earning rave reviews from key voices in the auto repair space.

"Using this comprehensive AutoLeap survey will prove to be an invaluable asset for shop owners. The Auto Care Alliance helps connect shop owners, as well as provide further training to guide and set shops up for success. The ACA appreciates being able to partner with AutoLeap and looks forward to pushing this survey out to help educate and inform the industry,” said Sheri Hamilton, Executive Director of Midwest Auto Care Alliance.

“AutoLeap has knocked it out of the park with their Auto Repair Benchmark Survey! The data compiled by their team is eye-opening to me as both a multi-location shop owner and business coach. Every shop owner should digest the report and learn where our industry is at and what they need to do to move forward,” said Greg Bunch, Owner of Aspen Auto Clinic and President & CEO of Transformers Institute.

AutoLeap’s industry-leading report is available now. To download the full report, click here.

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair software that helps automotive shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

###

For more information about AutoLeap, contact the company here:

AutoLeap
AutoLeap
855 560 0088
content@autoleap.com
199 Bay St. #4000, Toronto, ON M5L 1A9, Canada

CONTACT: AutoLeap


