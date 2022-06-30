U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.25
    -47.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,652.00
    -347.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,537.75
    -153.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.90
    -24.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.02
    -0.76 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.54
    -0.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    -0.0580 (-1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    29.54
    +1.18 (+4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8950
    -0.6500 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,199.11
    -898.60 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.17
    -28.49 (-6.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.38
    -154.94 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

AutoLenders and ALGO Recognized as 2022 Top Workplaces New Jersey by NJ.com and Jersey's Best

·3 min read

The New Jersey- and Philadelphia-based automotive dealerships earned 2022 Top Workplaces New Jersey titles for their continued focus on building a supportive workplace culture

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoLenders, New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for more than a decade, and ALGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoLenders, announced that both companies have been named a New Jersey's Top Workplaces of 2022 by NJ.com and Jersey's Best. This award recognizes local businesses that prioritize employee-centered work culture and selects winners based entirely on anonymous, employee feedback.

https://www.autolenders.com/
https://www.autolenders.com/

"Since AutoLenders' founding in 1979, we've been focused on fostering a connected, forward-thinking culture," said Mike Wimmer, AutoLenders Founder and CEO. "That is why we are honored to be recognized as an NJ Top Workplaces 2022 winner for our continued emphasis on our employees. We owe our success to them—our AutoLenders family."

Independent and family-owned for more than 40 years, AutoLenders strives to bring its company values of stewardship and community involvement to not just its customers, but also its employees. Having ranked 6th out of 24 companies in the mid-sized category of around 400 employees, this honor serves as a testament to AutoLenders' history, and its recent efforts with youth safety through distracted-driver initiatives.

Additionally, ALGO, the auto purchasing division of AutoLenders, was also named a New Jersey 2022 Top Workplaces and received a high ranking of 13 out of 56 companies in the small category of 150 employees. Founded in 2017, the New Jersey-based company quickly established its presence in the community by strengthening relationships with organizations to benefit local children in need. Today, though the first-ever direct-to-home car purchasing company serves customers nationwide, ALGO ensures that each employee feels the same value clients do.

"Our employees are at the center of everything we do and I am proud to represent an organization that clearly puts their people first," said Greg Markus, President of ALGO. "Our 50-person family is keenly focused on building a supportive work environment is a fundamental aspect of ALGO that we will maintain and expand long into the future."

At AutoLenders, transparency is everything—especially when it comes to its customer relationships and low car prices. This recognition comes on the heels of AutoLenders' first-ever fully integrated advertising campaign, that details just how transparent AutoLenders is.

For more information about AutoLenders and ALGO, visit www.autolenders.com and www.algonation.com or learn more on the AutoLenders YouTube channel.

About ALGO 

ALGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoLender's Liquidation Center, Inc. founded in 2017, is a fully virtual auto purchasing company that leverages an in-house algorithm to conduct on-the-spot transactions to acquire vehicles from private owners, acting as a supplementary inventory pipeline and revenue center for the company's retail/wholesale transactions. CAL and ALGO operate as direct sourcing channels for the company.  For more information about ALGO, visit algonation.com.

About AutoLenders

AutoLenders, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, was founded in 1989 and operates a family of companies which provide auto leasing services and retailing for used and off-lease vehicles. Auto Lenders has been New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for over a decade, focusing primarily on the remarketing of one-owner, low-mileage off-lease vehicles. The company's 8 showrooms in New Jersey (6) and Pennsylvania (2) operate in conjunction with a 65,000 square foot operations center located on 25 acres of property in Winslow, New Jersey. For more information about AutoLenders, visit autolenders.com.

Contact: 
Meghan Solomon                                                            
Tierney Agency                                           
Meghan.solomon@tierneyagency.com
267-907-4266

https://www.autolenders.com/
https://www.autolenders.com/
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autolenders-and-algo-recognized-as-2022-top-workplaces-new-jersey-by-njcom-and-jerseys-best-301578226.html

SOURCE AutoLenders

Recommended Stories

  • Is This Small Digital Advertising Stock Primed to Take Off?

    This company has gone largely unnoticed, but its terrific results and innovation could soon propel the stock higher.

  • How Real Estate Agents Can Sell More Homes While Working Fewer Hours

    2022 has been quite the year for the real estate market. From a surge of home prices all across the board to investors pouring in money to protect their wealth against inflation.

  • Do You Know What Your Employees Really Think About Their Jobs?

    The cost to replace an employee is about one-third an annual salary—if not more expensive for experienced or highly specialized workers.1

  • Goodway Group Named a 2022 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player

    The recognition spotlights Goodway Group’s strategy and solution-based contributions to the digital advertising industry

  • Innovation, speed, and local control: How big global companies are adopting ‘fractal’ strategy to stay competitive

    For CEOs, adapting “fractal advantage” can make the difference between winning and losing in fast-changing markets.

  • RBC and Enthusiast Gaming team up to empower young Canadians to pursue their gaming passion

    Today, RBC and Enthusiast Gaming announced a joint program to empower young Canadians in their pursuit of a career within the video gaming industry. The RBC Gaming Grant, will provide 150 young people access to mentorship in the gaming industry, and award 50 qualifying participants with grants of $1,500 each, to help them advance in their gaming careers. A select number of participants who progress through the program, will also have the unique opportunity to intern with Enthusiast Gaming or oth

  • Advertising Week, a Firm That Runs Trade Shows, Is Acquired by an Events-Holding Company

    The firm, which is being bought by Emerald Holding, plans to launch more events, expand its geographical footprint and produce more digital content.

  • The Next Trillion-Dollar BNPL Opportunity

    As the huge consumer buy now, pay later (BNPL) market sorts itself out, many believe the larger opportunity lies in B2B sales, and 2022 is seeing more deals of this kind as a tight credit market makes existing trade-finance solutions a lot less attractive. Fans of B2B BNPL note that the profit opportunity is larger […]

  • CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

    After three years in the top seat, Andrew Formica will step down as CEO of ​​Jupiter Fund Management, retiring this October to spend time with family in his native Australia.

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Considering a private student loan? Here are the latest rates

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For 10-year fixed-rate private student loans, average rates rose to 6.71% for the week ending June 26, while for 5-year variable-rate loans, rates decreased slightly to 4.31% from 4.43%, according to data from Credible. See the lowest private student loan rates you may qualify for here.

  • Paychex CEO sees no sign of recession yet, but sales growth expected to slow

    Shares of Paychex Inc. slumped Wednesday, after the human resources services company reported upbeat fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue and provided a reassuring view on the economy, but still indicated that revenue growth will slow this year.

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Walgreens Stock Falls Even as Earnings Top Expectations

    Drugstore chain Walgreens reports adjusted earnings of 96 cents a share, beating estimates for 90 cents.

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • BlackRock Official Cites Difficult Path on Inflation

    Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, and many experts don't see much improvement anytime soon.

  • Recession Risks Put Canada’s Stock Market Beat in Jeopardy

    (Bloomberg) -- Recession fears are dimming chances that the Canadian market can continue this year’s outperformance.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyWhile the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s drop is l

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • JPMorgan Piles On With Estimate Cuts Before Earnings: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are starting to cut earnings estimates for some of the world’s biggest technology companies, undermining the argument that their stocks look cheap after this year’s market rout. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Wi