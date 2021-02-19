U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.52
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,562.42
    +69.08 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,894.19
    +28.83 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.60
    +48.21 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.12
    -1.40 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.28
    +0.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0660 (+5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4015
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5960
    -0.0940 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,743.66
    +2,808.46 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.57
    +66.46 (+6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,624.02
    +6.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,017.92
    -218.17 (-0.72%)
     

Autoliv Board of Directors approves renewal of EMTN Programme

·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Funding Committee of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb) (the "Company") approved today the renewal for one year of its €3,000,000,000 guaranteed euro medium term note programme (the "EMTN Programme"), which was originally established on April 11, 2019.

The renewal of the EMTN Programme will allow the Company to take advantage of the funding opportunities provided by the capital markets and institutional investors through the future issuance of notes (the "Notes"). The Notes issued by the Company under the EMTN Programme will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Company's parent, Autoliv ASP, Inc. (the "Guarantor").

The base listing particulars dated February 19, 2021 (the "Base Listing Particulars"), which has been prepared by the Company and the Guarantor in connection with the EMTN Programme, has been approved by Euronext Dublin and is available for viewing on the website of Euronext Dublin (http://www.ise.ie).

Inquiries
Treasury: Pär-Ola Wirenlind, Tel +46 (0) 7 030 332 78
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0) 8 587 206 71

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. In 2020, our products saved over 33,000 lives each year and prevented ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 68,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2020 amounted to US $ 7,447 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Important Information

NOTHING IN THIS COMMUNICATION CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THE BASE LISTING PARTICULARS (THE "SECURITIES") HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE OR LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-board-of-directors-approves-renewal-of-emtn-programme,c3290917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3290917/1375998.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-board-of-directors-approves-renewal-of-emtn-programme-301231824.html

SOURCE Autoliv

Latest Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders have created a formula for the IRS.

  • Palantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. What Happened: The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends. The data analytics firm’s shares fell to their lowest level since late January after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results with earnings per share of 6 cents per share. On average, analysts estimated a profit of 2 cents per share. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ On Thursday, the company’s shares extended losses for the sixth straight trading day as a stock lock-up period expired, freeing up 80% or 1.8 billion shares for sale. Since declaring results, Palantir stock has fallen over 16%. Why It Matters: The selloff has attracted the attention of the online crowd who are further enthused by the loose association with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — who was a former business partner of Thiel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Previously, WallStreetBets targeted heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unlike GameStop or AMC, Palantir is not in the crosshairs of short-sellers. The GameStop short squeeze drama has now moved to Congress where on Thursday the House Financial Services Committee held a special hearing on the matter. See Also: GameStop Fame's Roaring Kitty To Congress: 'In Short, I Like The Stock' Price Action: Palantir shares closed nearly 7% lower at $25.17 on Thursday and rose 4.85% to $26.39 in the after-hours session. Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's WhyDelay Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine's 2nd Inoculation To Boost Supply? Here's What Research Is Saying© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. securities regulator suspends trading in three more 'meme stocks'

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday suspended trading in more securities that have seen jumps in both prices and trading volumes since late January amid social media interest. The SEC temporarily suspended trading of Marathon Group Corp, Affinity Beverage Group Inc, and Sylios Corp beginning on Friday and ending on March 4, the SEC said in statements published on its website. The suspensions are the latest effort by the SEC to address soaring retail investor interest driven by conversation on social media platforms, most notably seen in a surge and subsequent plunge in share prices of GameStop Corp. Last week, the regulator suspended trading in a defunct stock.

  • Yellen Drops $1.1 Trillion Treasury Cash Pile in a Big Jolt for Money Markets

    With new liquidity about to pour in, it remains to be seen how will it affect equities, risk assets, and more importantly, money markets.

  • Apple (AAPL) Could Sell Off to $110

    Apple (AAPL) stock fell through the 50-day moving average this week, confirming January's failed breakout.

  • Vaccinex's stock soars toward record gain on record volume after deals with 'prominent' drug makers

    Shares of Vaccinex Inc. soared toward a record rally on record volume Friday, after the biotechnology company announced the signing of multiple-project deals with two "prominent" pharmaceutical companies. The collaborations will focus on the use of Vaccinex's antibody discovery and novel viral display platform, ActivMAb, for antibody discovery. The names of the drug makers and the financial terms over the deals were not disclosed. The stock soared 119.9% in midday trading, making the stock the biggest gainer on major U.S. exchanges, even after paring an earlier gain of as much as 233.1%. Trading volume skyrocketed to 215.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 711,000 shares. Both the gain and the volume were the most for the stock since it went public in August 2018. It has now more than tripled (up 221.9%) over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has rallied 21.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.5%.

  • Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets., What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: This month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These ETFs can give you high dividend yields with relatively low risk

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM How high is high, when it comes to dividend yields? For investors who need income, standards have changed. Long gone are the days when you could enjoy a 5% yield on a tax-exempt bond with a high credit rating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Palantir Stock Rebounds Sharply on Huge Volume After Six-Day Selloff

    The stock has been embraced by the Reddit WallStreetBets crowd, the same group that drove GameStop shares parabolically higher last month.

  • Why Might Your 401(k) Be Unavailable After You Leave a Job?

    Here's why all or part of your 401(k) plan may not be accessible after your employment ends. In time, you may (or may not) receive all the funds.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Triggers Sell Signal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • IBM Reportedly Mulls Sale of Watson Health Unit. Here’s What It Would Mean for the Stock.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, IBM is considering various options for its Watson Health business.

  • Energous Shares Skyrocket on Apple Battery Rumors

    Energous jumps on news that Apple is working on a wireless charging attachment for the newest iPhones.

  • Why are gasoline prices rising — and how high will they go?

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Shaq SPAC 2.0 Coming With 3 Former Disney Executives: What Investors Should Know

    A team of former Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) executives are uniting again with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on a new SPAC that was filed Thursday after market close. The SPAC: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II is seeking to raise $300 million by selling 30 million units. Each unit will include one fifth of a warrant. The company will trade as "FRXBU" on the NYSE as units and as "FRXB" as common stock on the NYSE. The company’s first SPAC Forest Road Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FRX) recently announced a merger with Beachbody and Myx Fitness. The company’s first SPAC raised $300 million and included one third of a warrant with units. The Management Team: O’Neal is a strategic advisor for the SPAC once again. The SPAC members include three former executives from Disney. Kevin Mayer was the former Executive Vice President of the internet group, which included ESPN.com. Mayer also helped lead the direct-to-consumer strategy that launched Disney+. Salil Mehta worked at Disney from 1994 to 2008 serving as the former Executive Vice President for the ESPN Enterprises division. Thomas Staggs is the former Chief Financial Officer of Disney from 1998 to 2010. While serving as CFO, Staggs led Disney through acquisitions of Capital Cities/ABC, Pixar and Marvel Entertainment. Staggs served as the Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and was a key to the company opening a theme park in Shanghai, China. Related Link: 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook Target Area: Forest Road Acquisition II is seeking a target company in the TMTC (technology, media, telecom, consumer) sector. “We believe that the media and entertainment, lifestyle, fitness, sports and live event industries are undergoing rapid and aggressive technology induced change,” the filing reads. The SPAC group believes its team offers value to a target company in the respective sectors targeted. Items looked at in a target company are simple predictable free cash flow, formidable barriers to entry, well positioned for growth, attractive valuation, strong management and ability to add inorganic growth. Price Action: Shares of Forest Road Acquisition were up 10% to $12.25 on Thursday. Disclosure: The author is long FRXU. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShaq SPAC Lands Deal For Beachbody, MyX Fitness To Capture Growth Of At-Home, Connected Fitness Market5 'Celebrity SPACs' To Consider: Shaq, Serena, Steph, A-Rod And Ciara© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Visa is eyeing the opportunity beyond checkout — and estimates it’s worth $185 trillion

    The COVID-19 crisis has sped up the adoption of digital payments, part of a transition that Visa Inc. argues could help it tap opportunities worth many times more than the market for retail payments.

  • Novavax Surges Against On Vaccine Supply Deal; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against variants. It's now seeking authorization. Is NVAX stock a buy?