U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,776.25
    +12.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,212.00
    +89.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,403.75
    +45.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.40
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    -0.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.40
    +6.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1970
    +1.5670 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,328.29
    +155.48 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.32
    +9.56 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.28
    +5.55 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Autoliv and Geely to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM and SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv China, a subsidiary of the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), and Geely Auto Group, a leading global automobile manufacturer, have entered a strategic cooperation agreement to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles. The collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies. The objective is to develop products that will meet the future demand for safer vehicles and to save more lives.

The automotive industry is experiencing an intensive phase of transformation. Global megatrends like sustainability, automation, electrification, and micromobility are shaping the future transport system. As these trends and new technologies reshape the mobility landscape, staying competitive requires agility, innovation, and disruptive strategies.

The new cooperation between Autoliv and Geely is expected to accelerate the launch of new advanced safety technologies to the market. The scope of the cooperation includes safety for high-level autonomous driving, intelligent steering wheel technology, a 360° occupant safety system, and the development of a sustainable leather replacement.

"The new cooperation between Autoliv and Geely shows our common intention to speed up the process of going to market with new safety technology that will save more lives. Geely is a strong player in a very dynamic and transformative industry, and I am pleased that we have established this cooperation in China. Our shared commitment to sustainability underpins and supports our collaboration", said Sng Yih, President, Autoliv China.

"This strategic collaboration marks another milestone for Geely and Autoliv and gives us the opportunity to create cars with a new level of safety technology. Through our close cooperation, both Geely and Autoliv can increase our respective innovation capacity and technical competitiveness in the automotive market," said Guowang Kang, Vice President, Geely Auto.

Autoliv and Geely first began working together in 2002 which has since generated numerous advanced technologies, including a pre-pretensioner seatbelt and a steering wheel with hands off detection technology. The new collaboration is non-exclusive.

Inquiries: 

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3652858/1642057.pdf

Press release 221024

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/pic-of-geely-cooperation-3,c3104496

pic of geely cooperation 3

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/sng-yih,c3104497

Sng Yih

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-and-geely-to-develop-advanced-safety-technology-for-future-vehicles-301657010.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Cuts China Prices; 'Real Challenger' Sees Soaring Profit

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla reported strong earnings and revenue growth on Oct. 19.

  • Tesla slashes China prices by up to 9% as analysts warn of 'price war'

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market. The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant's China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering limited incentives to buyers who opted for Tesla's insurance last month. The price cuts come after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that "a recession of sorts" was under way in China and Europe and Tesla said it would miss its vehicle delivery target this year.

  • Subaru BRZ review: Why a car that shouldn’t exist is so great

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman and Pras Subramanian test the all-new Subaru BRZ, and old-school sports car that still delivers in a time when everyone is going electric.

  • This is the most common reason cars fail their MOT

    Since 2019 an average of 30% of cars brought in for their MOT have failed.

  • Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams roll out new subway crime crackdown and plan for the system’s homeless

    NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, rolled out a new plan Saturday with a promised police surge to make the city’s 3.6 million daily straphangers stay and feel safer on the subway while providing help to the system’s homeless population. Hochul, speaking one day after a deranged suspect shoved a man to the tracks in Brooklyn, promised additional ...

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • His McLaren Is One of the Hardest Cars in the World to Get

    Gil Dezer’s 2020 McLaren Speedtail is one of only 106 that were made, and the car requires a special permit to drive.

  • Rocket 88: Where It All Began

    It might not have been the most popular muscle car, but it was the first.

  • How Much Does it Cost To Restore a Classic Car?

    Trying to narrow down what constitutes a classic car isn't easy -- which is why some folks resort to the standard line about anything that's hard to define: You know it when you see it. But if you are...

  • US Holiday Air Travel May Be More Turbulent Than Summer’s Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesThe US travel industry expects this holiday season to be busy enoug

  • C3 Corvette Driven By A Space Racer Found Ready For Restoration

    This Corvette is out of this world.

  • 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV output jumps to 754 hp and 785 lb-ft

    "GM now estimates horsepower to be up to 754 and torque up to an estimated 785 lb-ft when Wide Open Watts mode is engaged."

  • Technology-sharing a sticking point as Renault, Nissan hash out reset, sources say

    PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) -The sharing of technology has emerged as a sticking point between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co Ltd as the pair negotiate an overhaul of their decades-old partnership, two people familiar with discussions told Reuters. The French and Japanese automakers said this month they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including Nissan potentially investing in an electric vehicle business being spun out of Renault. Those discussions have included consideration of Renault selling some of its roughly 43% stake in Nissan, Reuters previously reported, a move that would put the pair on a more equal footing and mark a seismic shift in an alliance founded in 1999 and long driven by executive-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn.

  • Man violently shoves stranger onto subway tracks, prompting NYPD search: video

    A disturbing video from the New York City subway shows a man pushing a stranger onto subway tracks in Brooklyn. Police say the man was not hit by a train, but did suffer injuries.

  • KCFD firefighter made ‘blatantly false’ claims to police in deadly crash: Retired judge

    A retired judge appointed to handle arbitration for wrongful death claims filed against the KCFD firefighter found that the department was already “on notice of his dangerous and reckless driving” of emergency vehicles.

  • Plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing everyone on board

    A small plane crashed into the side of a New Hampshire home killing everyone on board, officials in the city of Keene said late Friday.

  • It’s Electric: Consumers Power up Interest for Various Modes of Transportation

    From electric scooters to electric-powered flying taxis and record-breaking electric speedboats, alternative transportation is taking shape in many forms.

  • Hitting the Books: The early EVs that paved the way for GM's Ultium success

    In "Charging Ahead" author, David Welch, recounts GM CEO Barra's efforts to reinvent a company that has been around since horses still pulled buggies, reimagine the brand's most iconic models and bring EVs to the masses.

  • Musicians Who Rock A Killer Car Collection

    These rock stars have great tastes in cars!