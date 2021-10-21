U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.50
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    -114.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    -44.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.40
    -11.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.78
    -0.64 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.90
    +0.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0940
    -0.2350 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,446.23
    +1,379.12 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.71
    +61.90 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.62
    -24.48 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Autoliv uses HERE to analyze driving behavior

HERE
·2 min read

Autoliv uses HERE to analyze driving behavior

World&#39;s largest automotive safety supplier uses HERE location data to enhance its Safety Score, a driving behavior analysis tool for fleet managers and insurers.
World's largest automotive safety supplier uses HERE location data to enhance its Safety Score, a driving behavior analysis tool for fleet managers and insurers.
World's largest automotive safety supplier uses HERE location data to enhance its Safety Score, a driving behavior analysis tool for fleet managers and insurers.

World's largest automotive safety supplier uses HERE location data to enhance its Safety Score, a driving behavior analysis tool for fleet managers and insurers.

Stockholm, Sweden and Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is using HERE Speed Limits, Fleet Telematics and Weather APIs (application programming interfaces) for its Connected Safety Services.

Autoliv has pioneered automotive safety since 1953. The company is now developing Connected Safety Services, which aim to tackle another crucial factor for road fatalities: driving behavior.

Adding location context to road safety

With Autoliv Driver Safety Score software, real-time data from the driver’s smart phone is used to analyze driving styles and recommend improvements in four key areas: speed, focus, smoothness and turns. Autoliv Driver Safety Score software can be used by fleet managers and insurance companies to offer lower premiums through reductions in risky driving behavior.

HERE map data and location services help add context – weather, road regulations, traffic congestion – to the information collected from phone and vehicle sensors, making Autoliv’s recommendations comprehensive and truly personal. Autoliv is integrating HERE map data and services, with the ability to include further attributes in its analysis such as road curve radius, slope, height, traffic signage, lane count, physical dividers and road roughness.

Making mobility safer

“The Safety Score monitors drivers’ real-time behavior, compares them against algorithms based on known causes of accidents, and provides the user with a personalized safe driver score. You can then review your data and learn ways to raise your score, change your habits and become a safer driver. HERE Speed Limits, Fleet Telematics and Weather APIs provide us with the context we need to assess the behavior of a driver,” said Christoffer Malm, Director of Digital and Mobility at Autoliv.

“We are proud to contribute to Autoliv’s vision of saving more lives. Our data and services have been an integral part of the automotive industry for the past decades, and we are happy to see that they can also be of use to insurance companies and fleet managers and help make mobility safer,” said Gino Ferru, General Manager and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies.

Media Contact
Adrianne Montgobert
+49 151 72 11 67 81
adrianne.montgobert@here.com

About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may introduce its electric sedan ET7’s electric drive system to all models, cnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing a Chinese news publication. What Happened: The Shanghai-headquartered Nio may bring the second-generation electric motor to other models such as the ES8, ES6 and EC6, as per reports coming from China. The electric drive system has a combined system power of 480kW — 180kW at the front and 300kW at the rear — and a peak torque of 850 Nm

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Tesla 3Q earnings top estimates after deliveries set record high

    Tesla is set to release quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, with Wall Street optimistic that the automaker's record-setting third-quarter deliveries will translate into strong profits even as supply chain challenges weighed broadly on the auto industry.

  • Tesla notches strong Q3 profits

    Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Analyst, takes a look behind Tesla's quarterly earnings and talks about what might give the automaker an advantage in electric vehicles.

  • Volkswagen's main plant producing fewest cars since 1958, source says

    Volkswagen has produced just 300,000 cars at its main Wolfsburg plant so far this year, a company source with knowledge of the matter said, the lowest figure since 1958 and far behind its average output before the pandemic. The plant, which makes cars from the Golf, Tiguan, and Seat brands among others, produced an average of 780,000 vehicles per year in the past decade and the company said in 2018 it aimed to boost this figure to a million. Volkswagen has previously said it would have a production shortfall in the high hundreds of thousands due to a lack of semiconductors, a problem plaguing automakers worldwide which the company expects to last well into 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Arrival Stock, and 1 Reason to Avoid

    After Tesla's success, enthusiastic investors are looking for the next big thing in electric vehicles. One promising electric vehicle start-up is Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL). Let's discuss the top three reasons to buy Arrival stock, and one reason to avoid it.

  • Cristiano Amon at IAA Mobility 2021: How 5G Is Driving Connected Automotive Intelligence

    Digital transformation is sweeping across all major industries and markets, including automotive and transportation.

  • Honda's Latest Civic Si Drops In Power But Keeps the Stick

    All the details on the 2022 Honda Civic Si including horsepower, torque, and features.

  • Israeli startup AIR unveils flying vehicle to be used 'like cars'

    Israeli startup AIR on Tuesday unveiled its first "easy-to-operate" electric, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that it aims to sell directly to consumers predominantly in the United States starting in 2024. AIR has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for two years and expects to obtain certification by the end of 2023 for the AIR ONE, a two-seater, 970 kg (2,138 lb) eVTOL, which will have a flight range of 110 miles (177 km), Chief Executive Rani Plaut told Reuters. Air taxi firm Joby Aviation has gone public via a merger with a blank-check company and Vertical Aerospace - which has pre-orders for up to 1,000 eVTOL aircraft with launch customers Avolon and American Airlines - is going public via a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

  • How a Beaver County company is pioneering hydrogen in long-haul trucks

    A deal announced late last week with Nikola Corp., a Phoenix vehichle manufacturer, will make PGT Trucking among the first companies in the country to have a significant part of its fleet powered by hydrogen-electric engines.

  • Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast, but chip woes linger

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's AB Volvo beat third-quarter core earnings expectations on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its trucks even as lingering chip shortages hampered production. Shortages of components and freight capacity had resulted in production disruptions and increased costs, Volvo said in a statement. It also cautioned it expected further disruptions and stoppages, both in truck production and in other parts of the group.

  • Chevy ZZ632 is a 1,000-hp example of 'no replacement for displacement'

    A few years ago, Mopar launched a beast of a crate engine called the Hellephant. Now, Chevrolet Performance has an engine called the ZZ632/1000 (an admittedly less fun name) that matches the Hellephant for power, and does so in a possibly more outrageous way: sheer displacement. The ZZ632 is a big-block Chevy pushrod V8 – emphasis on "big" – that displaces 632 cubic inches.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • American Truck Association reports driver shortage has increased to 80,000

    American Truck Association reports driver shortage has increased to 80,000

  • Ford patents retracting exhaust tips to improve off-road capacity

    Ford is investing a considerable amount of money into developing electric cars, but it's not done improving its gasoline-powered models. It patented an innovative power-extendable exhaust outlet that was designed to increase the departure angle of a truck or an SUV. To that end, Ford's invention is designed to move the exhaust tip out of the way to put more space between an obstacle and a vehicle's rear end.

  • The Most Reliable Car Brands on the Road

    When you buy a new car, you want to ensure you're getting the most value for your money. That doesn't mean that you're looking for bells and whistles. Most often it means you're looking for the most...

  • United Airlines expects Boeing 777s to return to sky in Q1 of 2022

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Wednesday its Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines are expected to return to service as early as in the first quarter of 2022. The Chicago-based carrier had to ground the wide-body jets after a United flight to Honolulu suffered an engine failure and made an emergency landing in February in Denver. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines after the incident.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Geely and Volvo's Lynk & Co set to expand to Gulf region in Q4 2021

    Geely and Volvo Car's joint Lynk & Co brand said on Wednesday it plans to expand its sales network beyond China and Europe to the Gulf region in the fourth quarter of this year. Lynk & Co, which sells and rents cars to customers on monthly subscriptions, will also begin its Asian market expansion "in due course", it said in a statement. It will mainly sell its cars through dealers in the Middle East and Asia, like China, rather than use the subscription model it has established in Europe, said Lin Jie, a Geely Auto senior vice president who also oversees Lynk & Co's sales.

  • MTA Chief Calls Out Unmasked Police on the New York City Subway

    (Bloomberg) -- An unmasked New York City police officer pushing a passenger out of a subway station won’t help the city’s struggling subways and transit system restore ridership and revive the economy, according to the acting head of the nation’s largest public transit provider.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s C