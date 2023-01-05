U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Bone Marrow, Mesenchymal Stem Cells), By Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Disorders), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377987/?utm_source=GNW

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Growth & Trends

The global autologous cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 24.31 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing burden of diseases and disorders such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular disorders, autoimmune disorders, and orthopedics are the factors driving the demand for the market. Likewise, the reduced risk of autologous cell therapy rejection is one of the important factors for market growth as these therapies are developed from patient-derived cells and support the regeneration of the damaged tissues in the body.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has witnessed various challenges where patients were restricted to stay at home due to safety concerns.Some factors that affected the market growth are manufacturing hurdles and reduced patient inflow in hospitals.

However, post-COVID-19 the market has witnessed the demand for the market with FDA clearance and all of the new advances in treating a wide range of disease indications.

In April 2020, Hope Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the FDA clearance for a phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy & safety of HB-adMSCs (Hope Bioscience’ autologous, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells), to offer immune support against COVID-19.In June 2020, Chiesi Group and Holostem Terapie Avanzate mentioned the agreement for the transfer of the business branch Holoclar.

The Holoclar is an autologous stem cell therapy for patients with ocular surface burns. It aims to allow both companies to focus on the strategic objective and accelerate procedures access for rare diseases.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights
• Based on sources, the bone marrow segment held the majority of the market share of around 42% in 2021 attributed to its benefits over a donor’s stem cells to treat different diseases as these cells are taken from the patient itself
• Based on application, the cancer segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2021 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 20.7%. Autologous cell therapy has proven beneficial for better management of cancer. For instance, Catalent Company mentioned the first two CAR-Ts joined in 2020 by a third autologous cell therapy Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) for relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma treatment
• Based on end use, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to increasing patient inflow in hospitals for treatments of diseases. The TCT program (Transplantation and Cellular Therapy) at the Ottawa Hospital was the first program outside the U.S. This program has received accreditation from the Foundation for the accreditation of cellular therapy (FACT)
• In 2021, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue with a share of around 41% due to the factors such as potential advantages of autologous cell therapy over conventional therapies, rising government support, meeting regulatory requirements for manufacturing, growing burden of cancer cases has uplifted the market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377987/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


