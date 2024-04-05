Automakers Are Sharing Our Driving Habits With Insurance Companies -- and It Might Cost Us





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

Some car owners are concerned about recent revelations that their driving habits are being collected and shared by automakers.

According to The New York Times, some carmakers have been collecting people's driving habits -- including braking, acceleration, trip length, and speed -- and sharing them with data companies. The data brokers then sell that data to insurance companies, which can be disastrous for some drivers' car insurance rates. The reporting said that one driver noticed their rates increase by 21%, while another said their rates doubled.

Here's what's happening, one potential way to avoid it, and how to find cheaper car insurance.

Some automakers are selling driver data

Many new cars can track your driving habits and then use that information to communicate to drivers how they can drive more efficiently. For example, your car might have an onboard system that indicates how acceleration and vehicle speed affect your gas mileage or EV battery usage.

While this information is helpful for efficiency, some automakers sell it to data brokers who create databases that insurance companies can use to determine car insurance premiums.

Read more: check out our picks for the best car insurance companies

While many consumers know what usage-based insurance is, this version is more troubling because, in many cases, drivers don't even know their data is being shared.

Turn features off to lessen data sharing

If you have a newer car with internet-connected features, like GM's OnStar, look closely at features that automatically track your driving.

For example, GM's SmartDriver system tracks how you drive and can be shared with data brokers. The same goes for Honda's Driver Feedback system. Any app or service that provides information about your driving habits could also sell that information to a company that shares it with insurance companies.

The New York Times article noted that turning off these features can prevent data from being shared with insurance companies. In some cases, deleting an automotive company's app may help. Unfortunately, it's not a perfect solution. If you're subscribed to certain internet-connected car services, you may not be able to opt-out.

Story continues

In those cases, you should contact the company that made your vehicle and ask how to opt out of data sharing.

How to lower your car insurance premiums

Some state lawmakers are considering data collection and sharing laws for cars, but there aren't many protections currently available.



That means shopping for the best car insurance is more important than ever. Comparing rate quotes between at least three providers is an excellent way to see if you're getting the best deal. According to car insurance app Jerry, up to 60% of drivers who shop around for insurance find cheaper rates.

Another good idea is to ask your insurance company what discounts you're eligible for. For example, taking a defensive driving course can lower your rate between 5% to 20%. Additionally, according to Progressive Insurance, bundling your auto and homeowners insurance can lower your rate by up to 5%.

You can also save money by paying your premiums upfront. Many insurance companies give you a discount for paying your annual premium all at once or paying six months at a time. Sometimes, you could save up to 12% on your yearly premium compared to paying it monthly.

Car insurance rates aren't expected to come down soon, making now a good time to shop for lower rates. And if your car is monitoring your driving habits, maybe it's time to find an old classic with a little less connectivity for your daily commute.

Our best car insurance companies for 2024

Ready to shop for car insurance? Whether you’re focused on price, claims handling, or customer service, we've researched insurers nationwide to provide our best-in-class picks for car insurance coverage. Read our free expert review today to get started.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Automakers Are Sharing Our Driving Habits With Insurance Companies -- and It Might Cost Us was originally published by The Motley Fool