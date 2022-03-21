Automated Barriers And Bollards Market size to grow by USD 271.48 Mn at 3.57% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The automated barriers and bollards market value is anticipated to grow by USD 271.48 million, at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems, investments in road and highway infrastructure projects, and the increase in residential and commercial constructions will drive the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market. However, high costs associated with the deployment and maintenance of automated barriers and bollards might hamper the market growth.

The smart operation of automated barriers and bollards via IoT and cloud will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing cybersecurity concerns are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB Srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automated barriers and bollards market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated barriers and bollards market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated barriers and bollards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated barriers and bollards market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated barriers and bollards market vendors

Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 271.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Boom barriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bollards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Automatic Systems

10.4 Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd.

10.5 CAME URBACO SA

10.6 Frontier Pitts Ltd.

10.7 Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 La Barriere Automatique

10.9 Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd.

10.10 Nice SpA

10.11 Omnitec Group

10.12 RIB srl

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

