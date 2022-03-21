U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Automated Barriers And Bollards Market size to grow by USD 271.48 Mn at 3.57% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The automated barriers and bollards market value is anticipated to grow by USD 271.48 million, at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems, investments in road and highway infrastructure projects, and the increase in residential and commercial constructions will drive the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market. However, high costs associated with the deployment and maintenance of automated barriers and bollards might hamper the market growth.

The smart operation of automated barriers and bollards via IoT and cloud will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing cybersecurity concerns are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Automated Barriers And Bollards market.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB Srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automated barriers and bollards market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72774

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automated barriers and bollards market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automated barriers and bollards market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automated barriers and bollards market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated barriers and bollards market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Flexible Insulation Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Edge Banding Materials Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 271.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.85

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Italy, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Boom barriers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Bollards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Automatic Systems

  • 10.4 Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.5 CAME URBACO SA

  • 10.6 Frontier Pitts Ltd.

  • 10.7 Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 La Barriere Automatique

  • 10.9 Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd.

  • 10.10 Nice SpA

  • 10.11 Omnitec Group

  • 10.12 RIB srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-barriers-and-bollards-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-271-48-mn-at-3-57-cagr-from-2021-to-2026--technavio-301505368.html

SOURCE Technavio

