Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 172.5 Million by 2026, Globally, at 6.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market” By Type (Traditional Boxes, Smart Transportation Boxes), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market size was valued at USD 103.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 172.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures 

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Overview

Automatic blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes are used in the healthcare industry to eliminate manual errors and transport innocuous specimens from hospitals to laboratories. Because it allows for error-free blood collection during the pre-analytical phases, the automatic blood tube labeler is widely used. Based on data from laboratory information systems (LIS), barcode labels are generated by randomly selecting the necessary primary tubes for patient examination. This fully automated labeling system has a high throughput, consistent processing, saves time, and minimises human error. The specimen transportation box is a safe container used to transport laboratory specimens.

The market for automated blood tube labelers & specimen transport boxes is expanding due to the growing advantages of automated labeling over manual labeling, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rise in accident cases. Additionally, the growth of the market is anticipated to be fueled by increases in laboratory productivity and efficiency as well as a decline in specimen labeling errors.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Techno Medica, Inpeco, Kobayashi Create, Sarstedt AG & Co. K, Scinomix., Softbox Systems, Sonoko Product Company, Greiner Holding AG, Energium, and Alifax Holdings Spa.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market into Type, End-User, and Geography.

  • Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market, by Type

    • Traditional Boxes

    • Smart Transportation Boxes

  • Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market, by End-User

    • Hospitals

    • Diagnostic Centers

    • Blood Banks

    • Others

  • Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

