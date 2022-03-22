U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the market are Qualys, Inc. , Rapid7, DXC Technology, Cymulate, XM Cyber, AttackIQ, Skybox Security, SafeBreach, NopSec and Firemon. The global automated breach and attack simulation market is expected to grow from $277.

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2022"
87 million in 2021 to $380.89 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $1355.04 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.3%.

The automated breach and attack simulation market consists of sales of the automated breach and attack simulation software and services that are used to have safe and secure networks in the computer systems.These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively.

It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main component of automated breach and attack simulation are services, platforms/ tools.The services are deployed through on-premises and cloud mode for configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, team assessment and others.

Configuration management refers to the process of keeping computer systems, servers, and software in a desired, consistent state. It’s a method of ensuring that a system continues to perform as expected as changes are made over time.The various end users include enterprises and data centers, managed service providers.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising complexities in maintaining security threats due to an increased number of attack vectors are expected to propel the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market in the coming years.In cybersecurity, an attacker can gain unauthorized access to a network to deliver a malicious outcome.

It allows attackers to exploit system vulnerabilities, install different types of malware, and launch cyber-attacks.For instance, according to insider threats statistics for 2020, more than 34% of companies across the world are impacted by insider threats per year and the number of insider events has grown by 47% in the last two years.

Therefore, the rising number of attack vectors is the major factor driving the market.

Internal vulnerabilities include careless workers, employees recruited by competitors for corrupting company data, disgruntled employees, and employees who deliberately use data for personal gains is the major restraint for the automated breach and attack simulation market.Cyber-criminals achieve their financially driven targets by using assaults such as SQL injection, email phishing, and Man-in-The-Middle (MiTM) over certain internal actors.

According to cybersecurity estimates for 2020, 94% of malware is distributed through email, 60% of malware attacks include vulnerabilities for which fixes were accessible but not implemented, and more than 80% of recorded security incidents account for phishing scams. Therefore, the Internal vulnerabilities hamper the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automated breach and attack simulation market.Companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the automated breach and attack simulation market.

For instance, in October 2020, Rapid7, a US-based computer and network security company, launched active response for end-to-end detection and response. These improved technologies expand the 24x7 end-to-end risk identification and response capability that help minimize attacker dwell time, increase response period and address user and endpoint attacks.

In April 2019, Rapid7, a US-based provider of security data and analytics solutions enabling organizations to implement an active approach to cybersecurity, acquired NetFort Technologies Limited’s network for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Rapid7 plans to bring NetFort’s network monitoring, visibility and analytics capabilities into its Insight cloud to help customers securely advance.

NetFort is an Ireland-based company that gives end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics over the cloud, virtual, and physical networks.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246503/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


