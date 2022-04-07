Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2026 | Driven by Increasing Demand for Breast Imaging Products Owing to the Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Cases| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blessing System, Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iVu Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MetriTrack Inc., QT Imaging Inc., QView Medical Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., SuperSonic Imagine SA, and General Electric Co. are some of the major market participants. The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is set to grow by USD 669.68 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.8% according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market report covers the following areas:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for breast imaging products owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases is one of the key drivers supporting the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth. The number of people with breast cancer is constantly increasing. Factors such as family history, age, obesity, breast density, high alcohol consumption, exposure to estrogen, radiation therapy, and hormone replacement therapy treatments increase the number of breast cancer cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and there were 685,000 deaths due to breast cancer globally. Therefore, with the growing incidences of breast cancer, the demand for ABUS is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, software corruption in ultrasound machines is one of the factors hindering the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth. The main reason behind software corruption is the improper shutdown of the machine after operating it. Many users are impatient, and instead of waiting for the system to switch off, they directly shut down by switching off the main power. Thus, the software gets corrupted due to the abrupt shutdown. Such failures increase the maintenance and repair costs of ABUS. Such high costs will limit the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth during the forecast period.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market share growth by the diagnostic center's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Diagnostic centers are equipped with different types of instruments, which can be used for medical imaging. These centers have specialists who, through the screening of the body, draw conclusions about the medical condition of a patient. Some of the major diagnostic methods used in diagnostic centers are X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI. Therefore, these centers are one of the growing end-users of ABUS. Moreover, companies are providing their products to different diagnostic centers to increase the adoption of their offerings. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The growing number of cancer-specialized hospitals and clinics will facilitate the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

