Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2026 | Driven by Increasing Demand for Breast Imaging Products Owing to the Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Cases| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blessing System, Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iVu Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MetriTrack Inc., QT Imaging Inc., QView Medical Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., SuperSonic Imagine SA, and General Electric Co. are some of the major market participants. The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is set to grow by USD 669.68 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.8% according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market report covers the following areas:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for breast imaging products owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases is one of the key drivers supporting the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth. The number of people with breast cancer is constantly increasing. Factors such as family history, age, obesity, breast density, high alcohol consumption, exposure to estrogen, radiation therapy, and hormone replacement therapy treatments increase the number of breast cancer cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and there were 685,000 deaths due to breast cancer globally. Therefore, with the growing incidences of breast cancer, the demand for ABUS is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, software corruption in ultrasound machines is one of the factors hindering the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth. The main reason behind software corruption is the improper shutdown of the machine after operating it. Many users are impatient, and instead of waiting for the system to switch off, they directly shut down by switching off the main power. Thus, the software gets corrupted due to the abrupt shutdown. Such failures increase the maintenance and repair costs of ABUS. Such high costs will limit the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, challenges, and upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market share growth by the diagnostic center's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Diagnostic centers are equipped with different types of instruments, which can be used for medical imaging. These centers have specialists who, through the screening of the body, draw conclusions about the medical condition of a patient. Some of the major diagnostic methods used in diagnostic centers are X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRI. Therefore, these centers are one of the growing end-users of ABUS. Moreover, companies are providing their products to different diagnostic centers to increase the adoption of their offerings. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The growing number of cancer-specialized hospitals and clinics will facilitate the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more information on the segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The acoustic hailing devices market share is expected to increase by USD 33.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%. Download a free sample now!

  • The ortho pediatric devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Download a free sample now!

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 669.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.23

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blessing System, Canon Inc., CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., iVu Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MetriTrack Inc., QT Imaging Inc., QView Medical Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., SonoCine Inc., SuperSonic Imagine SA, and General Electric Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd.

  • 10.4 Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 iVu Imaging Corp.

  • 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.8 QT Imaging Inc.

  • 10.9 QView Medical Inc.

  • 10.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 SonoCine Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-breast-ultrasound-systems-abus-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-8-by-2026--driven-by-increasing-demand-for-breast-imaging-products-owing-to-the-growing-prevalence-of-breast-cancer-cases-technavio-301518012.html

SOURCE Technavio

