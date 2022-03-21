U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Automated External Defibrillator Market to Cross $3,520.5 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue of the automated external defibrillator market is projected to increase from an estimated $1,677.3 million in 2021 to $3,520.5 million by 2030, at an 8.6% CAGR. According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. The central factor behind it would be the increasing heart disease incidence due to genetic factors, aging, and poor lifestyle choices. Moreover, arrhythmias, which AEDs are designed to treat, aren't caused just by heart diseases themselves, but because of numerous pre-existing conditions.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Moreover, medical device companies are strengthening their efforts to advance the technology of these devices, to make them more accessible and easily usable for patients. For instance, the LifeVest, developed by ZOLL Medical Corporation, is a lightweight, wearable AED for those at a high risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Similarly, Philips's Tempus ALS is a defibrillator with remote monitoring functionality.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automated-external-defibrillator-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Automated External Defibrillator Market Report

  • Fully automatic AEDs are procured in the higher numbers because they are quicker to send the electrical pulse to correct the abnormal heart rhythm.

  • Adults are the larger benefactors of the automated external defibrillator market because they, especially the elderly, are at a higher risk of arrhythmias than younger people.

  • North America has the largest number of AEDs in public and private settings because of the advanced healthcare infrastructure here and higher general awareness on the benefit of these devices.

  • Moreover, governments in the U.S. and Canada are taking initiatives at the federal, state/provincial, and county levels to install such life-saving equipment in public places.

  • Therefore, the growing number of public-access defibrillators is a key trend in the automated external defibrillator market, as these devices save the time it takes for emergency personnel to arrive or patients to reach a medical facility.

  • Along with this, regional governments are launching programs to train people on using such devices. Among the agencies taking part in such initiatives are the American Red Cross (ARC), Ozarks Technical Community College, AHA, Safety Council of the Ozarks, and CoxHealth.

Apart from North America, the APAC region is witnessing a rise in the procurement of AEDs as the governments here are doing more than before to enhance their healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the growing geriatric population is driving the incidence of all kinds of chronic diseases, which, ultimately, affect the heart. This is pushing up the installation of AEDs in hospitals, pre-hospital-care settings, and even primary-care clinics.

Browse detailed report on Automated External Defibrillator Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

The biggest companies in the automated external defibrillator market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, SCHILLER AG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, CU Medical System Inc., and Mediana Co. Ltd. To gain a competitive edge, they are launching more-advanced wearable and non-wearable AEDs and acquiring similar companies.

Browse Detailed Report on - Global External Defibrillator Market, 2022-2030

The external defibrillator market, which generated an estimated revenue of $4,111.4 million in 2021, will witness an 8.7% CAGR, to reach $8,709.2 million by 2030. The key reason will be the geriatric population (65 years and above), which has been forecast by the UN to increase from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion in 2050. Compared to younger people, the elderly are more prone to all kinds of diseases, especially CVDs.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-external-defibrillator-market-to-cross-3-520-5-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301506407.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

