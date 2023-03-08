Automated External Defibrillator Market to hit US$ 1,340.12 million by 2030, Says Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Automated External Defibrillator Market by Type (Semi-Automated, Fully Automated), Technology (Wearable, Non-Wearable), End User (Emergency Medical Service Centers, Public Access Settings, Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the automated external defibrillator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to reach US$ 1,340.1 million by 2030.
Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are life-saving medical equipments that skilled professionals can use during emergency cases from sudden cardiac arrest. AEDs are portable defibrillation devices used to evaluate a victim's heart rhythm and determine if a shock should be provided to restore normal heart rhythm. AEDs are small, battery-powered devices with the advantage of being portable. Moreover, AEDs are simple to operate and require a small amount of training. An adult who has recently undergone sudden cardiac arrest is most certainly in urgent need of defibrillation, a measured electrical charge that may frequently return the heart to normal function and save a life. The American Heart Association estimates that the early use of an AED paired with rapid-growth cardiopulmonary resuscitation might save over 50,000 lives each year (CPR).
Request a Free sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/automated-external-defibrillator-market/8295
Market Drivers
The increasing frequency of cardiac disorders, the expanding geriatric population, technical breakthroughs in the market, and increased investment and/or funding by market players are the primary factors driving the market's growth for automated external defibrillators. Additionally, the preponderance of sedentary lifestyles, as well as a growth in the elderly population across the, are increasing the occurrence of heart disorders. The prevalence of advanced medical infrastructure, favorable government & public policies product development initiatives, and relatively high healthcare expenditures pave the way for advancing technology in healthcare, thereby driving the market growth for automated external defibrillators during the forecast period.
The global automated external defibrillator market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User, and Region
Excerpts from ‘By technology Segmentation’
Based on technology, the global automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into:
Semi-Automated
Fully Automated
The fully automated external defibrillator segment dominated the global market in 2021. The growth of this segment can be ascribed to cardiac disorders, expanding research and development expenditure, rising knowledge & awareness of defibrillators in developing nations, and a significant rise in the geriatric population. According to recent research, strokes, and heart attacks were responsible for 85 percent of these deaths. Stressful work environments, sedentary lifestyles, and rising use of cigarettes, alcohol, and drug abuse is also expected to drive growth of the automated external defibrillator market since the incidence rate of cardiac illnesses is rising.
Similarly, semi-automated AEDs are estimated to depict steady growth during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Semi-automatic AEDs provide the rescuer(s) control over when the shock is delivered. This can be useful since it allows rescuers to ensure that no one is near the patient's body when they are receiving a shock. Thus, these factors also further contribute to the growth of this segment, thereby boosting the global market.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
The global automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Asia Pacific region is an emerging region in the global market. The growth of this region’s market can be attributed to the regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific area as they are more adaptable and have a high potential for business. In the coming years, highly growing competition among the key market will force defibrillator manufacturers to focus on emerging markets. Manufacturers are actively concentrating on growing their presence in developing countries to capitalize on the strong growth potential for automated external defibrillators.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/automated-external-defibrillator-market/8295
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the automated external defibrillator market are
Stryker Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Biotronik SE & Co. KG
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Mediana Co. Ltd.
CU Medical System Inc.
BPL Medical Technologies Pvt.
Vivest Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
Kestra Medical Technologies Inc.
Zoll Medical Corporation
Automated External Defibrillator Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 710.8 million
Revenue forecast in 2030
US$ 1,340.12 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Historical Year
2020
Segments covered
Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User, and Region
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE
Wearable
Non-Wearable
GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY
Semi-Automated
Fully Automated
GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE
Adult
Pediatric
GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
Emergency Medical Service Centers
Public Access Settings
Homecare Settings
Hospitals
Others
TOC Continued…
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8295
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse related reports:
Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market by Technology, (Surgical Techniques, Laparoscopic Techniques, Ablation Technique), Treatment (Invasive Treatment, Non-Invasive Treatment) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Connected Healthcare Market by Type (mHealth Devices, mHealth Services), Function (Assisted Living, Home Monitoring), Application (Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention, Diagnosis & Treatment)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
IV Therapy and Vein Access Devices Market by Type (Infusion Pumps, Implantable Ports), Application (Volume Expander, Blood-based Products,) End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Hydrogel Dressing Market by Product Type (Impregnated Hydrogel, Amorphous Hydrogel), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), Raw Material (Synthetic, Natural), End User (Hospitals, Homecare) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Botulinum Toxin Market by Product Type (Type A, Type B), Application (Therapeutics, Aesthetics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/