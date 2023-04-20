Automated Feeding Systems Market size to grow by USD 2,203.53 million from 2022 to 2027, End-user inclination toward automating dairy farming to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automated feeding systems market, and it is expected to grow by USD 2,203.53 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. A key market trend in the automated feeding systems market is the end-users inclination toward automating dairy farming. Automation has a significant impact on dairy farming as it increases feeding frequency, improves labor efficiency, and allows data collection to make economic and animal welfare decisions. When automated and non-automated feeding systems are compared, non-automated systems account for 25% of the total working time. Moreover, automation ensures proper feed mixing and dispensing. Dairy farm productivity is increased by precisely supplying feed to cattle in measured ratios because of these systems. It also eliminates the possibility of human error. Hence, the economic benefits provided by automatic feeding systems increase their adoption, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027

Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automated feeding systems market report covers the following areas:

Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A major driver for the automated feeding systems market is the rising population of cattle in farms.

Because of the consistent growth in demand for meat and dairy products, farmers have increased the population of cattle in the farms.

According to the USDA, there will be 9.4 million dairy cows in the US in January 2020, and the average size of dairy has increased by more than 40% in the last decade. This results in the demand for cattle feed to rise.

To reduce waste and increase profitability, farmers ensure that cattle feed is used optimally. To carry this out, they need sophisticated automated feeding system models.

Resultantly, the rising cattle population in farms is expected to drive the global automated feeding systems market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Major Challenges

The rising adoption of a vegan diet is a major challenge hindering the growth of the automated feeding systems market during the forecast period.

Vegan diets, where people eat only fresh fruits and vegetables is gaining popularity. For instance, according to The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), plant-based food sales in the US increased by more than 25% in 2020 and surpassed USD 7 billion in value, when compared to 2019.

Moreover, plant-based meat sales have increased by up to 45% in 2020, making it the fastest-growing food category with plant-based dairy products accounting for a significant portion of total dairy consumption.

This increased the demand for plant-based milk in recent years. Hence, the growing popularity of vegan diets increases crop demand while decreasing demand for meat and dairy products.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of a vegan diet as one of the prime reasons challenging the automated feeding systems market growth during the next few years. To know about the impact of the drivers, trends, and challenges on the market growth, Request a Sample Report!

Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Automated Feeding Systems Market is segmented as below:

Type

Product

Geography

The market share growth of the conveyor feeding systems segment is significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Conveyor belts transport feed from the storage tank or mixing vessel to the feeding area in automated feeding systems and multiple conveyor belt units can be linked to livestock feeding systems to feed multiple animals. In these systems, the feed is distributed to the livestock by pushers, which are a component of conveyor livestock feeding systems. Automation is possible with conveyor livestock feeding systems, where it enables precise and accurate distribution of feed to farm locations. Various companies sell automated conveyor feeding systems like GEA provides automatic conveyor livestock feeding systems that use a combination of conveyor belts and sliding scrappers to provide benefits such as productive feed management and feeding different groups of livestock several times per day.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automated Feeding Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Plasson Ltd., Rovibec Agrisolutions, Tetra Laval S.A., Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Groep BV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automated Feeding Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Afimilk Ltd. - The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Advanced Dairy Management Solution.

AGCO Corp. - The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Electronic Sow Feeding.

Big Dutchman AG Holding - The company offers automated feeding systems such as PigNic and PigNic-Jumbo, MultiMax, and DryWet feeder.

Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated feeding systems market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the automated feeding systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated feeding systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated feeding systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The enteral feeding devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers enteral feeding devices market segmentation by product (accessories and enteral pumps) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth is notably driving the enteral feeding devices market growth.

The robotic flexible part feeding systems market has the potential to grow by USD 156.06 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics and appliances, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and other industries), component (robotics, feeding devices, and vision systems), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The technological innovations fueling demand is notably driving the robotic flexible part feeding systems market growth.

Automated Feeding Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,203.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Plasson Ltd., Rovibec Agrisolutions, Tetra Laval S.A., Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Groep BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automated Feeding systems market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Conveyor feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Self-propelled feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Afimilk Ltd.

12.4 AGCO Corp.

12.5 Big Dutchman AG Holding

12.6 Cargill Inc.

12.7 Dairymaster

12.8 Daviesway Pty Ltd.

12.9 Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

12.10 GEA Group AG

12.11 Lely International NV

12.12 Madison One Holdings LLC

12.13 Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS

12.14 Tetra Laval S.A.

12.15 Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd.

12.16 Trioliet BV

12.17 VDL Groep BV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-feeding-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-203-53-million-from-2022-to-2027--end-user-inclination-toward-automating-dairy-farming-to-be-a-major-market-trend---technavio-301802182.html

SOURCE Technavio